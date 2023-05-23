Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Kathleen Bower, 31, Lewisburg, two years probation on simple assault charges.
• Tyler A. Burns, 26, Williamsport, 12 to 60 months confinement on terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. Also sentence to one month to one year confinement on filing false reports.
• Nyjuane Kelly, 40, Irvington, N.J., two to 10 years confinement for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Chad Ashley Allen Cook, 33, McClure, sentenced to 36 months probation for receiving stolen property, sentenced to one year probation for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and one year probation for theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
• Ming Ma, 36, Shawnee, Okla., 11 months, 15 days to 23 months, 30 days confinement and 36 months probation for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Jamie L. Ulrich, 26, Washingtonville, two years probation for theft from a motor vehicle.
State Police at Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — George Ashford, 22, of Lumberville, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:23 a.m. May 13 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Courtney Titus, 48, and Ethel Perry, 71, both of New Columbia, reported the theft of currency from vehicles.
The money stolen totaled $440, troopers said. The incident was reported at 10:45 a.m. April 20 at 196 Woodland Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Assault
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported assault of a 7-year-old girl, by another juvenile.
The incident was reported between Jan. 1 and Feb. 13 along Ridge Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The Eye Center of Central PA reported someone sending “legitimate passable checks,” totaling $26,800, to “random individuals with the victims information on it.”
The incident was reported between 8 a.m. March 9 and 3:01 p.m. March 22 along Hardees Drive, West Buffalo Township, Union County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of funds
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An 83-year-old Mifflinburg woman reported someone intercepting $2,119 worth of her social security payments, and re-routing the money into an alternate account.
The incidents occurred between Feb. 15 and March 29 along Church Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Aaron Reichert, 40, of Selinsgrove, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident troopers reported occurring at 8:07 a.m. April 28 at West Academy and White Top roads, Washington Township, Snyder County.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Robert Muise, 63, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident which troopers reported occurring at 11:03 p.m. May 5 in the 1900 block of Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Seth Beachel, 18, of McClure, reported someone using a screwdriver to damage his 2003 Chevrolet S10. He declined to press charges.
The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. May 15 at 19510 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Lamar Accidental death
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating the accidental death of a 1 year old, who was found unresponsive.
The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. May 12 at 149 Earl Lane, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
Union County courthouse Deed Transfers
• Jane F. Hayward, Sarah E. Torre, Sarah T. Weis, to 44 Market L.L.C., Forty Four Market L.L.C., property in East Buffalo Township. $1
• Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Charitable Trust, Ronald W. Gainer Trustee, to Union County Historical Society, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Kristopher M. Shuck, Chastidy A. Shuck to Chastidy A. Shuck, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Wilma F. Mattioli, Lisa S. Drewicz, to Emily N. Long, Matthew H. Lupold, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Keith W. Konopka Trustee, Walter Konopka Revocable Living Trust, to Doreen G. Stinger, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Gregory Seiple Bowers, Traci J. Bowers, to Gregory Seiple Bowers, Traci J. Bowers, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Andrew R. Svilokos, Vitelda A. Svilokos, to John Driscoll, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Kevin F. Cochran, Paula J. Cochran to Naaman R. Lapp, property in Lewis Township, $1
• BHR At Oak Avenue L.L.C., BNH PA Central Homes L.L.C., to Marlene Sterns, property in Mifflinburg, $317,990
• Tioga County Realty L.L.C., Jessica R. Brown, Glen R. Brown, to Salvatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Jo Ann Howard Executrix, Walter Edward Diehl, Walter E. Diehl Estate, to Ronald W. Koonman Jr., Ann M. Koonsman, property in Lewis Township, $140,000
• Ross A. Jarrett Estate, Ross Jarrett, James L. Jarrett Executor, Ross A. Jarrett Estate, to Penelope S. Shetler, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Ronnie M. Jarrett, Ronnie M. Jarrett Jr., to Tyler C. Hassinger, Larissa R. Hassinger, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Rodeny J. Kroft, Wendy R. Kroft, to Ryan Hollister, Jessica Hollister, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Ronald W. Koonsman Jr., Ann M. Koonsman, to Timothy R. Goff, Sherry L. Goff, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Nelson R. Poe, Mary Ann Poe, to Daniel L. Morris, Melinda Morris, property in Union Township, $1
