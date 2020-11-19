State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle driven by Cody Haupt, 19, of Selinsgrove, was stopped for speeding and Haupt found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of controlled substances.
The stop occurred at 10:06 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 35 and Maneval Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. A 2009 Jeep was stopped.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Winfield man is facing several charges after a crash at 6:58 a.m. Nov. 16 along Stetler Avenue, south of West 11th Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Timothy J. Wasser, of Winfield, was traveling north in a left curve when went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Wasser allegedly fled the scene and hid in his garage. Troopers said he will be charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and other related charges.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A controlled substance was allegedly found at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers stopped a 2006 Kia Spectra and arrested Brianna Ervin, 25, of Coal Township, for possession.
The alleged incident took place at 7:34 p.m. Nov. 12 along East Eighth Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Ervin was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI/drug possession
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, a 44-year-old Lewistown man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance, troopers reported.
Troopers stopped a 2017 Honda CRV at 7:34 p.m. Oct. 23 along Route 522, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, while operating without its headlights on.
Henry White was allegedly found to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.
False alarms
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to Best Buy for an activated alarm, which was later learned to be a false alarm.
Troopers responded at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 14 at Best Buy, 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County
Troopers said it was the sixth alarm troopers responded to at Best Buy over the last 12 months.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A purse was taken from Boscov’s around noon Nov. 3, troopers noted.
The purse was valued at $50 and belonged to a 54-year-old Beaver Springs woman. Contents of the purse included a Samsung phone valued at $700, prescription eyeglasses valued at $300, car and house key valued at $100, an Epi-pen valued at $300 and $250 in cash.
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer (injuries)
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained injury when their vehicle struck a deer at 8:34 a.m. Nov. 16 along Route 42, north of Mountain Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Carl J. Gilbert, 67, of Berwick, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway. Gilbert and passenger Brenda K. Gilbert, 64, of Berwick, were belted and both were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Brenda sustained what police described as a suspected serious injury. Carl sustained a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:27 a.m. Nov. 16 along John Brady Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Brian L. Rehn, 49, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2020 Kia Sorento driven by Damian R. Stebbins, 31, of Jersey Shore, troopers noted. All were belted and no one was injured.
Rehn will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 15 along Lincoln Drive, east of Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed person turned left and struck a 1996 Nissan Maxima.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
WATSON TOWNSHIP — A pair of teens sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 8:09 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 973 westbound at Route 44, Watson Township, Lycoming County.
A 17-year-old Jersey Shore boy was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota west when it went into the intersection without stopping, across both lanes of travel, struck a guide rail and traffic signs, police noted. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 5:29 p.m. Nov. 15 along River Road, north of Stewart Road, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Dean L. Johnson, 53, of Williamsport, swerved right to avoid a deer in the roadway when it went off the roadway, struck a tree stump and partially rolled onto its passenger side. Johnson was belted and was uninjured.
Vehicle vs. deer
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Ronald A. Tibbens, 32, of Jersey Shore, struck a deer. Tibbens was belted and was uninjured.
Hit and run
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following an alleged hit and run at 4:56 p.m. Nov. 17 along Route 220 southbound near Browns Lane, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling south when it rearended a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Kimberly A. Giampapa, 33, of Jersey Shore, then fled the scene. Giampapa and two passengers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Hit and run
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Williamsport man was cited following an alleged hit and run at 4:56 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 14, south of Helman Trail, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Mazda 3 driven by Tucker E. Machamer was traveling in a right curve when it lost traction on a wet roadway, slid off the roadway, struck an embankment and large rocks and rolled onto its roof. Machamer allegedly removed the license plate and fled north on foot.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
Harassment
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported mother-son domestic incident involving a 12-year-old Trout Run boy and his 54-year-old mother, both of Trout Run.
The incident was resolved and charges were not filed.
Criminal mischief
McNETT TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to a plastic snow fence belonging to Eugene Weiner, 66, of Roaring Branch, 330 Bastian Road, McNett Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the damage was done between 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and 6 a.m. Nov. 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Williamsport Activity report for October
Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union counties.
Numbers of complaints received, 98; violation letters issued, 7; warning letters issued, 17
Northumberland County Sentences
• George Persing, 48, of Shamokin, $150 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Chad Oberdorf, 48, of Port Trevorton, $150 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Thomas Keller, 27, who is listed as homeless, $200 fine plus costs for driving without a license.
• Lewis Crockett, 40, an inmate at Northumberland County Jail, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Kurtis Whitmer, 30, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.