State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver and arrested a 34-year-old Middleburg man for DUI.
A 2019 Honda Ridgeline was stopped at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 5 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, when the man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a prescribed narcotic. Charges are pending chemical testing.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 9 along Route 522 at Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
A 2015 Toyota Tundra driven by Matthew S. Kerstetter, 24, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it stopped at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Jan. L. Fisher, 69, of Northumberland, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — One person was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 8:17 p.m. Dec. 9 along Route 235, north of Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford Escort driven by Justin K. Boyer, 37, of Beaver Springs, was traveling south when Boyer fell asleep and the vehicle struck a utility pole on the east side of the roadway. Boyer sustained an unspecified injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Lewistown. He was belted.
Boyer will be cited with registration and certificate of title required. A warning was issued for failing to maintain a single lane.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Speed played a factor in a one-vehicle crash at 3 a .m. Dec. 12 along Route 204, east of Salem Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Skylar S. Moll, 23, of Selinsgrove, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze when the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway in a right curve, struck an embankment and rolled several times. Moll was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers noted.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man sustained a suspected injury following a hit-and-run crash at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 8 along Route 104, south of Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Kevin E. Miller, 47, was driving a 1992 Honda Accord south when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and went into a ditch. Miller allegedly fled the scene and was found walking along the roadway with blood on his lips. He will be cited with immediate notice of accident to police department, troopers noted.
Trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Connel Drumm, 28, of Selinsgrove, was charged following an alleged incident at 12:16 a.m. Dec. 12 at Turkey Hill, 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft from motor vehicle
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Someone stole gasoline from a parked vehicle along Les Hughes Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident took place between 6:20 and 7:40 a.m. Dec. 9. A 68-year-old McClure woman was victimized. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Selinsgrove woman paid money through Cash App for a cell phone she never received.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County. Morgan Ruhl, 20, was victimized, it was noted.
Found property
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A safe was found in the area of Reservoir Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the safe was found at 12:06 p.m. Dec. 11, and may have been vandalized. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Stonington
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:37 p.m. Dec. 11 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, and determined the driver of one of the vehicles was under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Paul L. Newman, 45, of Lairdsville, was traveling east in the left lane when it rearended a 2015 Buick Enclave drivne by Michael J. Rickard, 67, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Newman will be cited with DUI, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A pair of drivers sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 3:39 p.m. Dec. 11 along Lycoming Creek Road at Hatfield Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2010 Kia Soul driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Muncy boy was traveling north in the left lane when he became distracted and the vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2016 Ford Transit driven by Heather E. Nash, 35, of Trout Run. The boy was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Nash was belted and was also transported with a suspected minor injury. The boy will be cited with following too closely, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 10:49 a.m. Dec. 12 along Route 220 south, north of the I-180 interchange, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Audi A4 driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Hughesville boy was traveling south on Route 220 when it struck the rear of a 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Jennifer R. Pidcoe, 21, of Muncy. Both drivers and a passenger were belted. Pidcoe sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported to UMPC Susquehanna, Muncy.
The boy will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two persons were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, following a two-vehicle crash at 4:06 p.m. Dec. 10 along Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Roger D. Bohner, 81, of Montoursville, was traveling west when it went through the intersection of Old Montoursville Road and Warrensville Road and struck the rear of a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by Michael H. Gerardi, 71, of Linden. Bohner’s vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, troopers said. Both drivers were belted and both were transported with suspected minor injuries.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 10 along Old Montoursville Road at Cansfields Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said James. D. Kemmerer, 70, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it went through the intersection and struck a turning 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Duane E. Kleckner, 61, of Beech Creek. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Kemmerer will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Bohner will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:59 p.m. Dec. 10 along Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by Robert H. Herz, 69, of Montoursville, was traveling east when veered right and struck a concrete barrier, troopers reported. Herz was belted and was not injured.
PFA violation
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — An arrest warrant was issued for a 27-year-old Ralston man after troopers responded to a possible protection-from-abuse order violation.
The alleged incident occurred between 6 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 along Old Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged victim was a 30-year-old Trout Run woman, it was noted.
State Police At Milton Burglary
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Someone entered a locked storage unit between July 31 and Aug. 5 along Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County, and took several items, troopers noted.
Among the items taken: A 1936-1950 Gibson electric Hawaiian lap guitar with ivory knobs valued at $2,500, an X-Box 360 valued at $200, Sony PlayStation valued at $100, Sansung BluRay DVD player valued at $90, Johnny Lightning and M2 Auto Driver cards valued at $50, AFCX Muscle Car Shootout electric slot car track set valued at $185, Autoworld Pro Racing Dragstrip NHRA racing track set valued at $200, original X-Box wireless controller valued at $50 and a plastic baby bottle-shaped piggie bank with pennies valued at $50.
Victims were a 37-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both of Danville, police noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.