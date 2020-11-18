Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:35 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 5:09 a.m.; traffic warning, 12:01 p.m., North Fourth and Market streets; road hazard, 5:31 p.m., St. George Street; motorist assist, 5:36 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Saturday: Traffic arrest, 1:11 a.m., North Derr Drive and Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 1:16 a.m., Market and Seventh streets; traffic arrest, 4:07 a.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 12:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway; vehicle lockout, 1:01 p.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 1:26 p.m., Industrial Boulevarad; traffic arrest, 1:26 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; complaint, 4:03 p.m., St. Catherine Street; welfare check, 8:12 p.m., Westbranch Highway; domestic, 9:46 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; public service, 11:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 10:22 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; phone call request, 10:26 a.m., Lawton Lane; parking complaint, 1:24 p.m., North Third Street; transient, 2:55 p.m., Market Street; traffic complaint, 4:53 p.m., North Derr Drive; complaint, 5:43 p.m. North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic arrest, 6:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 7:52 p.m., Westbranch Highway; false/check identification, 9:47 p.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 10:48 p.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 11:14 p.m., Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Dustin Heddings, 29, of Watsontown, 10 days to 12 months in state prison, two months probation, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Amy L. Fabian, 56, of Coal Township, three days to six months in county jail, five days credit for time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Robert Kirkner, 56, of Danville, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Prenden Heintzelman, 33, an inmate at Northumberland County Jail, 24 months probation with restrictive conditions including the first six months on house arrest, 100 days credit for time served, $250 fine plus costs for possession of a prohibited weapon.
• Marcia M. Reid, 57, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Aceaive Negron, 20, of Sunbury, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Ronald Rockwell III, 34, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $100 fine plus for another count of possessing a small amount of marijuana; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
• Nathanule Yoder, 31, of Sunbury, three years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of a child.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 4:19 p.m. Oct. 9 along Old Valley School Road and Race Street, Valley Township, Montour County, and arrested a 29-year-old Berwick man for suspicion of DUI.
The suspect vehicle was a 2001 Honda.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Montoursville man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 15 south and Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said during a speed enforcement, a 2016 Nissan was stopped and Jason Garg was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested following a traffic stop at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 13 along Route 15 north, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2005 Pontiac GrandAm was stopped for multiple alleged violations and the driver arrested for DUI when it was determined she was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood tests.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
UNION TOWNSHIP — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:31 p.m. Nov. 10 along Route 304 at Stein Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Pontiac Vibe driven by Gretchen J. Starr, 39, of Milton, pulled from a stop sign and was struck by a westbound 2011 Mercury Milan driven by Joan L. Dodson, 68, of Middleburg. Both drivers were belted. Dodson was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Starr will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:23 p.m. Nov. 7 along Route 15 at William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford Taurus driven by Margaret M. Sterner, 80, of New Columbia, was turning left when it struck the driver’s side of a southbound 2014 Dodge Journey driven by James M. Davies, 31, of Port Trevorton. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Davies will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old New Columbia man was hospitalized with a suspected serious injury following a one-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 12 along New Columbia Road, west of Fawn Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Terry E. Finan II was traveling east in a 2009 Mazda 6 when it went out of control in a right curve, slid sideways off the south shoulder and struck a raised embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.
Finan was not belted, police noted, and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. He will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Millmont woman was transported to the hospital following a crash at 9:54 p.m. Nov. 14 along Route 235, south of Hassenplug Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Betty E. Frey was traveling north in a 2006 Subaru Impreza when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. Frey was not belted, police noted. The crash remains under investigation.
Motorcycle vs. deer (injury)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Andes, N.Y., man was injured when his Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 9 along I-80 eastbound, east of Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Zappola was traveling east when the motorcycle struck the deer, tipped and slid across the roadway to the left berm. Zappola was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 9:27 p.m. Nov. 8 along I-180 east at mile marker 4.7, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Ann K. Ross, 42, of Northumberland, was traveling east when her 2010 Lincoln-Continental MKZ struck a deer in the roadway.
Hit and run
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was reported injured following a hit and run at 5:31 p.m. Nov. 9 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 208, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a tractor-trailer was traveling west in the left lane when it came into the right lane and struck the rear driver’s side of a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by Emilio R. Santana Cruz, 53, of Minersville.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged incident involving a juvenile sending an Instagram video of himself holding a pistol to a 16-year-old Danville girl.
The alleged incident took place at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 in Derry Township, Montour County. The suspect was questioned and legal guardians were notified, police said.
Trespass
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A smeared handprint was found on a glass window at a residence in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:35 a.m. Nov. 12 at 7830 Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township. Schuyler Sites, 29, of Hughesville, was the alleged victim.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone shut off power to the residence of 112 Holly Circle, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, which damaged a cable box, troopers reported.
The incident took place between noon and 1 p.m. Nov. 14 and damage to the box was estimated at $50.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old California woman allegedly stole $399.83 in merchandise at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 from Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Shelby May was charged with retail theft and related offenses, troopers noted.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Daniel Moll, 49, of West Milton, allegedly struck a 49-year-old West Milton woman in the face with a cell phone.
The alleged incident took place at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13 along Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
Burglary
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Someone entered storage units at 1911 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County, and stole a 3-ton NAPA floor jack valued at $120, baseball and football cards valued at $10 and miscelleaneous Lego pieces valued at $10.
The alleged incident took place between 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and 10 a.m. Nov. 3.
Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-524-2662.
Lost/missing firearm
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a firearm was lost between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Nov. 7 along Old Shingle Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Port Trevorton woman was arresetd for DUI after a traffic stop at 8:48 p.m. Oct. 23 along South Wausau Road and JC Mobile Home Court, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Nissan Versa was stopped and Samantha Staub was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
