District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for charges waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25 in Union County Court.
• Lisa M. Davis, 26, of Williamsport, had two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver held for court. Misdemeanor allegations of corruption of minors, intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also held.
• Chester H. Quick, 20, of Wewahitchka, Fla., waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single and careless driving were also waived.
• Colt J. Gilligbauer, 27, of Sunbury, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary counts of driving unregistered vehicle, driving while operator privilege suspended and careless driving were also waived.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Jeffrey L. Merchant, of Chappaqua, N.Y., no date of birth given, was sentenced to six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
Plea Court
• Ashley L. Hodowanes, 29, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Andrew S. Barner, 37, of Milroy, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault. A felony count of endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense was dismissed.
• Zachary D. Beiler, 19, of Richfield, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Betty A. Foster, 63, of Millmont, entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property.
• Seth E. Kurtz, 42, of Millmont, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Charles J. Shaffer, 57, of Lock, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI solvent or nox substance, a misdemeanor.
• Dominic L. Clausen, 34, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance schedule 2 or 3, a misdemeanor.
• Adam K. Malafi, 19, of Dornsife, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Andre M. Thomas, 55, of Coal Township, entered guilty pleas to second offense felony DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and second offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Zackery D. Hayes, 24, of Shamokin, entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor contraband non-controlled substance.
State Police at Milton Hit and run
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man was cited after an alleged hit-and-run crash at 6:13 p.m. Jan. 6 along Route 304, east of Long Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said Nicholas V. Gamble, 39, was traveling east in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a mailbox, went through a yard and left tire marks before leaving the scene. Gamble will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Following an alleged physical altercation, a 41-year-old Mifflinburg woman was arrested.
Troopers said the incident took place at 8:39 p.m. Jan. 9 at 179 Redtail Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County. The victim was reportedly a 24-year-old Mifflinburg man.
Strangulation
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Milton man has been charged after he allegedly choked a Milton woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 7 and 7:58 a.m. Jan. 8 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Tee-j Carter, 38, of Milton, was charged after he allegedly choked at 26-year-old Milton woman.
Criminal mischief
UNION TOWNSHIP — A political sign at 1280 Route 304, Union Township, Union County, was damaged sometime between 2 p.m. Jan. 9 and 8:45 a.m. Jan. 10, troopers reported.
Damage was estimated at $100. The sign belonged to Lucinda Redmond, 58, of Winfield, it was noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Burglary
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary during which $590 in cash was taken from the residence of a Mifflinburg woman.
The alleged incident took place between Dec. 1 and Jan. 5 at 1230 Church Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. The victim was reportedly a 52-year-old Mifflinburg woman.
Overdose
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers found a female unresponsive in her residence and revived her with Narcan.
The alleged incident took place at 8:32 a.m. Jan. 10 along Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The woman had overdosed on heroin and upon being revived refused further medical treatment, troopers said.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Marijuana and paraphernalia was allegedly found in a Union County home.
The find was made at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 in White Deer Township, Union County, troopers reported. A known, unnamed female is expected to be charged.
Union County Deed transfers
• Warren H. Burkholder, Lena Z. Burkholder to Daniel M. Burkholder, Alice W. Burkholder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harris A. Lemon by agent, Mark H. Lemon agent to Carl R. Emery, Jenette L. Emery, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Hartman executor, Nevin C. Hartman executor, Ida Mae Hartman estate to Brian C. Kapp, Tina L. Kapp, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ashantha Asiri Pattiyage Fernando, Neluni A. Perera Maluge, Neluni Perera to Ashantha Asiri Pattiyage Fernando, Neluni A. Perera Maluge, property in Kelly Township, Kelly Township, $1.
• Claudia L. Belgard, Andrew Szymcik to Ryan W. Funk, Kennedy E. Snyder, property in East Buffalo Township, $167,000.
• Carly R. Schneck to Sarah S. Caffrey, Jordan M. Caffrey, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Karen P. Connolly trustee, Peters irrevocable grantor trust to Wilmer S. Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen Stoltzfus, property in East Buffalo Township, $175,000.
• Stephanieann A. Dibello, Stephanie Ann A. Farnsworth, Dean P. Farnsworth to Nicholas Gwozdziewycz, Jinhui Dong, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,000.
• Donald F. Miller by agent, Donna L. Kenamond agent, Debra L. Duryea, Bruce H. Duryea to Donna L. Kenamond, Debra L. Duryea, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Cynthia P. Lindner, John Lindner, Connie P. Aucker, Gregory A. Aucker, Cathy A. White, Curtis R. White to Carolyn P. Herman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Richard G. Scheib trustee, Dynasty Woodruff trustee, Christine L. Woodruff, Neal Woodruff by agent, Christine L. Woodruff by agent, David P. Woodruff, Tzu Chen Chen to Michael D. Morrison, Michelle L. Morrison, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Terry L. Hanselman, Alice M. Hanselman to Sandra D. McMaikin, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edward A. Henry to Nita K. Moser, proeprty in Kelly Township, $1.
• Kelsie A. Murray to Gregory A. Ponish, Mary C. Ponish, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kevin J. Butterworth, Candy A. Butterworth to Gregory A. Wagner, Brandi A. Wagner, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rodney W. Blanton, Julie A. Blanton, Julie A. Noaker to Rodney W. Blanton, Julie A. Blanton, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Patricia Ann Yost, George B. Yost to Carol L. Russell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Randi L. Hawk to RBNMB LLC, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Gregory H. Trautman, Karen K. Trautman, Iron Front Cowork LLC, Michael S. Matukaitis to Foundry Prop Group LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Paul J. Hooper Jr. estate, Judith A. Hooper executor to Judith A. Hooper, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michele L. Moohr to Shawn D. Reiff, Katera L. Reiff, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, William Franklin Waltman II, Megan Kay Waltman to Kerri Kauffman, Colton Kauffman, property in Hartley Township, 468,000.
• Union County Sheriff, Scott Curtis Seaman estate, Donna L. Brown administrator, Eugene Christine administrator to Chase Hart, Trace Hart, property in Kelly Township, $31,000.
• New Berlin Boro to Christopher Molden, Bradley J. Harvey, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Patricia B. Boop by agent, Kerry L. Wagner agent to Miriam D. Turner Mirian D. Krouse Lori M. Deckman, Lori M. Krouse, property Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Richard R. Rowe by agent and Robert M. Rowe agent to Charles D. Bolton and Janice N. Bolton, property in Milton, $1.
• Nathan E. Grenoble and Kathryn A. Grenoble to Justara Realty LLC, property in Watsontown, $350,000.
• Bradley J. Sunanday and Diane E. Sunanday to Yvonne C. Arnold and Charles M. Arnold, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Daniel S. Beiler and Naomi Y. Beiler to Brian T. Whitmoyer and Monica N. Sharayko Whitmoyer, property in Delaware Township, $269,000.
• Pinpoint Federal Credit Union to Milton Area School District, property in Milton, $250,000.
• Rachel M. Black to Carolyn M. West, property in Milton, $1.
• Green Mountain Properties, Ronald W. Gruneberg estate, Debra A. Gruneberg executrix and Bob W. Gruneberg to Raymond Beachy and Patrick J. Beachy, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Shaffer and Faye Arndt Shaffer to Jon Stroup, property in Turbot Township, $550,000.
