Watsontown Police Department Harassment/possession
WATSONTOWN — A 29-year-old Sunbury man was charged following an alleged domestic incident at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 100 block of East 11th Street, Watsontown.
Daniel Nye was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug parapheranalia, harassment and criminal mischief. Police said he subjected another person to unwanted physical contact and damaged property at the victim’s residence.
When taken into custody, Nye was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Branndon S. Kerstetter, 29, of Milton, 1 to 3 years in state prison, costs of prosecution for fleeing and eluding police.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
Preliminary hearing
• Trista E. Fite, 35, of Ickesburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. Summary counts of careless driving, disregard traffic lane (single) and violate hazard regulations were also waived.
State Police at Milton Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Gettysburg woman was arrested following a warrant service, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 12:57 p.m. Oct. 21 along Route 15 south, White Deer Township.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
COOPER TOWNSHIP — An Orangeville man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash in Montour County.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 3:12 p.m. Oct. 31 along Ridge Drive at Mount Zion Drive, Cooper Township. Daniel E. Hulsizer, 82, went through the intersection without proper clearance when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Caitlin M. Ferry, 28, of Danville, troopers reported. Hulsizer was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury.
Ferry was belted and was not injured. Hulsizer will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg Theft
MIFFLINBURG — James B. Schubert, 59, of Clearfield, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and felony receiving stolen property after an investigation alleged that a bad check for $7,154 was issued to Mifflinburg Auto Sales.
Troopers claimed Schubert used a false Johnstown address for the purchase. A misdemeanor of making false representation for title or registration was also filed.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Centre Hall man has had multiple counts filed against him after allegedly being found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and with a 4 year old in the vehicle.
Lukas Evans, of 118 Back St., has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), endangering welfare of child, notice of change of name or address, careless driving and general lighting requirements. The charges were filed following a traffic stop which occurred at 11:08 p.m. Aug. 15 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A vehicle Evans was driving was stopped after troopers noticed it had a headlight out. Evans, who had a 4 year old in the vehicle, allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.
He was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .149%.
DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against a Point Township man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 2 along 13th Street, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Scott Clark, 26, of 205 14th St., Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, reckless driving, careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while operating privilege is suspended.
After being involved in a one-vehicle crash, Clark was allegedly found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .222%
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Scott Keister, 53, of 5133 Paradise Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and additional parking restrictions as the result of an alleged incident that occurred at 10:55 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police allegedly found a vehicle operated by Keister parked in the middle of the roadway.
He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC in his blood system.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
DUI
MONTANDON — A Sunbury man has been charged after allegedly being found to be driving with drugs and alcohol in his system.
Antonio Vasquez-Santiago, 38, of 1033 Edison Ave., Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and unlawful activities. The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 28 along Route 147, prior to the Montandon exit.
Vasquez-Santiago allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .065%. He was also found to have cocaine, cocaethylene and benzoylecognine in his system.
Troopers noted this was Vasquez-Santiago’s second such charge in 10 years.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 4.
Possession
POINT TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed against a Montoursville man who was allegedly found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe during a traffic stop.
Marcus Krauser, 20, of 407 Tule St., Montoursville, has been charged with possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and careless driving as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 6:07 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 700 block of Susquehanna Trail, Point Township.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
Retail theft
WEST CHILLISQUQUE TOWNSHIP — A retail theft charge has been filed against a Milton man who allegedly left a Dollar General store without paying for $139 worth of merchandise.
Floyd Hulsizer III, 43, of 40 Willow Lane, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6:01 p.m. Oct. 8 at 5180 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Hulsizer is accused of leaving the store with clothing, earrings, a shower curtain and candle he did not pay for.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
Home improvement fraud
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man has been charged with home improvement fraud and two counts of theft after allegedly failing to complete a roofing job.
Charles Smith, 54, of 515 White Springs Road, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between July 25 and Sept. 11 at 1090 Mahoning St., Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Farron Hollenbach paid $4,250 to Smith to have a metal roof installed on his home, which was never done.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Ryan Hoy, 38, of Watsontown, and Riley James, 25, of Watsontown.
• Bryson Brooke, 29, of Turbotville, and Erika Dyer, 32, of Turbotville.
• Samuel Yoder Jr., 22, of Owingsville, Ky., and Ada Stoltzfus, 27, of Watsontown.
• Maria Greenaway, 29, of Milton, and Marshall Nagle Jr., 32, of Sunbury.
• Michael Bennage, 36, of Sunbury, and Victoria George, 28, of Sunbury.
• Sheena Herb, 31, of Sunbury, and Ricardo Espinal, 32, of Sunbury.
• Lauren Allabaugh, 26, of Northumberland, and Kyle Bettleyon, 30, of Northumberland.
• Melissa Shultz, 40, of Watsontown, and Chad Kratzer Jr., 31, of Watsontown.
• Lisa Murray, 40, of Sunbury, and Julio Melendez, 45, of Sunbury.
• Cory Yerger, 25, of Northumberland, and Cody Leitzel, 26, of Northumberland.
• Hayley Bosak, 24, of Northumberland, and Tareema Harvey, 23, of Northumberland.
• Sarah Bowden, 28, of Coal Township, and Colton Ebersole, 30, of Coal Township.
• Timothy Kantz, 42, of Trevorton, and Shannon Stoner, 39, of Trevorton.
• Robert Wetzel, 50, of Shamokin, and Shannon Armes, 43, of Shamokin.
• Shaun Gearhart, 31, of Sunbury, and Ruth Torres Morales, 26, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Integrity Land Inc. to Richard D. Oneill Jr. and Debra D. Oneill, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $47,900.
• Caroline J. Warner estate and Cynthia M. Warner executrix to Justin W. Warner and Bethany A. Warner, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Carl E. Squire Sr. and Rebecca A. Squire to Brent M. Zerby and Brooke E. Zerby, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Shirley M. Guffey estate, Linda J. Guffey executor and Ralph J. Guffey Jr. executor to John J.S. Byler and Barbara D. Byler, property in Lewis Township, $77,000.
• Ronald W. Gruneberg estate and Debra A. Gruneberg executrix to Edward Miller Jr., property in Milton, $50,000.
• Christpher A. Myers and Jennifer M. Myers to Austin D. Reichner and Aubrey L. Reichner, property in Watsontown, $1.
• David M. Hontz and Rebecca G. Hontz to Mark A. Stumpff and Katie A. Stumpff, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Ronald William Croll to Tammy Klock, property in Turbot Township, $1.
