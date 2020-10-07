District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Samantha Jo MacDonald, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly failing to scan items at the Lewisburg Walmart self-checkout.
Walmart Loss Prevention detained MacDonald on Sept. 24 after she allegedly hid items not paid for in her purse. Pennsylvania State Police were provided with an itemized list of allegedly unpaid for items which totaled $216.70.
Preliminary hearings
• Michael W. Raup, 33, of Allenwood, waived a felony allegation of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver as well as first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance metabolite, DUI controlled substance impaired ability, DUI controlled substance combination alcohol and drugs, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance by person not authorized, marijuana small amount for personal use, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property to court. Summary allegations including driving while license suspended, failure to stop and give information or aid and others were also waived.
• Ronald G. Bergeron, 55, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance impaired ability and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. Summary allegations of failure to keep right and disregard traffic lane single were also waived.
Summary trial
• Benjamin Walk, 44, of Montgomery, was guilty of driving while license suspended.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Blake A. Benfer, 20, of Winfield, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Daniel E. Danowsky, 26, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• James T. Kellett, 46, of Montgomery, entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, moveable property. A felony count of access devise issue to another who did not authorize use was dismissed.
• David Krakovitz, 55, of Lewisburg, entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Tristan D. Martin, 23, of Millmont, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Harry J. Miller Jr., 64, of New Berlin, entered a guilty plea to a single count of felony child pornography. Six counts of felony child pornography were dismissed.
• Jared K. Snyder, 33, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Colton E. Trutt, 27, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to to misdemeanor first offense DUI high rate of alcohol.
• Ryan M. Shaffer, 19, of Lebanon, entered guilty please to first offense DUI to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
• Jared R. Blair, 40, of Williamsport, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3, a misdemeanor.
• William D. Brittain, 54, of New Berlin, entered a guilty pleas to disseminating photo or film of child sex acts and child pornography, both felonies. Nine other felony counts of disseminating photo or film of child sex acts and a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility were dismissed.
• Glenn R. Keister, 42, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered.
• Theodore W. Reich, 56, of Jersey Shore, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Chase A. Satteson, 36, of New Columbia, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Paul N. Burkhart, 43, of Ransom, W.Va., entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Ryan J. Deivert, 29, of West Milton, entered a guilty plea to entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Gregory L. Corthion Jr., 36, of Flint, Mich., entered a no contest plea to felony manufacture delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Two other felony counts of the same charge and a related conspiracy felony were dismissed.
Sentences
• William M. Dangler, 48, of Sunbury, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Stanley W. Griffin Jr., 24, of Sunbury, received six months probation for a guilty plea to DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Brett A. Smith, 35, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and six months probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
• Devin A. Feigles, 37, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Jason A. George, 47, of Allenwood, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Michael J. Plotts, 36, of Milton, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Charles Troup III, 26, of Shamokin, nine months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of nine months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for an additional count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Mitch, 25, of Turbotville, six months in county jail, 89 days credit for time served in prison for DUI.
• Michael Grommett, 45, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
• Kenny Valentine Bunch, 38, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs for an additional count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Floyd Taormina, 31, of Shamokin, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; parole revoked and recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence that expires Nov. 12, not eligible for parole for possessing a controlled substance.
• Mary Louise Bridy, 34, of Mount Carmel, parole revoked and recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence, credit for 40 days time served in prison for criminal trespass.
• Amanda Sonnon, 34, of Mount Carmel, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Michael B. Coombs, 30, of Nanticoke, time served (413 days) to 23 months in county jail, $200 fine plus costs, restitution of $496 to Victims Compensation Fund, $546 to Natalie Neglio, $9,902.50 to Erie Insurance, $1,279 to Kevin Huther, and $7,103 to Penn National Insurance for robbery and theft by unlawful taking.
• Christopher Amadeo, 33, of Sunbury, six to 23 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property.
• Jeremy Hulshoff, 25, of Shamokin, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• David Steven Urbanowicz Jr., 38, of Mount Carmel, $25 fine plus costs for a lighting violation, $150 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Koehler Yordy, 25, of Watstontown, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, $1,000 fine plus costs, 12-month driver’s license suspension for DUI; two concurrent sentences of three years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first six months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
Watsontown Police Department DUI
WATSONTOWN — Scott Keister, 53, of Milton, was charged with DUI-controlled substance and parking on the highway following an alleged incident at 10:55 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said Keister was found asleep in his vehicle, which was in the middle of the roadway. Chemical testing reportedly showed Keister had methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC in his system at the time.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Complaint, 12:23 a.m, South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; welfare check, 12:33 a.m., West Market Street; underage drinking, 12:35 a.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; disorderly gathering, 12:40 a.m., St. Catherine Street; underage drinking, 1:09 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 2:44 a.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 11:58 a.m., North Third Street; traffic arrest, 12:02 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; parking complaint, 1:38 p.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 2:08 p.m., Third and Market streets; 911 hang-up, 2:19 p.m., South Second Street; 911 accidental call, 5:15 p.m., Baylor Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 5:18 p.m., South Fifth Street; disabled vehicle, 7:55 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; criminal mischief, 8:25 p.m., Hardwood Drive; false/check identification, 9:11 p.m., Market Street.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 1:14 a.m., St. Anthony and North Third Street; traffic warning, 1:20 a.m., Market and Third streets; underage drinking, 1:41 a.m., Market and South Seventh Street; underage drinking, 1:51 a.m, South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 2:49 a.m., North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street; family dispute, 3:02 a.m., North 11th Street; burglar alarm, 5:39 a.m., North 10th Street; traffic warning, 5:50 a.m., St. Mary at North 11th streets; traffic arrest, 5:59 a.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; be on the lookout, 7:55 a.m., Filbert Street, Milton; animal issue, 9:40 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 11:15 a.m., Ridgeway Drive; 911 open line, 12:39 p.m., North Third Street; traffic complaint, 1:03 p.m., Stein Lane and Smoketown Road; 911 accidental call, 1:41 p.m., Field of Dreams Lane, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 5:38 p.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; complaint, 5:57 p.m., St. Louis Street; disturbance, 6:32 p.m., South Seventh Street; complaint, 9:03 p.m., Sunoco, Mifflinburg; fraud, 9:58 p.m., Market Street.
