Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 46F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 46F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.