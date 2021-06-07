Mifflinburg man charged with rape, strangulation felonies

MIFFLINBURG — A Union County man has been charged with felony counts alleging rape, aggravated indecent assault and strangulation after a vehicle pursuit and investigation.
Troopers claimed that at about 6 a.m. June 2 at a Limestone Township, Union County, address, Jeffrey J. Irvine, 38, of Mifflinburg, forcibly had sex with a female. Papers filed allege the rape followed an argument with the victim, who claimed Irvine also dragged her out of a shower by the hair and struck her.
The victim alleged Irvine, withdrawing from methamphetamine use, threatened to "bury" her if she attempted to leave or if the abuse was revealed.
At about 5 p.m. June 2, Irvine and the victim allegedly drove to a convenience store in Middleburg. Papers indicated the victim repeatedly attempted to escape during the trip, but was allegedly pulled back into the vehicle by the hair.
Once at the convenience store, the victim yelled for help from two Middleburg Police officers on duty. Irvine then allegedly drove away at speeds of up to 75 mph while being pursued by law enforcement.
State police were dispatched and the investigation began at the Limestone Township address. Court documents indicate the victim was treated for injuries at Evangelical Community Hospital and allegedly told the staff she had been sexually assaulted.
A felony allegation of fleeing and eluding was also filed.
Irvine will additionally face misdemeanor counts of indecent assault forcible compulsion, simple assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and summary allegations.
Irvine, held on $200,000 bail, has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, before Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.