Watsontown Police Department Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — A 31-year-old Winfield man was cited following an alleged incident at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 10 block of West Fifth Street, Watsontown.
Police said Damian M. McDermott was cited after they responded to an alleged domestic disturbance.
State Police at Milton DUI
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Hughesville man was arrested for DUI and found in possession of a concealed and loaded firearm during a traffic stop, troopers reported.
The stop of a 1987 Chevrolet K10 occurred at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 11 along Continental Boulevard and Bush Road, Derry Township, Montour County. The man did not have a valid permit to carry the firearm, troopers noted. Multiple traffic violations were noted, but none cited.
An investigation is ongoing.
1-vehicle crash (police vehicle)
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A state police vehicle was damaged while pursuing a fleeing vehicle.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor driven by Dustin M. Spangler, 31, of Milton, was traveling north along Muddy Run Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County, while pursuing a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed. The Jeep exited the road into a field. The police vehicle entered the field and drove over a drainage culver, causing damage to the undercarriage, it was noted.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Jersey Shore man allegedly attacked a 35-year-old Mertztown man without warning.
The alleged incident took place at 9:48 p.m. Sept. 6 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Theft of motor vehicle
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a reported theft of a vehicle at 6:04 a.m. Dec. 10 along Aikey Hill Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 46-year-old Mifflinburg man, who was not named, was arrested. A 1982 GMC was allegedly stolen from a 50-year-old Mifflinburg man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged fraud involving $400 from a 71-year-old New Columbia man.
The alleged fraud occurred at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 2 and involved Nike gift cards. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged theft/fraud/forgery between noon Dec. 10 and 4 p.m. Dec. 11 along North Orbit Drive, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The victim was a 78-year-old Milton man.
State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. deer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 10:59 p.m. Dec. 12 along Route 204, east of Yoder Hill Lane, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Benjamin T. Smith, 23, of Middleburg, was traveling south when it struck the deer. Smith was belted and was not injured.
Trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged Connell Drumm, 28, of Selinsgrove, after responding to a reported trespass incident.
The alleged incident took place at 1:39 a.m. Dec. 10 at Turkey Hill, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Andrea Ruth Johnston, 31, Millmont; Kyle Nathaniel Blyer, 37, Millmont
• Renee Katherine Gosson, 51, Lewisburg; Esra Crisi, 42, Lewisburg
• Nelu Negrea, 44, New Columbia; Megan Betty Pandofelli, 29, Berwick
• Paige Anne Rishel, 24, Mifflinburg; Eric Earl Rothermel, 26, Mifflinburg
Divorces granted
• Jane Puckett, Charles R. Puckett, 18 years
• Jacob Berge, Kayla M. Berge, 7 years
• Tracy Schramm, Steven Schramm, 27 years
• Stephanie Rene Wertz, Jonathan Daniel Wertz, 8 years
• Henry Hoey III, Angela Hoey, 18 years
Deed transfers
• Irene A. Shirk estate, Thomas L. Shirk executor to Kevin L. Warren, Wendy A. Warren, property in Limestone Township, $185,000.
• David Jay Beachy Jr. to Brian R. Cicotti, Heidi M. Cicotti, property in Union Township, $199,000.
• William E. George, Nancy R. George to Brian E. Rowe, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christine R.Swartz executor, Angela Olenick executor, Arliss J. Zwally estate to Dora D. McIvaine, property in East Buffalo Township, $136,000.
• Cody D. Conklin, Gina B. Conklin to Daniel Joseph Bratton, Carlotta Hope Bratton, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Todd Newcomb, Heather Dawson to Todd Newcomb, Heather Dawson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gloria E. Yerg by attorney, Sharon L. Hartman attorney to Lorin N. Vonneida, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Janet L. Graham to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Paul J. Feist estate, Amy J. Bingaman admistrator to Nathaniel B. Rehm, Lauren A. Rehm, property in Buffalo Township, $165,000.
• David L. Shively, Sandra M. Shively to Duane L. Shively, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Charles D. Bolton, Janice N. Bolton to George R. Exner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Davis E. Hill, Barbara Hill to Gaylord D. Humphries, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Scott David Holsinger, Antoinette A. Baylets Holsinger to Benjamin Jay Metzler, Roxanne Joy Metzler, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christopher Olson, Patricia Olson to John Enyeart, Amanda Wooden, property in East Buffalo Township, $430,000.
• Diane E. Dogan Hilliard revocable trust, Diane E. Dogan Hilliard trustee to Eric J. Mitch, Ashley M. Mitch, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Mark D. Harvey, Margaret M. Harvey to Chase Hart and Trace Hart, property in Kelly Township, $51,000.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Complaint, 12:16 a.m., North 11th Street, East Buffalo Township; DUI, 3:32 a.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 2:48 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: 911 open line, 7:30 a.m., South Eighth Street; phone call request, 9:37 a.m., police headquarters; non-injury accident, 10:49 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; parking complaint, 11:43 a.m., North Third Street; phone call request, 1:06 p.m., South Second Street; traffic control, 6:30 p.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; complaint, 6:56 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; traffic stop, 9:51 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 11:24 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township.
• Thursday: Information, 9:28 a.m., police headquarters; investigation, 10:40 a.m., North Fifth Street; hit and run, 10:44 a.m., Furnace Road; complaint, 1:32 p.m., North Water Street; phone call request, 2:20 p.m., Rural Avenue, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 2:39 p.m., Hardwood Drive; injury accident, 5:20 p.m., Furnace and Supplee Mills roads.
• Wednesday: Non-injury accident, 7:51 a.m., North Fourth Street; suspicious circumstance, 10:44 a.m., North Front Street; complaint, 2:19 p.m., North Front Street; phone call request, 5:11 p.m., Matlack Avenue; suspicious, 5:44 p.m., Buffalo Road; phone call request, 6:28 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 6:54 p.m., Hepburn Street, Milton; phone call request, 9:02 p.m., Buffalo Road.
