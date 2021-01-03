State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 31 along Route 104 at Keister Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by John R. Stetler, 58, of Middleburg, was traveling south on Route 104 when it struck the rear of a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Linsey R. Trego, 38, of Middleburg. Both drivers and four passengers in the Camry were belted and no one was injured.
Stetler will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two Northumberland men were arrested after they shoved each other while arguing over work schedules, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 31 along Fisher Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 48-year-old man and 49-year-old man were cited.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SUNBURY — A Sunbury man was cited following a vehicle stop at 12:19 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet and arrested Cory Crabb, 34, it was noted.
DUI/drug possession
SUNBURY — A 30-year-old Lewisburg man was arrested for DUI and possession following a traffic stop at 2:44 a.m. Dec. 27 along Market Street and Fairmount Avenue, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was stopped and Mark Parrilla arrested.
DUI
SUNBURY — Troopers said Cameron Bickel, 21, of Mount Carmel, was arrested following a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Dec. 28 along Susquehanna Avenue and Julia Street, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
A 2017 Kia Rio was stopped.
DUI/drug possession
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a disabled motorist in the flooded Hamilton underpass and arrested the driver for DUI and possession.
The alleged incident took place at 9:26 a.m. Dec. 25 at 85 Green St., Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said Lonnie Melton, 62, of Marietta, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. Melton allegedly refused chemical testing.
DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited a Sunbury man following a traffic stop at 11:12 p.m. Dec. 25 along Route 61 and Crocus Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
A 2006 Honda was stopped and Daniel Costa, 26, was arrested, police noted.
DUI/drug possession
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a Kulpmont man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Kurtis Twining, 33, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Dec. 15 along Route 61 and Maysville Road, Coal Township, it was reported. A 2010 Kia Soul was involved.
Theft of motor vehicle
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a 2016 Kia Soul which occurred at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 22 at Domino’s, 164 Shikellamy Ave., Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601. The vehicle belonged to Tiffani Wernett, 39, of Sunbury.
Theft from a vehicle
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Someone smashed a rear passenger window of a vehicle, then entered two unlocked vehicles and stole various items.
The alleged thefts occurred at 8:21 a.m. Dec. 26 at 4841 Route 890, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The suspect(s) smashed the window of a vehicle and took a yellow pair of Vans sneakers, a $25 Target gift card and two Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards valued at $20 and $10. The suspect(s) took approximately $6 in change and a pack of condoms from the unlocked vehicles.
Troopers said the shoebox from the stolen shoes was found at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the garbage can at the entrance to Weis, Market Street, Sunbury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Firearm offenses
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was charged following a traffic stop at 12:16 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1300 block of Edison Heights Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle search was conducted after a Dodge Ram was stopped. Steven Middaugh, 34, of Sunbury, was allegedly found in possession of an illegally carried firearm and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 along Warrensville Road at Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by an unnamed person was traveling east on Four Mile Drive when it was unable to come to a complete stop due to icy conditions. The Rogue went into the intersection and struck a northbound 2015 BMW X1. No injuries were noted.
The driver of the Nissan was issued a warning for duties at stop signs.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 10:54 a.m. Dec. 23 along Middle Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Francis G. Hoffman, 70, of Jersey Shore, was traveling east in a 2016 Subaru Forester when the vehicle failed to take a left curve, struck a snow bank, became airborne and hit another snow bank. Hoffman was belted and was not injured.
He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 23 along Route 442, east of East Shoemaker Road exit, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A Ford F350 driven by Joshua J. Snyder, 30, of Muncy, was traveling west when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment, troopers noted. Snyder was belted and was uninjured.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Arlington, Va. man escaped injury when his truck crashed and came to rest on its roof at 3:38 p.m. Jan. 1 along Route 15 north, west of Four Mile Drive, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Honda Ridgeline driven by Patrick D. Biche, 25, of Arlinton, Va., was traveling north when it went out of control in a right bend in the road, went off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated left and came to rest on its roof. Biche was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Williamsport man escaped injury when his vehicle crashed and rolled down an embankment at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 1 along Route 15, north of Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Rhamir T. Hatcher, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it switched to the right lane, went out of control, rotated counterclockwise, struck a snow bank and overturned approximately three times down an embankment. Hatcher was not belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control, struck a snow bank and overturned.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 3:03 p.m. Jan. 1 along Route 654, east of Apple Lane, Bastress Township, Lycoming County. Luke M. Laubach, 22, of Jersey Shore, was traveling west in a 2012 Kia Sorento when the vehicle went out of control in a right curve, across the eastbound lane, struck a snow bank and overturned onto its passenger side. Laubach was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was charged with simple assault following an alleged dispute between neighbors at 5:59 p.m. Jan. 1 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers reported a 27-year-old Williamsport, Va. man was also arrested. The victim was a 29-year-old Williamsport woman.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was charged after troopers investigated a report of a domestic.
The alleged incident took place at 3:49 p.m. Dec. 29 along Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. A 48-year-old Williamsport man was charged following an alleged incident with a 55-year-old Jersey Shore woman.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A pair of Trout Run men were charged after an alleged incident at 7:16 p.m. Dec. 30 at 140 Mill St., Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
William Berrier, 60, and Walter Frey, 59, were charged following an alleged physical altercation.
Harassment
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Tioga man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a woman into a table and broke a door.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 28 along Green Hill Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County. The alleged victims included a 47-year-old Ralston man and a 28-year-old Blossburg woman. The door was valued at $414.
Terroristic threats
WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man was charged after troopers investigated an alleged incident and found the suspect was on supervised bail.
Justin Applegate, 35, was charged for an alleged incident at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Williamsport dam, Williamsport, Lycoming County. He was charged and jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail, it was noted.
Public drunkenness
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was hospitalized and cited for public drunkenness.
Ian Wertz, 42, of Williamsport, was cited after troopers and police from Old Lycoming Township responded to a report of an intoxicated male.
Overdose
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported overdose and found a 54-year-old Trout Run woman had overdosed on Percocet.
The woman allegedly received aid and refused medical transport. The incident occurred at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 29 along Mill Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.