District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man was charged with DUI after police reported his blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.
Kenneth A. Shedleski, 50, of 1430 W. Market St., Lewisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts) and restrictions on alcoholic beverages following an alleged incident at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 9 along North 15th Street, north of Market Street, East Buffalo Township, Union County. Shedleski's vehicle was running with its lights on in his driveway when troopers made contact with him after a report of an intoxicated man, troopers said. Shedleski showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .295 percent, troopers noted. Two open containers of vodka and a red cup were found in the vehicle, police added.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman was charged after a vehicle stop at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 6 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Bonnie Ann Adams, 42, of 2345 Col. John Kelly Road, Lewisburg, was charged with DUI, turning movements and required signals, disregard traffic lane, operation vehicle without valid inspection, careless driving, improper sunscreening and depositing waste on highway after a vehicle she was driving was stopped for erratic driving. Two cigarettes were thrown from the vehicle, police added. Adams allegedly showed signs of impairment and was argumentative. She refused to submit to chemical testing, police noted.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Winfield woman was charged following a vehicle stop due to alleged violations.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Loyd Marie Shevchenko, 21, of 30 Park Road, Winfield, was stopped at 2:03 a.m. Nov. 27 along Route 15, north of Zeigler Road, Kelly Township, Union County. Shevchenko allegedly showed signs of impairment and later blood tests showed her blood-alcohol content to be .176 percent.
She was charged with DUI (two counts), disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
State Police at Milton
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An investigation into a fraud has been launched.
Troopers said that at 5:54 p.m. Dec. 2, a 73-year-old Watsontown woman was contacted about a fraudulent Amazon charge. The victim gave the suspect access to her computer and money was transferred from a savings account, troopers noted. The alleged incident took place along Paradise Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft from a building
UNION TOWNSHIP — Tools were removed from a Winfield man's residence, troopers reported.
The incident occurred between 7:30 and 11 p.m. Dec. 27 at 2211 Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County. Troopers said a Truett 105-piece socket set with tool box valued at $300, Bosch power drill with bag valued at $120 and wrenches valued at $100 were stolen.
State Police At Montoursville
Northumberland County
Courthouse
Sentencings
• Michael Filipczak, 29, of Marion Heights, has been sentenced to six months probation, plus 60 days of house arrest with electronic monitoring, on a second-offense driving under the influence charge. In addition, his license will be suspended for one year, and Filipczak must pay a $750, plus prosecution costs.
• Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Williamsport, has been sentenced to 12 months probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, and six months probation on a driving under the influence count. In addition, Carpenter is recommended to have drug and alcohol treatment, and may not purchase or consume alcohol. He must also pay $350 in fines, plus costs of prosecution.
