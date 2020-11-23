Northumberland County Sentences
• Myron Fleming II, 54, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Samantha Berrios, 26, of Tobyhanna, two years probation, $250 fine plus costs for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Thomas Horstmann, 18, of Shamokin, two years probation, $250 fine plus costs for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Troy Rising, 33, of Selinsgrove, costs and $175 restitution to Jason Heimbach for criminal mischief.
• David Brzostowski, 62, of Mount Carmel, parole revoked, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence, credit for 66 days time served, may re-apply for parole after 90 days, no contact with the victim for resisting arrest.
• Kevin Carsto, 27, of Coal Township, parole revoked, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence to Sept. 1, 2021, may re-apply for parole March 1, 2021, for possessing a prohibited offensive weapon; consecutive sentence of one-year probation for criminal mischief; consecutive sentence of two years’ probation for unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
• David Wengrenovich Jr., 30, of Mount Carmel, parole revoked, recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence to Aug. 24, 2021, may re-apply for parole Jan. 4, 2021, 37 days credit for time served, no contact with the victim for flight to avoid apprehension; parole revoked, recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence to Jan. 20, 2021, may re-apply for parole Jan. 4, 2021, for resisting arrest; parole revoked, recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence to Aug. 26, 201, may re-apply for parole Jan. 4, 2021, for criminal trespass.
• David Musser, 36, of Northumberland, $300 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Patrick O’Brien, 33, of Danville, one year of probation, costs of prosecution for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Marriage licenses
• William Swallow, 43, of Milton, and Tiffany Berneisen, 38, of Muncy.
• Matthew Rippon, 35, of Milton, and Brooke Cates, 27, of West Chillisquaque Township.
• Ryan Bordell, 31, of Paxinos, and Ethel Long, 38, of Paxinos.
• Lisa McCollum, 49, of Sunbury, and Scott Schaeffer, 55, of Rockefeller Township.
Deed transfers
• Herbert D. Erdman, Beatrice J. Shenuski and Beatrice J. Erdman to Ashley N. Turner, Ashley R. Turner and Cyrus K. Turner, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Paul O. Beachel Jr. and Eve M. Beachel to Paul O. Beachel Jr., property in Turbot Township, $5,500.
• Donald D. Pentz and Evelyn J. Pentz to Tanner J. Feaster, property in Delaware Towsnhip, $1.
• David E. Rupert, James A. Rupert and Ernest D. and Diann E. Rupert Real Estate Protector Trust to James A. Rupert, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Elizabeth Mary Martin and Steven Douglas Martin to Jocelyn Elizabeth Osterhoudt, property in Milton, $1.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A passenger in a hit and run crash was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and methampetamine.
Russell Leroy Bastian, 51, of 21 Broadway, Milton, was charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts) and posssession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said Bastain was found with 22 grams of marijuana, a gram of crystal methamphetamine, smoking pipes and plastic containers with marijuana residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Trademark counterfeiting
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Dewart man has been charged with various offenses related to the alleged use of a counterfeit bill at 12:36 p.m. Sept. 12 at Dollar General, 16786 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Paul E. McClintock III, of 100 Cherry St., Dewart, was charged with trademark counterfeiting, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception and retail theft stemming from allegations by state police that he used a counterfeit bill to purchase items at the store. McClintock allegedly told troopers he did not know the bill was counterfeit.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Preliminary hearing
• Kyle Michael Stahl, 28, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance. Formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
State Police At Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Watsontown man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 2:18 a.m. Oct. 10 along Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Richard Reynolds was stopped and Reynolds arrested for DUI.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Lewisburg man was cited following a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 3800 block of Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Gabor Czivisz was allegedly stopped while driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado and admitted to drinking prior to driving. Troopers said he was arrested and charged.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man was transported to a local hospital with a suspected injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 21 along Route 54 at Koch Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kenneth E. Feigles, 64, of Muncy, was traveling east when it failed to yield right of way at a stop sign, and was struck by a 2007 Nissan Titan driven by Russell W. Stahlnecker, 67, of White Deer. Both drivers were belted. Feigles was transported by ambulance to Gesinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:01 p.m. Nov. 20 along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Lewisburg girl was traveling east when it attempted to overtake a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Joshua T. Llewellyn, which had slowed and activated its left turn signal, troopers noted. The Rogue attempted to pass on the left in a no-passing zone, troopers noted, and struck the Pathfinder. No injuries were reported.
The girl will be cited with limitations on overtaking on the left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A North Carolina man sustained a suspected minor injury after he crashed his commercial vehicle at 6:13 a.m. Nov. 14 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 179.9, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Eric A. Brown, 57, of Fayetteville, N.C., was traveling west in a Volvo VNL when the vehicle left the south side of the roadway, traveled along an embankment, steered back toward the roadway, struck a guide rail and overturned. Brown was belted and was transported by ambulance with a suspected minor injury, it was noted.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a commercial vehicle crash Friday morning along Buffalo Road in Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Matthew A. Hummel, 30, of Middleburg, was traveling east on Route 192 at 9:14 a.m. Nov. 20 when his 1995 Peterbilt overturned in a left curve. Hummel was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Pedestrian struck
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when pedestrian was struck at 10:42 p.m. Nov. 10 in the parking lot at the Flying J truck stop, 1460 North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 Saturn Vue struck an unnamed pedestrian when the pedestrian was attempting to retrieve an item from the vehicle. The unnamed driver was cited with driving while suspended-DUI related, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 10:32 a.m. Nov. 19 along I-80 westbound, west of Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
A 2016 Honda Pilot was traveling west when it struck one of a grouping of deer in the roadway, troopers noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 4:23 a.m. Nov. 20 along I-180 east at mile marker 3.3, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Jessie N. Ayers, 31, of Muncy, was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when it struck the deer in the roadway, troopers reported. She was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 20 along Route 15 north, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Gannon W. Chapman was traveling north in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Chapman and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17 along I-80 at mile marker 219.9, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Mark E. Waschbusch, 35, of Schaumburg, Ill, was traveling east in a 2021 Ford Fusion when the collision occurred, troopers noted. Waschbusch was belted and was not injured.
Overdose
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a drug overdose at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 along North Star Boulevard, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, at which time a 22-year-old Milton man was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.