State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Sunbury woman was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.
Troopers said Jessica Aucker, 34, of Sunbury, was arrested following the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala.
2-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:01 a.m. Jan. 4 along Route 104, south of Middle Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
A 2004 Buick Rainier driven by Elizabeth H. Clark, 19, of Beaver Springs, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Mariah T. Stuck, 20, of Mount Pleasant Mills, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Clark will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — One person was transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 31 along Route 235 at Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Bonita L. Mattern, 71, of Beaver Springs, was traveling south in a 2014 Dodge Caravan when the vehicle went across the northbound lane and struck a PennDOT sign and utility pole head on. The pole then fell on a 2001 Buick Century driven by Jeremy W. Hockenberry, 41, of Beaver Springs, troopers noted. Hockenberry was belted, while Mattern was not, according to troopers. Mattern was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic and failure to utilize restraint systems.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle slid into a curb, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 4:56 p.m. Jan. 3 along Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Deborah S. George, 52, of Middleburg, was traveling west in a 2015 Ford Explorer when the vehicle slid into a curb. George and three passengers were belted and no injuries were noted. George was issued a warning for driving too fast for conditions.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle went off the roadway in slippery conditions and struck a fence. No one was injured.
The crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County. An eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed driver attempted to stop as traffic slowed ahead, when it went off the south side of the roadway and struck a fence, police noted. The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to a hit-and-run crash at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 2 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south when it crossed the concrete median, struck two yellow road signs and fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged domestic incident at 1 p.m. Jan. 3 along Park Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
The alleged victim is a 17-year-old girl.
Terroristic threats
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed suspect allegedly brandished a handgun during a road-rage incident at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27 along Mill Road and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the victims included a 41-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 5-year-old boy, all of Selinsgrove. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man has been charged with making unauthorized withdrawals from a Mount Pleasant Mills man’s debit card.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9 a.m. Dec. 11. Brandon Biggs, 28, of Middleburg, allegedly used the card to withdraw $50 from an ATM.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly took money from a Beaver Springs man’s bank account and made a fraudulent transaction using his credit card.
Troopers said the incident took place between 8:56 a.m. Nov. 18 and noon Nov. 19 at 350 Edmiston Lane, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Someone allegedly withdrew $440 from the bank account and made a $51.75 transaction.
Activity report
December: Total number of incidents, 605; criminal offenses reported, 72; founded criminal offenses, 70; criminal offenses cleared, 45; criminal arrests, 37; crashes, 43; fatal crashes, 1; hit-and-run crashes, 1; injured, 17; DUI arrests, 8; traffic citations, 150; warnings issued, 90.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A driver and passenger were transported with suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 4 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dylan A. Hall-Frantz, 19, of Muncy, rearended a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Leah M. Peterman, 83, of Hughesville, which had stopped for a school bus, troopers noted. Peterman and passenger Arnold E. Peterman, 70, of Hughesville, were not belted and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with suspected minor injuries.
Hall-Frant was issued a warning for following too closely.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — One person was transported with a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 9:56 a.m. Jan. 5 along Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKS driven by Danielle I. Smith, 22, of Trout Run, was traveling west when it went out of control in a right curve, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2013 Nissan Frontier driven by Karl R. Heise, 63, of Bath, N.Y. Heise was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Smith will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Two persons sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash in snowy conditions at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 15 south, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Kia Optima driven by Timothy A. Hess, 56, of Lewistown, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway in snowy conditions, and struck a road sign and rock embankment. Hess and passenger Esther M. LeBlanc, 80, of Lewistown, were belted and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport teen sustained an unspecified injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. Jan. 3 along I-180 east at the Faxon off-ramp, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Honda HRV driven by Bethany K. Mothersbaugh, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling east in the right lane during snowy conditions. The vehicle began to rotate clockwise and off the right side of the roadway, where it went into a grassy area. Mothersbaugh was belted and sustained a suspected injury. She was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. She will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 5:02 p.m. Jan. 6 along West Fourth Street, west of Palmer Industrial Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 2001 Subaru Outback driven by Eric R. Wright, 32, of Jersey Shore, was reportedly traveling west when it left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, rotated counter-clockwise, left the roadway and rolled onto its roof into a ditch. Wright was belted and was uninjured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 3 along I-180 westbound, east of exit 13, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Lauren E. Ambrose, 26, of Williamsport, was traveling west in the right lane when it went out of control, rotated counterclockwise, crossed the left westbound lane, left the west side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. Ambrose was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 1 along Log Run Road, west of Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jordyn F. Koch, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway and struck an embankment. Koch was belted and was not injured.
Suspected DUI/hit and run
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 9:51 p.m. Jan. 4 along Pleasant Valley Road, east of Brucklacher Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Joshua T. Winter, 22, of Cogan Station, was traveling west in a 2007 GMC Sierra, troopers noted, when the vehicle went out of control, off the left side of the roadway, and struck an embankment and tree. Winter and a passenger, Camron Livermore, 20, of Cogan Station, were belted and not injured. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Hit and run
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A South Williamsport man has been cited with various offenses following a one-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 15 along Northway Road at Harvey Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Bryce E. Bird, 24, of South Williamsport, was traveling south in a right curve when it went into the northbound lane, down an embankment and struck a traffic sign, troopers reported. Bird was reportedly not belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, failed to report accident to police, immediate notice of accident to police and accidents involving damage to unattended property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.