Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.