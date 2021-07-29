District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey E. Auman, 58, of Millmont, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash investigation.
Troopers were called to a crash at 6:26 p.m. June 26 to 737 Orchard Road and alleged that Auman was heading east with a Polaris utility vehicle, swerved to miss oncoming traffic and overturned.
Auman, critically injured, was charged after troopers claimed a cup with a presumed alcoholic beverage was found and a lab test.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Donato Arcari, 64, of Waterbury, Conn., was charged with two counts of DUI and other misdemeanors after a report of a hit-and-run crash.
Troopers alleged that 11:27 a.m. May 28 on Route 15 and Russel Road, Arcari drove away from a collision with another vehicle.
Arcari was found after allegedly crashing his pickup truck along Route 15 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County, and charged after a blood test.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Bon S. Styers, 19, of Miffliunburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 1:47 a.m. June 19 along Col. John Kelly Road, near Walbash Road, a vehicle driven by Styers crossed a white fog line then a center double-divider line.
Styers, the motorist, was charged after allegedly showing signs of impairment in the field and blood test results.
Aggravated assault while DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Georgie Feliciano Caraballo, 30, of New York, N.Y., was charged with felony aggravated assault with vehicle while DUI, felony endangering the welfare of children, two counts of misdemeanor DUI and other allegations after a crash.
Troopers said at 5:44 p.m. July 21 along Baker Road, a vehicle allegedly driven by Feliciano Caraballo crashed and injured two occupants before catching fire.
Feliciano Caraballo was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and a chemical breath test.
Fleeing or eluding officer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Devin M. Bailey, 25, of Williamsport, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor furnish authority with information without knowledge after an investigation.
Troopers alleged that Bailey was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed in wet conditions at 2:01 p.m. July 2 on Route 15 south near North Hill Road.
Bailey was charged after allegedly outrunning police and being located at a girlfriend’s house. A warrant was issued as troopers sought the footwear, clothing and helmet they said he wore at the time of the initial allegations.
Trespass
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Patricia G. Leitzel, 76, of Mifflinburg, was charged with felony criminal trespass enter structure and summary harassment after a trespassing investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at about 12:53 p.m. July 22 to a Pine Needle Lane address for a report of trespassing.
They alleged that Leitzel entered a residence when told not to, hit a child and was forcibly removed by two family members.
Trespass
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Ross A. Jarrett, 76, of Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor trespass allegations and driving without a license after an investigation.
Troopers responded at 11 a.m. July 11 to Borough Line Road for a report that Jarrett, former owner of a property, entered the residence and appeared to take items.
Jarrett was charged after it was discovered that the current owner had told him not to come on the property.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Cruelty to animals
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man has been charged after allegedly shooting a Siberian husky.
Ralph Hauck Jr., 52, of Route 54, Watsontown, has been charged with aggravated cruelty towards animals, criminal mischief and possession of firearm prohibited.
Troopers said Hauck shot Aspen, a Siberian husky owned by Charles Fiegels, causing Fiegels to endure $3,309 in veterinarian bills to treat the canine.
In addition, troopers said Hauck was not to be in possession of a firearm as he was convicted in 2012 on federal charges of a felon not to possess a firearm.
The alleged shooting occurred at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 12 along Reynolds Hill Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 28.
Possession
TURBOTVILLE — Multiple drug-related charges have been filed against a Turbotville man.
Daniel Baker, 42, of Main Street, Turbotville, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3 p.m. April 24 at 207 Main St., Turbotville.
While serving a warrant on another person in the home, troopers said Baker was allegedly found to have a hypodermic needle and narcotic packaging.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. July 28.
Possession
MILTON — Wayne Steinke, 58, of Hepburn Street, Williamsport, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:40 p.m. May 27 at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
Troopers said Steinke was transported to the barracks on a warrant, and allegedly found to be in possession of oxycodone and suspected marijuana.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Aug. 11.
Burglary
POINT TOWNSHIP — William Ladd, 35, of Springhouse Road, Point Township, Northumberland County, has been charged with burglary.
At 7:19 a.m. July 14, along Springhouse Road, troopers said Ladd attempted to enter the home of his mother Cynthia Ladd by breaking into a front-porch window.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 28.
False identification
MILTON — A Williamsport man will be extradited to Massachusetts on an outstanding warrant after being taken into custody by Milton police.
Stanley Mitchell, 30, of East Third Street, Williamsport, has been charged with false identification (two counts). The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:50 a.m. July 21 along Franklin Avenue, Milton.
Police said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle Mitchell was driving after receiving reports of potentially fraudulent work which was completed on a driveway.
During the stop, Mitchell allegedly presented a false identification, claiming his name was Arjun Patel. Through the course of their investigation, police said Mitchell admitted to providing a false identification due to having an outstanding warrant out.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Mitchell is wanted on a burglary charge and will be extradited to Massachusetts on the outstanding warrant.
A preliminary hearing before Diehl on the false identification charges has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity Report
Tuesday, July 20: 9-1-1 open line, 12:47 a.m., Terrace Drive; 9-1-1 hangup, 6:55 a.m., Smoketown Road; parking complaint, 8:25 a.m., South Fifth Street; 9-1-1 open line, 9:04 a.m., Terrace Drive; theft, 9:59 a.m., North Second Street; subpoena service, 10:48 a.m., Valley View Road; fraud, 10:55 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; phone call request, 2:12 p.m., North 10th Street; parking complaint, 2:30 p.m., Wending Way; accident, 3:12 p.m., North 14th Street; MHMR, 5:52 p.m., Matlack Avenue; suspicious circumstance, 8:49 p.m., Washington Avenue; animal issue, 9:31 p.m., Buffalo Road; assist other agency, 10:52 p.m., North Fourth Street.
Wednesday, July 21: Burglar alarm, 3:56 a.m., Westbranch Highway; property issue, 8:38 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic arrest, 10:51 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 11:36 a.m., North Seventh Street; accident, 12:44 p.m., Old Turnpike Road and Reitz Boulevard; 9-1-1 accidental call, 1:46 p.m., Ridgeway Drive; fraud, 2:30 p.m., Country Hill Road; suspicious circumstance, 3:13 p.m., Betty Lane; MHMR, 6:37 p.m., Timberhaven Drive; road hazard, 7:43 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairfield roads; assist other agency, 11:42 p.m., Laurel Street, Mifflinburg.
Thursday, July 22: Commercial motor vehicle, 7:32 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 8:10 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 8:47 a.m., North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 9:31 a.m., South Fifth Street; fraud, 9:55 a.m., Timberwood Drive; panic alarm, 9:57 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 10:09 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 10:29 a.m., North Derr Drive; fraud, 11:11 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; parking complaint, 12:36 p.m., South Seventh Street; commercial motor veh icle, 12:37 p.m., North Eighth Street; fraud, 1:56 p.m., Tall Oak Lane; overdose, 6 p.m., Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 6:40 p.m., Washington Avenue; accident, 6:54 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic arrest, 8:24 p.m., Smoketown Road; traffic warning, 10:09 p.m., Routes 15 and 45; traffic warning, 10:51 p.m., Stein Lane and Adams Avenue; open door, 11:52 p.m., West Market Street.
