District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Erica Finneran 39, of Enola, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph. A citation for driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked was withdrawn.
• Almas Abdullaev, 58, of Feasterville Trevose, was guilty of operating or permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
• Benjamin A. Walk, 44, of Montgomery, entered a guilty plea to driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Isaiah J. Snell, 32, of Williamsport, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph speed limit in other location by 30 mph.
• Gavin H. Carroll, 19, of Selinsgrove, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 33 mph.
• A summary allegation of driving unregistered vehicle filed against Leonard A. Passarelli, 39, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
• Kevin D. Gulizio, 21, of Lewisburg, was not guilty of a regulated social gathering violation.
• Corey D. Wax. 23, of Lewisburg, was not guilty of a regulated social gathering violation.
Watsontown Police Department
McEWENSVILLE — Three juveniles are allegedly responsible for damage to the exterior of a residence along Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville, Northumberland County.
Watsontown police said the alleged incident took place Dec. 6 in the 2400 block of Susquehanna Trail. Two of the juveniles are from Watsontown while the third is from McEwensville. Each will be cited with a summary count of criminal mischief, police noted.
State Police at Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man was transported to a local hospital with a suspected injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 20 along Continental Boulevard at Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Brian C. Gillum, 34, of Greenup, Ky., was traveling west along Route 54 in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala when the vehicle went through a red light and struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Michael R. Brewer, 45, of Columbus, Ohio. Brewer was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury, troopers noted.
Gillum will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:11 a.m. Dec. 24 along Route 44, east of Glaze Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 Saturn Ion driven by Jaime D. Gledhill, 39, of Turbotville, was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Gledhill was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went off the roadway and into a guide rail at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 25 along I-80 westbound, mile marker 222, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2020 Ford Mustang driven by Siddharth Vishwanath, 29, of State College, was traveling west when it went off the north shoulder and struck a guide rail. Vishwanath was belted and was uninjured.
Vishwanath was issued a warning.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash which occurred sometime Friday in the 1100 block of Schreck Road near the intersection with Springtown Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A northbound vehicle went out of control, off the roadway and struck a speed limit sign and Windstream utility pole, then fled the scene, troopers noted. It is believed another vehicle assisted the crashed vehicle during the Dec. 25 crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Terroristic threats
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an attempted assault where the victim refused to cooperate.
The alleged incident took place at 11:18 p.m. Dec. 23 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, and involved a woman as the alleged victim. No charges were filed.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Burglar alarm, 9:33 a.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; domestic, 11:53 a.m., West Market Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 2:27 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 4:08 p.m., Moore Avenue at Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; domestic, 7:10 p.m., East Cardinal Street.
• Saturday: 911 accidental call, 5:42 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist police agency, 12:15 p.m., Monroe Township; assist police agency, 5:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; complaint, 5:32 p.m., South Water Street; dispute, 7:20 p.m., South Fifth Street.
• Friday: Assist fire/EMS, 12:23 p.m., James Road; traffic warning, 2:31 p.m., St. Mary at North 15th Street; complaint, 7:07 p.m., South Seventh Street; assist police agency, 10:25 p.m., Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
• Thursday: Domestic, 8:02 a.m., North Third Street; MHMR, 9:07 a.m., Matlack Avenue; MHMR, 10:01 a.m., Old Schoolhouse Road; reckless operation, 3:04 p.m., Stein Lane at Washington Street; lock out, 7:02 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Township; 911 open line, 9:29 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane.
State Police At Montoursville Harassment
MUNCY — A 20-year-old Muncy woman allegedly struck her brother in the face.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 6:01 p.m. Dec. 24 along East Water Street. The victims included a 16-year-old Muncy boy and a 48-year-old Pennsdale man.
Union County Deed transfers
• H2O Holdings LLC, Donald W. Kaufman member, Ronald W. Koonsman Jr. member to Laura R. Gates, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Nathan D. Saxton, Miranda C. Saxton to Patricia D. Pomeroy, James L. Pomeroy, property in Kelly Township, $204,000.
• H2O Holdings LLC, Donald W. Kaufman member, Ronald W. Koonsman Jr. member to Laura R. Gates, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Nathan D. Saxton, Miranda C. Saxton to Patricia D. Pomeroy, James L. Pomeroy, property in Kelly Township, $204,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.