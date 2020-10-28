Northumberland County Sentences
• Kevin Brooks, 45, of Port Republic, Maryland, 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail, 300 days credit for time served, $200 fine plus costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of 3 to 12 months in county jail, $200 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; concurrent sentence of 3 to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of 3 to 6 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Jordan Welliver, 24, of Turbotville, three years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension; $1,500 fine plus costs for driving under the influence.
• Ashley Wright, 35, of Northumberland, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for false swearing.
• Melissa Kovalewski, 29, of Minersville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $427.31 restitution to Walmart Supercenter in Coal Township for retail theft.
• Jeremy Moll, 41, of Middleburg, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for false reports.
• Veronica Joyner, 56, of Philadelphia, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Tyler Griffiths, 32, of Coal Township, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Bobbijo Gephart, 30, of Trenton, Maine, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Justin Young, 30, of Montandon, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Wright, 25, of Mount Carmel, 10 to 20 months in county jail, 119 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault.
• Nathaniel Bickel, 31, of Sunbury, $100 fine plus costs for public drunkenness; $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Michael Zack, 32, of Marion Heights, two years probation, $100 in fines plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with public records.
• Ronald Specht, 65, of Milton, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Brett Conrad, 23, of Selinsgrove, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; concurrent sentence of 18 months’ probation, $150 fine plus costs for fleeing or eluding police.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Michael B. Coombs, 30, of Nanticoke, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony robbery of a motor vehicle. Coombs also received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony receiving stolen property and 24 months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. Felony counts of robbery threat of immediate serious injury, robbery take property from other by force, theft by unlawful taking moveable property, receiving stolen property and robbery commit threat (first or second degree felony) were dismissed.
• John T. Greeney, 25, of Mifflinburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI Schedule 2 or 3.
• Krista M. Harriman, 24, of Middleburg, received 37 months probation in connection with a guilty plea to DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
• Kayla M. Pavao, 30, of Montgomery, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Five related felony counts and two misdemeanors were dismissed.
• Chad E. Oberdorf, 48, of Port Trevorton, received five years probation for a guilty plea to third offense felony DUI controlled substance metabolite. He was also sentenced to six months probation for a guilty plea to DUI controlled substance combination alcohol and drugs, first offense. A felony count of DUI controlled substance metabolite third offense was dismissed.
• Thomas F. Lang, 29, of Bloomsburg, received five years probation for each of two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of retail theft take merchandise. One felony and one misdemeanor were from Snyder County.
• Jessica L. Bauer, 40, of South Williamsport, received five years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol, second offense.
Plea Court
• Lisa A. Graeff, 53, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI incapacity of driving safely.
• Richard C. Troutman, 63, of Dornsife, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• John H. Mull, 61, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to a first offense misdemeanor of DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Taylor M. Smith, 21, of Mifflinburg, entered guilty pleas to six counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered. Felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver were dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old West Milton motorist was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance (three counts) after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident after 9 p.m. Sept. 3 on South Ninth Street.
Alex J. Garcia told troopers he was distracted by a passenger and attempted to avoid a collision with a mailbox. He also claimed getting scared before returning to the scene and allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the night. Results of a blood test taken at Evangelical Community Hospital alleged Garcia had 13 ng/ml of Delta-9 Carboxy THC and 2.9 ng/ml Delta-9 THC in his blood at the time of the test.
Summary allegations of driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property were also filed.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Danville motorist was arrested for DUI and other allegations after being stopped at 12:56 a.m. Sept. 26 on JPM Road.
Troopers alleged that Kyle D. Dunkle was speeding and weaving before being pulled over. Standard field sobriety tests were administered and a blood draw was taken at Evangelical Community Hospital. Lab results showed Dunkle to have a blood alcohol content of 0.145% at the time of the test.
Numerous summary allegations were also filed.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Lewisburg woman was recently charged with summary retail theft after allegedly underscanning and concealing items at the Walmart self-checkout.
Ranae D. Gonzales was identified by state troopers using in-store surveillance video and identification of a vehicle she allegedly drove bearing California tags. Shasta County (Calif.) Sheriffs provided a driver’s license photo.
Gonzales allegedly walked away from store security when confronted. She was accused of taking $60.78 in unpaid merchandise.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants with hearings held or waived to court are next scheduled to appear Jan. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Ryan Kristopher Page, 36, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summer count of retail theft.
• Amanda Leigh Ashelman, 31, of Hughesville, had misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug parphernalia held for court.
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reportedly stopped a 2008 Mazda 3 and found Jennifer Boop, 35, of Millmont, to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Through a search warrant, troopers said controlled substances and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. The stop took place at 8:21 p.m. Oct. 24 along Heister Valley and Quarry roads, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft of vehicle parts
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone removed a catalytic converter from a 2011 Ford Econoline E150 belonging to HE Rohrer Inc., of Duncannon, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place between 8 a.m. Oct. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at 2585 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Union County Deed transfers
• Paul B. Miller, Sherry L. Miller, Sherry L. Dewire to Southside Property Management LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David F. Rinderle, Kristine M. Rinderle to Steven J. Pappas, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Wilmer S. Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen Stoltzfus to Benjamin J. Spickler, Jame P. Spickler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Stacy Butler to Fordyce W. Mitchel trustee, Jane Daniell Mitchell Rev Mitchel trustee, proeprty in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard R. Klingler, Carolyn M. Klingler to Allen A. Klingler, Kelly A. Klingler, property in Union Township, $1.
• Robert Brooks Gronlund, Amy Goulstone Gronlund to Haykel Abrougui, Ashlee Abrougui, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard R. Klingler, Carolyn M. Klinger to Richard R. Klingler, Carolyn M. Klingler, property in Union Township, $1.
• Irene Joyce Shiva to Andrew J. Felo, Dana A, Felo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Heidi M. Esperanza, Heidi S. Pertusio, Russell D. Nevius to Jack W. Slear, Lon C. Pyers, property in East Buffalo Township, $189,000.
• Scott Kling to Beau A. Hoffman, Brette C . Hoffman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jeremiah S. Allen, Angel M. Allen to Rebecca A. Hess, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kevin P. Singer, Sally A. Singer to Jeremiah S. Allen, Angel M. Allen, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Carl E. Stahl, Maxine E. Stahl to Carl and Maxine Stahl irrevocable grantor trust, Carl Stahl irrevocable grantor trust, Maxine Stahl irrevocable grantor trust, Andy C. Stahl trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Ronald M. Wagner, Jamie E. Wagner to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, proprety in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dorothy Chandler to Helga Faust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jason D. Collins, Kristi A. Collins, Kristi Budwit to Caityln J. Spetzer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joseph V. Komara, Gloria Jean Komara to Michael B. Gunn, property in Hartley Township, $1.
