Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Criminal mischief, 8:34 a.m, Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 9:30 a.m., Market Street; complaint, 9:59 a.m., South Derr Drive at Moore Avenue; welfare check, 12:17 p.m., Market Street; missing person, 2:47 p.m., Mahoning Township Police Deparment; informatino, 4:07 p.m., North Fifth Street; non-injury accident, 4:47 p.m., West Market Street; harassment, 7 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 7:27 p.m., Routes 45 and 15.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 2:30 a.m., Route 15 north at North Fourth Street; fraud, 11:33 a.m., Hillcrest Lane, East Buffalo Township; police information, 2:32 p.m., North Derr Drive; family dispute, 8:12 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 8:26 p.m., Meadow Lane; traffic stop, 8:39 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road.
State Police At Selinsgrove Trespass
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown man was charged after he was allegedly found on private property he was previously notified of.
The alleged incident took place at 9:!5 a.m. Jan. 6 at 309 E. Market Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Douglas Klugh, 55, was charged for trespassing on property belonging to Brainard Kreider, 77, of Middleburg, police noted.
Drug possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Winfield girl was charged after she was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Troopers said the incident took place at 5:59 p.m. Jan. 4 along Park Road, Union Township, Union County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $1,433 from Subway by an employee.
The alleged incident occurred between Dec. 1-31 at Subway, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Richfield woman was scammed out of $6,000 in gift card purchases before Target employees stopped the transaction, saving the alleged victim from losing more money, troopers reported.
The incident took place at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 along Ridge Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A Baltimore man sustained a possible injury and will be charged with DUI following a crash at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 11 along Sulphur Springs Road, south of Main Street, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
A 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Willis A. Elliott, 38, was traveling south when it attempted a left curve, left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, which was sheared, troopers reported. Elliott was belted and was transported to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport. He will be charged with DUI, police added.
DUI
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Trout Run man was charged after troopers responded to a disabled motorist at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 1 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Joshua Freezer was charged. A 2005 Ford Explorer was involved.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 2:13 p.m. Jan. 12 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Kia Sportage driven by Eveellen M. Brown, 45, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it rearended a 2013 BMW X5 driven by Madelyn E. Witkoski, 22, of Kulpmont, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Brown will be cited with following too closely.
Vehicle into parked car
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a crash involving a Peterbilt.
The crash occurred at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 4 along Marlin Parkway, north of Ritchey Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 2017 Peterbilt was traveling south when it struck the left rear of a legally parked 2014 Buick Verano, troopers noted.
Endangering welfare of a child
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — An 8-year-old South Williamsport boy was allegedly locked out of his residence.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 11 a.m. and 1:12 p.m. Dec. 31 along Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman and a Montoursville man were cited following an alleged domestic dispute at 9:24 p.m. Dec. 25 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 32-year-old woman and 33-year-old were cited.
Terroristic threats
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a possible threat at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 9 along Old Glade Run Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 38-year-old Muncy man, according to police, and a Dodge Dakota was involved.
Underage drinking
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited six with underage drinking and one adult with furnishing alcohol to minors.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 12 along Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. A 52-year-old Montoursville was cited with furnishing alcohol to minors while a 19-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old girl, all of Muncy; a 20-year-old Montoursville man and two 18-year-old Montgomery girls were cited with underage drinking.
Theft by deception
WATSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Tammy Potter, 52, of Jersey Shore, reported $600 was missing from her bank account.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:09 p.m. Dec. 1 at 5294 Route 44 north, Watson Township, Lycoming County.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Brian K. Haynes and Gregory J. Troyan to Diane Troyan, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Dougals A. Duttinger to William E. Duitch II, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Benjamin S. Wilson and Chelsey M. Wilson to Tiffany Karene Britton and Daren Clinkscale, property in Riverside, $567,000.
• Nikki Lynn Kadryna to Kristijana Seler, property in Northumberland, $145,000.
• Shane Erdman and Jared Erdman to Shane Erdman and Jared Erdman, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Shane Erdman and Jared Erdman to Shane Erdman, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Shane Erdman and Jared Erdman to Jared Erdman and Samantha Erdman, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Irvin A. Herman Jr. by agent , Kay F. Herman by agent and Sharon K. Herman agent to Robert S. Railing, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• General Real Estate Enterprises Inc. to David R. Brown and Beth A. Brown, property in Point Township, $230,000.
• Shawn R. Zalinski and Joelle L. Zalinski to Shawn R. Zalinski and Joelle L. Zalinski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jana Weikel and Mark Weikel to Jared M. Schaner and Rachel M. Schaner, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Florence M. Richard to George Clark and Doris Clark, property in Ralpho Township, $300.
• Colby W. Rothermel and Mindy Rothermel to Colby W. Rothermel and Mindy Rothermel, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Christos C. Evangelou to Red Hubs Re LLC, property in Shamokin, $10.
• Glenn L. Weikel and Bessie M. Weikel to Forrest J. Curran Jr. and Amanda E. Oshea, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• William Smink to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Marion Heights, $14,500.
• Cynthia L. Bonshock to Daryl E. Seibel and Denise R. Seibel, property in Ralpho Township, $230,000.
• Pamela J. Martz, William R. Martz, Christopher P. Lenker and Nina J. Lenker to Kevin E. Wert and Mildred K. Wert, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Rachel T. Gruneberg estate, Rachel T. Gruneberg, Bob W. Gruneberg executor and Becky R. Johnson executor to Steven K. Glick, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Mary Lourdes Martin and Jesus Ascqueles Martin to Christian A. Cianflone, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Thomas Rowe to Thomas Gluba, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Cathy L. Dietrich to Joshua J. Bingaman, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Marie A. Sees to Allison D. Clark and William T. Sees, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• David M. Filarski, Erin Filarski, Debra J. Carter and Mary Jane Phillips to Mary Jane Phillips, property in Point Township, $1.
• Holly M. Helterbran and Alexander Helterbran Jr. to Wheaton Properties LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $80,000.
• Victor M. Sassani III to Jeremy A. Sassani and Pamela Sassani, property in Coal Township, $1.
State Police At Bloomsburg Fleeing and eluding
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man was charged after surrendering to troopers following a stop at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 along I-80 near mile marker 242, Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Kadeem West, 23, of Philadelphia, was sought after a report of a vehicle used without authorization. West allegedly fled troopers at a high rate of speed before stopping near mile marker 258 eastbound, police noted.
DUI
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP —A Stillwater man was charged after a traffic stop at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 26 along Columbia Boulevard and Low Street, South Centre Township, Columbia County.
A 2005 Ford driven by Traay Cook, 29, was stopped and Cook arrested for DUI, troopers noted.
DUI
SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop for alleged violations.
The stop occurred at 1:53 a.m. Dec. 12 along Fowlersville Road and East Street, Scott Township, Columbia County. Kelty Campbell, 24, was allegedly intoxicated and taken into custody. A preliminary test allegedly showed a blood-alcohol conten of .169%.
DUI
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP —A Berwick man was taken into custody following a vehicle stop for alleged violations.
The stop occurred at 12:02 a.m. Dec. 12 along West Third and West streets, Mifflin Township, Columbia County. David Yates, 61, was taken into custody and a preliminary test showed his blood-alcohol content to be .152%, troopers said.
