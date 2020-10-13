Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Found property, 12:04 a.m., South Second Street; complaint, 12:11 a.m., Cherry Alley; open door, 12:41 a.m., Fairground Road; complaint, 12:53 a.m., South Seventh Street; underage drinking, 1:12 a.m., Bell and Wagner alleys; complaint, 1:12 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 7:30 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 8:38 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic control, 10:19 a.m., North Derr Drive; missing person, 10:55 a.m., Silver Moon Lane; traffic control, 11:17 a.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 2:34 p.m., Lewisburg; suicide attempt/threat, 8 p.m., South 22nd Street.
• Saturday: Disturbance, 12:28 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disturbance, 12:31 a.m., St. Catherine Street; DUI arrest, 1:07 a.m., South Sixth Street; suspicious vehicle, 4:17 a.m., Hufnagle Park; traffic control, 8:15 a.m., North Fourth street at North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:49 a.m., South Seventh Street at Bell Alley; suspicious circumstance, 10:48 a.m., North Derr Drive; found property, 10:52 a.m., North Derr Drive; disorderly gathering, 3:07 p.m., South Sixth Street; disorderly gathering, 4:23 p.m., St. Catherine Street; disturbance, 4:34 p.m., South Seventh Street; disorderly gathering, 4:38 p.m., St. Catherine Street; disturbance, 4:39 p.m., South Seventh Street; 911 open line, 5:07 p.m., South Seventh Street; assist fire/EMS, 5:50 p.m., Hoffa Mill Road; traffic warning, 11:36 p.m., St. George Street.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 3:10 a.m., North Fourth Street and Cherry Alley; traffic warning, 3:30 a.m., Route 15 and St. Mary Street; be on the lookout, 5:50 a.m., I-81 and Route 642; traffic stop, 7:46 a.m., West Market Street; criminal mischief, 8:50 a.m., Brown Street; traffic warning, 11:19 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; police information, 2:30 p.m., North 12th Street; non-injury accident, 4:10 p.m., West Market Street at North Derr Drive; phone call request, 5:41 p.m., North Second Street; traffic warning, 9:13 p.m., Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 9:23 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 9:27 p.m., North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street; false/check ID, 10:06 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 10:20 p.m., St. Catherine and South Sixth streets; trespass, 11:54 p.m., South Fifth Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 7:46 p.m. Oct. 10 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Alyssa N. Whittle, 25, of Edwardsville, was traveling south in the left lane when it struck the rear of a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Robert R. Shingara, 37, of Sunbury. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Whittle will be cited with following too closely, and Shingara with operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, police noted.
Assault
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged assault of a 15-year-old Penns Creek girl as she was walking home Oct. 10 along Walnut Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident took place between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-845.
Theft
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Multiple “Joe Biden” signs were taken from the yard of a Richfield man, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place between 1 and 3 a.m. Sept. 29 at the home of James Coble, 79, Heister Valley Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:14 p.m. Oct. 19 along Route 87, north of Betts Drive, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Chicane K. Barkholz, 28, of Muncy, was traveling south in a 2002 Ford F150 XLT when he became distracted, braked, steered left and struck the rear of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Michael A. Musto, 54, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Barkholz will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went off the roadway and overturned at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 2 along Route 15, west of Old Montgomery Pike Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Andrew J. Ganhao, 31, of Williamsport, was driving north in a 2019 Hyundai Tucson when the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, into a ditch and overturned. Ganhoa was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported following a one-vehicle crash at 8:31 a.m. Oct. 10 along Route 15 northbound, south of Four Mile Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Angel N. Malone, 33, of Tucker, Ga., was driving north in a 2012 Toyota Scion when the vehicle went off the roadway in a right curve and struck an embankment. Malone was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. Two children passengers were not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 6:12 p.m. Oct. 8 along Lycoming Mall Drive, east of Odell Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Susan K. McGee, 55, of Muncy, was traveling west in a 2018 Toyota Rav4 when it struck a deer.
Hit and run
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a parked vehicle along 45 Back St., Lot 19, in Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County, was struck and damaged by an unknown vehicle.
The alleged incident took place at 11:13 a.m. Oct. 10.
PFA violation
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers were attempting to serve a warrant when the man arrested, a 41-year-old Williamsport man, was found to be in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
The alleged incident took place at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 along Market Street, Williamsport.
Harassment
CACADE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a welfare check and cited Steven Greene, 31, of Trout Run, it was noted.
Greene allegedly punched a 66-year-old Trout Run man in the nose, which caused injury.
Burglary
MONTGOMERY — A suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans entered the front door of a 55-year-old Montgomery man and left via the rear, troopers noted.
The homeowner was on vacation at the time. The incident took place at 4 p.m. Aug. 10 along Second Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating damage to a Trump billboard along Route 87 in Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident took place between 10 p.m. Oct. 3 and 9 a.m. Oct. 4. Damage to the billboard was estimated at $4,000 and damage to tires on the billboard was estimated at $525. The victim was a 47-year-old Williamsport man.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Muncy man allegedly broke two windows at the residence of a 37-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident took place at 1:45 a.m. Oct. 11 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Scratches on both fenders, and both front doors on a 2003 Ford F350 was reported.
The alleged incident took place between 5 p.m. Oct. 10 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 11 along Heshbon Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 32-year-old Jersey Shore man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a vehicle fire said to have occurred between 3 p.m. Sept. 20 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 along Flangian Hill Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
The vehicle is a red Ford F350 Powerstroke, early 2000s model. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Underage alcohol possession
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers cited an 18-year-old Montoursville man following a traffic stop.
Ryan Keen was cited following the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 28 along Church Alley and South Loyalsock Avenue, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• William E. Rosini to Damage Inc., property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Fulton Bank NA and FNB Bank NA to Linda M. Russo, property in Riverside, $350,000.
• Ella M. Mavretic to Benuel L. Lapp and Esther Sue Lapp, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $135,000.
• Francis A. Pehowic Jr. to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Francis A. Pehowic Jr. to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Beth S. Nungesser and Beth S. Dees to Walter B. Dees Jr., property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Joseph R. Spicer to Joseph R. Spicer, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Georgiann Hyduk, John Hyduk, Marsha Williams, Robert Williams, Marion Zakrzewski and Jon Zakrzewski to TLZ Homes LLC, property in Kulpmont, $90,000.
• Mark C. Lambert to Anthony M. Gallo and Jennifer L. Gallo, property in Point Township, $277,000.
• Roy A. Adams Partnership, Roy A. Adams co-partner and Anthony W. Adams co-partner to Anthony W. Adams and Jerid A. Adams, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• David F. Petrovich and Dylan M. Petrovich to George Zarick, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Susquehanna Coal Company and Mount Carmel Cogen Inc. to Michael E. Farronato and Angela M. Farronato, property in Mount Carmel Township, $42,500.
• Andrew J. Bednarchick to Melissa Bednarchick Mangat, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Maria L. L ieb to James Kenneth Gurysh and Janey Darlene Gurysh, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dianna L. Higginbotham and Dana L. Higginbotham to Dianna L. Higginbotham, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
