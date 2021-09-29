Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 9:29 p.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; harassment, 4:37 p.m. South Third Street; accident non-reportable, 1:25 p.m., Essex Place; theft, 1:06 p.m., Hawthorne Drive; phone call request, 12:40, Market Street; traffic arrest, 10:25 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic arrest, 10:16 a.m. Route 15 and North Seventh Street; assist other agency, 2:31 a.m., North Fourth Street; traffic stop, 1:54 a.m., East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 1:19 a.m. Market Street; foot patrol call, 12:34 a.m. South Seventh Street at Bell Alley; traffic stop, 12:12 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic stop; 12:01 a.m., Moore Avenue.
• Saturday: accident hit and run, 11:39 p.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 9:40 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; complaint (noise, traffic), 6:39 p.m. South Sixth Street; disorderly conduct, 6:22 p.m. Market Street; traffic control issue, 5:29 p.m., 200 block Market Street; fraud (fake i.d.), 3:44 p.m., West Market Street; suspicious person, 2:01 a.m. Market Street, covered bridge; traffic warning, 12:31 a.m. North Derr Drive; pedestrian stop, 12:16 a.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; traffic warning, 12:08 a.m., South Seventh Street and Bell Alley,.
• Friday: Traffic warning, 11:10 p.m. Furnace Road, Dreisbach Church Road, Mifflinburg; non-reportable accident, 10:12 p.m., Stein Lane at Pheasant Ridge Road; assist other agency, 9:59 pm. Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 9:38 p.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; traffic arrest, 7:44 p.m. Rye Alley; traffic stop, 11:23 p.m. St. Anthony and North Third streets; parking complaint, 11:43 a.m. South Fifth Street; Traffic warning, 6:39 a.m. Route 15 and St. Mary Street; accident (reportable DUI), 3:05 a.m. North Derr Drive.
• Thursday: Disorderly gathering, 9:23 p.m. South Sixth Street; Traffic warning, 9:46 p.m. North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; traffic stop, 9:12 p.m. North Derr Drive; complaint (noise, traffic), 8:40 p.m. Westbranch Highway; Traffic stop, 8:35 p.m., St. Paul and North 15th streets, Lewisburg; Traffic arrest, 8:26 p.m., North Fourth Street and Cherry Alley, Lewisburg; Phone request, 5:10 p.m., South Sixth Street, Lewisburg; Assist other agency, 2:20 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; Phone request, 1:10 p.m. North 16th Street; police information, 12:23 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; mental health, mental retardation, 10:43 a.m. Farley Circle; traffic arrest, 1:39 a.m., North Seventh Street and Route 15; traffic warning; 12:39 a.m., South Seventh and St. George streets; alcohol violation, 12:29 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic arrest, 12:22 a.m., South Seventh and St. George streets; traffic hazard, 12:10 a.m., South Sixth and St. Louis streets.
• Wednesday: Traffic warning, 10 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 8:23 p.m., West Branch Highway at River Road; suspicious circumstance, 8:09 p.m. Reitz Boulevard; traffic warning, 8:06 p.m. Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 7:56 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; non-injury accident,, 3:10 p.m. Westbranch Highway at Abbey Lane; alarm at business, 2:33 p.m. Industrial Boulevard; be on the lookout (BOLO), 11:10 p.m., issued by department; sex crimes, 10:36 a.m., Market Street; complaint (noise, traffic), 10:28 a.m. Furnace Road; parking complaint, 8:28 a.m., South Fifth Street; parking complaint, 8:30 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic arrest, 8:14 a.m., West Market and South 20th streets; traffic contact, 7:46 a.m., West Market Street; domestic non-arrest, 7:06 a.m. Brown Street; road hazard/closure, 2:25 a.m. Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 1:33 a.m. Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 12:11 a.m. Westbranch Highway.
• Tuesday: Traffic complaint (arrest), 11:05 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:56, Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic arrest, 8:26 p.m., West Branch Highway at River Road; 8:15 p.m., North Derr Drive; accident (non-reportable), 4:26 p.m., North Fifth and St. Mary streets, Lewisburg; traffic arrest, 3:54 p.m., Matlack Avenue and Pennsylvania Street; suspicious circumstance, 3:51 p.m., North Third Street; complaint (noise, traffic), 3:01 p.m., Buffalo Road; complaint (noise, traffic), North 15th Street; commercial motor vehicle, 11:45 a.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; burglar alarm, 10:49 a.m., Sunnyside Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 10:25 a.m., North Derr Drive; vehicle lockout, 10:20 a.m., North Third Street; welfare check, 9:47 a.m., North Seventh Street; parking complaint, 8:23 a.m., South Fifth Street; MHMR, South 15th Street; traffic wanring, 7:58 a.m., West Market and South 20th streets; commercial motor vehicle, 7:56 a.m. North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 7:35 a.m. West Market Street; traffic warning, 1:15 a.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads; traffic arrest, 12:40 a.m., North Derr Drive and North seventh Streets.
• Monday: Suspicious vehicle, 8:49 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire or EMS, 5:30 pm., Pine Ridge Road; Complaint (traffic, noise), 4:44 p.m. Market Street at Derr Drive; 4:07 p.m. Pheasant Ridge Road, 911 hang-up; graffic arrest, 3:43 p.m. Pennsylvania Street and Matlack Avenue; accident with injury, 2:13 p.m. West Market Street; child abuse, 1:46 p.m., reported to department; police information, 11:56 a.m., Ikeler Street; fraud (fake I.D.), 11:55 a.m., Jefferson Avenue; complaint (noise, traffic), 9:25 a.m., Logan Avenue; traffic arrest, 8:15 a.m., West Market Street; traffic warning, 8:14 a.m., North Derr Drive at Pennsylvania Street; traffic arrest, 7:54 a.m., West Market Street at South 20th Street school zone.
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Luke Martin, 28, of Port Trevorton, reported the theft of two catalytic converters, valued at $200 and $500.
The incident was reported as two Ford E350 vans were parked between 8 p.m. Aug. 21 and 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at 5656 S. Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a criminal mischief incident, in which $60 damage was done to a mailbox.
The damage occurred between 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27 along Teds Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Karen Long, 60, of Selinsgrove, reported finding a nail in her tire.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 12:01 a.m. Sept. 13 at 75 Salem Manor Court, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported someone using her personal information to receive an unemployment debit card.
The incident occurred at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 27 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Doris Dressler, 50, of Selinsgrove, reported that someone opened unemployment benefits in her name.
The incident occurred at 4:14 p.m. Sept. 27 at 2784 Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 52-year-old Bay Shore, N.Y., man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 4:39 p.m. July 8 along Bloss Mountain Road, Liberty Township, Tioga county.
A 2006 Jeep was listed as being involved in the incident.
1-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Montoursville man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:06 p.m. Aug. 14 along Route 973, at Wallis Run Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Ford Transit Connect driven by Brian Renhan was traveling westbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes, struck a guide rail and fled the scene.
Renhan, who was belted and not injured, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 23 along Route 14, west of Frozen Run Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Carly Root, 31, of Trout Run, lost control and struck an embankment. Root, who was not belted and not injured, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 24-year-old Williamsport man is accused of grabbing a 20-year-old Montoursville woman by the head and neck, and smashing her head off the floor.
Troopers said the man also threatened to kill the woman. The alleged incident occurred at noon Sept. 23 along Country Club Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 39-year-old Warminster man fled the scene after troopers said he stole Timberland boots valued at $140 from Super Shoes, Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged theft occurred at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 24.
Theft
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of a stoeln 2000 Mercury.
The vehicle is owned by a 48-year-old Linden woman and was reported missing at 8:07 p.m. Sept. 19 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers reported finding a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop wh ich occurred at 3:06 p.m. Sept. 3 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Montoursville.
A 2014 Ford Fusion was stopped.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Williamsport woman reported receiving text messages and phone calls from a suspect, in violation of a protection from abuse order.
The alleged incidents occurred between 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28 and 2:12 p.m. Sept. 26 along Alvin Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 50-year-old Muncy man was arrested for the allged violation of a protection from abuse order.
Troopers listed the victim as a 49-year-old Hughesville woman. The alleged incident occurred at 5 p.m. Sept. 26 along Spike Lane, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The Muncy man was locked up in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.
