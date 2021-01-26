State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP —A Mifflinburg woman sustained a suspected injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 24 along Route 15 north, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Jamie L. Weeder, 53, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north when it went off the left side of the roadway, into the median, struck an embankment, became airborne and traveled approximately 30 feet before hitting another embankment and rolled onto the driver’s side. Weeder was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Firearm carrying concealed
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was taken into custody after troopers said he was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms in his vehicle.
Bronson Stone, 38, was taken into custody for unrelated warrants after allegedly being found in possession of two loaded weapons in his 2004 Ford F150 XLT.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — Three people were transported to Geisinger-Shamokin Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 7:35 a.m. Jan. 20 along Trevorton Road, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2002 Subaru Forester driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Shamokin boy was entering a driveway at 602 Trevorton Road when it was struck by a northbound 1991 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Charles J. Propst, 53, of Herndon.
The teen, as well as Propst and a passenger with Propst, Rosanna M. Erdly, 55, of Herndon, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Shamokin with unspecified injuries. The teen and Propst were belted, police noted, while Erdly was not.
The teen will be issued a warning, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP —No one was injured when a vehicle slid off the roadway and slid down railroad tracks.
The crash occurred at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 23 along Route 61, south of the Reading Turnpike, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Lauren E. Kern, 31, of Coal Township, was traveling north when it failed to take a left curve, slid off the roadway and onto train tracks, sliding down the tracks approximately 100 feet.
Kern was belted and was nto injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Indecent assault
COAL TOWNSHIP —Troopers said a letter from an inmate at SCI-Coal Township allegeing a sexual assault and harassment is being investigated.
The alleged incident occurred betwen 7 a.m. Dec. 25 to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the prison, located along Kelley Drive, Coal Township, Northumberland County. The alleged assault was committed by staff.
The investigation is ongoing.
Assault
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Several people were arrested following a physical altercation at 1:19 p.m. Jan. 19 along Route 890, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers arrested a 46-year-old Shamokin man, a 41-year-old Sunbury woman and a 17-year-old Sunbury boy. The alleged victims included a 20-year-old Sunbury woman and an 18-year-old Shamokin man.
Assault with a weapon
JORDAN TOWNSHIP —A Northumberland County woman was taken into custody after she allegedly used a knife in an erratic manner.
The alleged incident occurred between 6 and 7 a.m. Jan. 22 at 968 Klingerstown Road, Jordan Township, Northumberland Conty.
Tina Ramer, 44, allegedly used a knife in an erratic manner during an altercation with James Wiest, 53, of Herndon. A red Budweiser jacket sustained damages estimated at $300.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
MONTGOMERY — An unnamed driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of a crash.
The one-vehicle crash occurred at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 24 along West Houston Avenue at Louisa Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County. A 1996 Ford Contour was traveling west when it went northeast off the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers said. The driver was found to be under the influence and was arrested, police said. No injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was transported to the hospital with a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:59 a.m. Jan. 20 along Dunwoody Road at Route 287, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2002 Ford Escape driven by Gary L. Oberdorf, 58, of Williamsport, was traveling north along Route 87 when it made a left onto Dunwoody Road and struck the front of an eastbound 1996 Western Star driven by Jeffrey L. Rine, 55, of Williamsport, troopers noted. Oberdorf was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Rine was belted and was not injured.
Both drivers were issued warnings for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 23 along I-180 westbound, west of Cemetery Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Joseph T. Davis, 62, of Wellsboro, was traveling west when it lost the load it was carrying, troopers reported. A westbound 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Sandra K. Giacomi, 75, of Williamsport, struck the load. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Davis will be cited with securing loads in vehicles and Giacomi will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WOLF TOWNSHIP —A Hughesville woman sustained a suspected minor injury when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 24 along Elm Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Nikki J. Williams, 34, was allegedly traveling west in a 2008 BMW M3 when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and stuck the pole. Speed played a factor in the crash, troopers noted. Williams was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving too fast for conditions and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Forgery
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An investigation into a theft/fraud/forgery is underway, according to police.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 a.m. Jan. 19 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 along Woodland Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 54-year-old Montoursville man was allegedly victimized.
Theft of scrap metal
MONTGOMERY — State police have identified a suspect in an alleged theft of scrap metal Jan. 17 along South Main Street and Henry Hand Drive, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
The theft occurred along the railroad tracks and included the theft of copper wire valued at $30. The wire belonged to Norfolk Southern. The suspect was not named and an investigation is ongoing. The stolen property was recovered, police noted.
Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a suspect who claimed to work for Publishers Clearing House while offering a large sum of prize money.
The alleged incident took place between Jan. 8-22 along Hampton Way, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Two women were cited after they allegedly stole merchandise from Ulta Beauty, South Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 24 and involved an 18-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, troopers reported.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone took $200 worth of fuel from a vehicle belonging to a 69-year-old Milton man, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place between 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 25 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. In addition to the theft of fuel, police reported the suspect put paper into the ignition of the vehicle and caused approximately $100 in damage to the vehicle door.
Fight
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged physical altercation between two juveniles.
The incident occured at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Tinsman Avenue and Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, troopers noted.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI/drug possession
ORANGEVILLE — Two Columbia County men were taken into custody following a traffic stop at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 24 along Main Street and Route 487, Orangeville, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2004 Cadillac STS was stopped for alleged violations when the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced drug paraphernalia and a front seat passenger was taken into custody.
The two arrested included a 29-year-old Benton man and a 33-year-old Bloomsburg man, police noted.
State Police At Laporte Missing person
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — A Sullivan County man has gone missing.
Troopers said Walter Pixley was drinking when he left his residence at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at 90 Heaney Lane, Shrewsbury Township, Sullivan County, and fled the area. No contact with Pixley was made by family and he was listed as missing on Dec. 29.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Burglar alarm, 12:58 a.m., Buffalo Road; sex crimes, 11:24 a.m., Market Street; harassment, 11:36 a.m., North Second Street; traffic warning, 12:55 p.m., St. John and North Third streets; traffic warning, 3:36 p.m., Westbranch at Cardinal Street; fraud, 4:08 p.m., North 14th Street; traffic arrest, 5:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 7:10 p.m., Lewisburg and Milton; suicide attempt/threat, 11:49 a.m., Old Schoolhouse Lane; welfare check, 12:16 p.m., Cherry Alley; traffic arrest, 2:54 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 8:28 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire/EMS, 10:55 p.m., Mountain View Road.
