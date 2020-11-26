District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are next due in Union County Court, Lewisburg, for formal arraignment.
• Ronald Gene Swank, 59, of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of harassment. Misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment were withdrawn.
• Scott Lee Dyer, 31, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Jason Robert Shoemaker, 28, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operate vehicle without ignition interlock. A summary count of exceed maximum speed limit by 16 mph was withdrawn.
• Benjamin Jasz Dorman, 23, of Millmont, had misdemeanor counts of DUI (six counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary counts of driving license suspended, careless driving and restrictions on alcohol beverages held for court.
State Police At Milton Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident involving the purchase of a $10,918 French bulldog puppy.
The incident took place at 3:24 p.m. Nov. 9 along Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County. The victim was reportedly a 41-year-old Allenwood woman.
Troopers said a puppy was purchased via credit card, and delivered, however the charge was disputed by the card holder and the charge refunded. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone describing themselves as “Mr. Washington” scammed an 84-year-old Lewisburg woman of $8,904 via Moneygram, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place around noon Nov. 12 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Someone painted racial and politically offensive remarks on a tractor trailer belonging to J.B. Hunt and Topac Express.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 11:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 8 a.m. Nov. 20 at 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Montoursville Scattering rubbish
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Trash was dumped at the Loyalsock Community Center recycling drop-off sometime in the morning hours of Nov. 20 at 719 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —Troopers are investigating alleged unauthorized transactions on a debit card belonging to a 37-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incidents occurred Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 along Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A black and blue backpack with an Albright Life Centerl logo was found at 4:03 p.m. Nov. 23 at Weis, 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Stonington DUI
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 2011 Dodge truck was stopped and the driver arrested for DUI.
The stop occurred at 11:09 p.m. Oct. 16 along Reservoir Road and Reader Lane, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP —Someone stole a rifle and tool box from a residence along Brush Valley Road, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 9:43 a.m. Nov. 22 at 1294 Brush Valley Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
A 22 rifle valued at $100, a tool box with miscelleanous tools and .22-caliber ammunition valued at $10 were stolen from Michael Zettlemoyer, 51, of Selinsgrove, police reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Ryan Quinn, 48, of Coal Township, and Lori-Ann Lamberti, 49, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• Harold W. Welliver and Nancy J. Welliver to Welliver Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust and Timothy W. Welliver trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• MDDS Enterprises LLC to Jennifer King and Susanne King, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Shirley M. Kocher estate, Deanne M. Snyder executrice, Lisa R. Pontius executrice and Ronda L. Snyder executrice to Brandon Kurtz and Nicole Unroe, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Rovendale Ag Store Rental LLC to Rovendale Ag Store LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Donald M. Prowant to Brent A. Frey and Erica L. Frey, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
• Cindy L. Souder and Cindy L. Kurtz to Shawn M. Hartman and Mandy R. Hartman, property in Milton, $1.
• Edward A. Winter and Faye A. Winter to Trent C. Zimmerman, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Helen Gail Roush-Buck agent and Christy Taraschi by agent to Steven R. Hemrick, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Swans Haven No. 5 LLC to Agustin Alejo, property in Kulpmont, $12,000.
• William J. Mayton Sr. to Hanna E. H alderman, property in Coal Township, $71,000.
• Richard J. Tasker estate to Edward W. Reichenbach executor to Douglas E. Glass, property in Coal Township, $37,500.
• Ryan L. Fultz to Amos S. Zook and Amanda B. Zook, property in Washington Township, $155,000.
• Sharon L. Dalesandro and Sharon L. Knarr to Sharon L. Knarr, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• AR Property Holdings LLC to Dean A. Barnett and Donna M. Barnett, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Herman C. Ballantine estate, Joseph Ballantine individually and executor and Tina S. J. Showers trustee to Timothy Showers and Tina Showers, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Herman C. Ballantine estate, Joseph Ballantine individually and executor and Vanessa M. Ballantine to Stephen Berthelsen, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dennis B. Toter to Darlene Collazo, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
• Juliann B. Wanzie to Juliann Gomboski and Maribeth Mrozek, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Maryellen Paulhamus to Charles W. Reed and Paula C. Reed, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joyce S. Kahler to Diane M. Maurer, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Glenn Moyer to Jonathan B. Kennedy, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Ruth J. Latsha estate, Bonnie Sue Ford executor, Sherry L. Lebo executor and Sherry Lynn Strausser to Bonnie Sue Ford and Sherry L. Lebo, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Bonnie Sue Ford and Sherry L. Lebo to Bonnie Sue Ford and Eric M. Strausser, property in Coal Township, $1.
Union County Deed transfers
• Income Producing Securities Group LLC to 1337 Holdings LLC, two properties in Lewisburg, $172,000 apiece.
• Marian M. Nissley, Marian N. Wenger to Eric L. Miller, Kayla M. Miller, property in Lewis Township/Limestone Township, $1.
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Jacqueline B. Sallade, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dittmar Forestry Inc. to Shawn D. Reiff, property in White Deer Township, $25,000.
• Anucha E. Abunassar, Erin D. Abunassar to Erin D. Abunassar, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Ivan J. Machamer, Ivan J. Machamer Sr., Ivan J. Machamer Sr. agent, Sharon A. Machamer by agent to Ivan J. Machamer Sr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mark A. Bender, Carolyn W. Bender to Timothy P. Bender, Sarah a. Bender, property in Hartley Township/Lewis Township, $1.
• Jeremy A. Creeger, Jennifer M. Creeger to Richard L. Rishel, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Raymond M. Nogle Jr. Mary L. Nogle to Wilpo REI LLC, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Andrea M. Brockman to James Hunter Kidd, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karen F. Johnson to Karen F. Johnson trustee, Peddy trust, property in Union Township, $1.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic control/issue, 9:27 a.m., North Derr Drive; family dispute, 9:27 a.m., Montcalm Place; traffic complaint, 3:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; traffic warning, 6:40 p.m., Route 15 and West Market Street; assist police agency, 6:47 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; burglar alarm, 10 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Saturday: Assist other agency, 3:20 a.m., Davis Gym Lane; 911 hang-up, 9:23 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road; traffic arrest, 10:48 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 1:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway; non-injury accident, 1:47 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 1:56 p.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; assist fire/EMS, 3:09 p.m., West Market Street, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 4 p.m., police headquarters; MHMR, 5:23 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Lane; phone call request, 5:25 p.m., William Cameron Engine Company; traffic hazard, 8:05 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Disturbance, 2:31 a.m., St. Louis Street; reportable accident, 7:33 a.m., River Road and Lan Avon Drive; 911 hang-up, 9:36 a.m., St. Mary Street; dispute, 11:38 a.m., Fairview Road, East Buffalo Township; information, 11:42 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 12:38 p.m., North Third Street; burglar alarm, 1:06 p.m., Shikelimo Lane; phone call request, 1:11 p.m., police headquarters; hit and run, 3:54 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 4:31 p.m., Walmart; phone call request, 4:43 p.m., police headquarters; traffic hazard, 6:52 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency,7:20 p.m., Bucknell University; motorist assist, 8:18 p.m., South Derr Drive and Market Street; traffic warning, 8:37 p.m., North Derr Drive at Pennsylvania Street; 911 hang-up, 8:49 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 11:16 p.m., St. Catherine Street; complaint, 11:19 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
