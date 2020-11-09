District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearing
• Thomas N. Nguyen, 20, of Williamsport waived a misdemeanor allegation of retail theft take merchandise to court. Formal arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25 in Union County Court.
State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Allenwood man was arrested following a traffic stop, troopers noted.
Isaiah Branam was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the stop, troopers reported. A 2007 Ford Focus was stopped at 8:22 p.m. Nov. 7 along Route 15 south and White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
ATV crash (injury)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old New Columbia man was flown by helicopter with a suspected serious injury to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following an ATV crash.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 4:27 p.m. Sunday along Pleasant View Road, west of Blue Jay Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harry E. Hackenberg was traveling east on a 1986 Yamaha Moto 4 ATV when the vehicle struck an embankment, went out of control and overturned. Heckenberg was not wearing safety equipment, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 along Buffalo Road, east of Church Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Sylvester E. Catherman, 82, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he attempted to cross Route 192 from Church Road and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lori A. Spaid, 58, of Mifflinburg.
Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 23-year old Lewisburg man sustained a minor injury and was cited after a two-vehicle crash.
State troopers alleged that at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 28 on Millers Bottom Road near Criswell Lane, a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Danil M. Galyaveyev side-swiped a 2005 International Harvester 4400 stopped to pick up trash. Galyaveyev also struck a mail box, troopers claimed, and fled the scene. He will be charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Kenneth P. Hollenbnach, 63, of Allenwood, was driving the refuse truck and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Lewisburg man sustained suspected minor injuries when he was ejected from a vehicle following a rollover crash at 10:24 p.m. Nov. 7 along Spruce Road Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Heath W. Oberlin was traveling east in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the southbound sholder, down an embankment, rolled and came to rest facing north. Oberlin was not belted and was ejected, troopers said.
He will be cited with careless driving, it was noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A westbound 2014 Toyota Prius struck a deer in the roadway as it traveled Liberty Valley Road in Valley Township, Montour County, troopers noted.
Julia M. Tilton, 60, of Lewisburg, was driving the Toyota. She was not injured. The crash occurred at 12:18 a.m. Nov. 7.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 6:06 p.m. Nov. 7 along Frosty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Sue A. Thomas, 55, of Bloomsburg, was traveling east in a 2010 Kia Soul when the vehicle struck the deer, police noted. Thomas and her passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers recently charged Sarina Hoover, 27 of Mifflinburg, and Jacob Bowersox, 26, of Mifflinburg with retail theft.
It was alleged that Hoover and Bowersox stole multiple items between Aug. 27 and Oct. 17 from the Lewisburg Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township. Troopers listed items valued at more than $160, including energy drinks, snack cakes, children’s cough medication and Dukes of Hazzard DVDs.
Theft all other
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers noted that a complaint of a theft reported at 11:04 a.m. Oct. 15 at an address along Route 642 was investigated.
It was determined that the matter was civil in nature and the parties were notified. The victim was listed as a male, age 40, of Milton.
Harass physical contract
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Padro Hernandez, 34, of Duncannon, was arrested after an incident reported at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Hernandez allegedly struck Joel Silberman, 34, of Duncannon several times. Charges of harass physical contact were filed through District Court.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Michael Greenly, 30, of New Columbia, allegedly damaged a surveillance camera belonging to Brandon Snyder, 34, of New Columbia.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 10 p.m. Nov. 5 at 808 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Ray Martin, 25, of Watsontown, and Ella Martin, 23, of Milton.
Deed transfers
• Singletary Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Linda M. Cowher trustee, Su san L. Crovetti trustee, Ernest Singletary agent and Oakie Bount Singletary by agent to Andrew S. Reich and Mary V. Reich, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Michal S. Platt, Olivia C. Platt, Erik M. Platt, Deborah A. Platt, Eric D. Moser and Cynthia M. Moser to Jonathan A. Prieto-Salazar and Jodie L. Prieto-Salazar, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• George Daniel Bolich by agent, Jennifer A. Bartlett agent, Bebe D. Bolich by agent and Jennifer A. Bartlett agent to MRG Real Estate LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Lyle E. Weaver and Christine A. Weaver to Michael D. Sweigard and Jill S. Sweigard, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Collin H. Ritter to Colby L. Young, property in Milton, $1.
• Erma C. Smith by agent, Dewey J. Smith agent and Diane M. Fabian to Fay E. Haas, Sharon McCarty, Roger W. Haas Jr., Cynthia A. Derr, Brian K. Haas and Bruce K. Haas, property in Watsontown, $145,000.
• Robert L. Sechrist and Isabelle M. Sechrist to Robert L. Sechrist and Isabelle M. Sechrist, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Theresa K. Shumate and Ronald L. Shumate to Allan D. Kovach, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Emily R. Rupert estate and Scott E. Kilgus exeuctor to Scott E. Kilgus, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Gordon M. Campbell Jr. estate and Peter Driesbach administrator to Terry S. Fogelman and John C. Taylor Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Bonnie J. Fogelman estate, Laurie Ann Woolsey co-executrix and Teresa Jean Corbin co-executrix to Vincent Emery and Mary Emery, property in Turbot Township, $150,000.
Union County Deed transfers
• Dwight D. Snader Jr., Brittany R. Nutt, Brittany R. Snader to Dwight D. Snader Jr., Brittany R. Snader, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Rufus R. Martin to Stephen G. Shirk, Caroline M. Shirk, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Kim A. Makowski, Joseph M. Makowski to Jeffrey E. Connelly, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald W. Wise, Janna R. Wise to Michael C. Morrison, Michelle L Morrison, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Luke W. Krell, Jessica M. Krell to Garrett Marvich, Alexandra Marvich, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Margaret Hack Merlino, John J. Merlino to Margaret Hack Merlino, John J. Merlino, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Glenn R. Leitzel, Lena M. Leitzel to Glenn R. Leitzel Jr., Jacquelynn E. Letzel, property in White Deer Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Eric A. Snook, Daphne D. Snook to Eric A. Snook, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• David J. Surgala, Susan M. Surgala to Ronald J. Petula, Eileen E. Petula, property in East Buffalo Township, $455,000.
• Janet E. Kistnter Russ to Kevin Martin, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Robert Brooks Gronlund, Amy Goulstone Gronlund to Mark A. Pluchino, Maria G. Pluchino, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Moses S. King, Sharon D. King, Doyle Reiter, April Reiter to Scott A. Francis, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Lisa A. Edinger to Alex J. Cressley, Nicole E. Cressley, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jean M. Lee to Richard A. Diehl, Kelly L. Diehl, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jean Ann Guisewite to Matthew M. Williams, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Patricia Mae Millett, James Allen Millett to Shawn Reiff, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William James Grose to Conor Whipple, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Deborah A. Kerstetter, Deborah A. Ketchem to Deborah A. Kerstetter, William P. Kerstetter, property in White Deer Township, quit claim, $1.
• Willard F. Bieber Jr., Sharon K. Vanatta to Willard F. Bieber Jr., Sharon K. Vanatta, property in Union Township, $1.
• Xiiu Hua Zhang by attorney, Mason Wu attorney to Craig A. Bennett, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Charles H. Ruckle to Kimberly A. Pietropola trustee, Amy J. Trutt trustee, William S. Whipple, Wesley S. Whipple and Ellen K. Whipple irrevocable inter vivos trust, Welsey S. Whipple irrevocable inter vivos trust, Ellen K. Whipple irrevocable inter vivos trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Alvin H. Zimmerman, Erma S. Zimmerman to Justin M. Craven, Colette A. Craven, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Nancy Seebold Snook executor, Ruth Alice Seebold Spangler executor, Margaret D. Seebold estate, Margaret Kathryn Seebold estate, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Karen F. Johnson trustee, Peddy Family trustee to Karen F. Johnson, property in Union Township, $1.
