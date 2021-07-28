Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity Report
Monday, July 19: Traffic warning, 12:01 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 1:48 a.m., West Market Street; property damages, 8:23 a.m., Westbranch Highway; property issue, 9:22 a.m., Springhouse Drive; property damaged, 10:09 a.m., North 15th Street; vehicle accident, 12:58 p.m., Fairground Road; fraud, 1:23 p.m., Ridgeway Drive; information, 1:07 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic warning, 6:22 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads; welfare check, 9:32 p.m., St. George Street; traffic stop, 9:54 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 10:16 p.m., South Derr Drive and Adams Avenue; suspicious activity, 11:50 p.m., Snake Road.
State Police At Montoursville Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two Montoursville residents were charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, along Adele Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unidentified 53-year-old man and an unidentified 46-year-old woman were charged, troopers reported.
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old North Carolina man was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop which occurred at 11:29 p.m. July 24 at North Susquehanna Trail and Vector Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Sidney Moody, of Garysburg, N.C., was charged by troopers.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Paxtonville man reported someone opening a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name.
Troopers said the individual received a check for $869.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:20 a.m. July 26 alogn Maple Leave Avenue, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Trisha Womer, 55, of Liverpool, reported that someone removed $5,333 from her mother’s estate.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 10:43 a.m. July 22 along Oriental Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
