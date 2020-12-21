President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Jared R. Blair, 40, of Williamsport received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3.
• Anthony L. Harrison, 30, of Harrisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Jastin Mattu, 35, of Harrisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Chase A. Satteson, 36, of New Columbia, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Ryan M. Shaffer, 19, of Lebanon, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and six month probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
• Gayle L. Gehr, 51, of Muncy, received 12 months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Cole S. Geiger, 21, of Lewisburg, received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Dominic P. Lista, 61, of Salisbury, N.C., received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Rodney B. Noll, 71, of New Columbia, received six months to 23 months, 29 days confinement and three years probation for a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury with deadly weapon. Separately, Noll received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault. Two felony counts of aggravated assault were dismissed.
• John T. Wuerdeman, 57, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Evan C. Decker, 28, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment.
• Kristy Foster, 38, of Montandon, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment.
• Lisa A. Graeff, 53, of Northumberland, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Glenn R. Keister, 42, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to intend to possess controlled substance by person not registered.
• Amanda L. Thomas, 30, of Palatka, Fla., received three years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by deception false impression.
• Richard C. Troutman, 63, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely.
• Darnella R. Hoover, 59, of Mifflinburg, received three years probation for a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise.
State Police at Milton Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A vehicle struck two deer at 7:01 p.m. Dec. 19 along Route 15 southbound, south of Joe Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Cory A. Strickland, 42, of Millmont, was traveling south in the right lane in a 2011 Ford Explorer when the vehicle struck two deer in the roadway. Strickland and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Terroristic threats
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Montandon man was allegedly threatened with a knife, but refused prosecution, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 18 along Vindale Avenue, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove Burglary
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft of moveable property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernlia and driving while license suspended following an alleged incident between 9 and 9:15 a.m. Dec. 16 at 12547 State Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry. Following an investigation, Bronson Stone, 38, of McClure, was taken into custody, arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bond. The victim was a 78-year-old McClure man.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — A group of snowmobile drivers allegedly cut a cable across a farm access line while trespassing on posted property.
Troopers said the incident occurred between noon Dec. 17 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 along Fair Oak Lane, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Lucy Novorosky, 55, of Selinsgrove, allegedly stole a 15.2-ounce drink valued at $3.49.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Turkey Hill, 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:11 a.m. Dec. 18 along Route 442 at Clarkstown Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2003 Honda Odyssey driven by Jose Luis Tirado Davila, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, was traveling south when it failed to yield right of way and was struck by a westbound 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Carmen M. Fruit, 47, of Bloomsburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Tirado Davila will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Naples, Fla., motorist was issued a warning after a two-vehicle crash at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 16 along Elimsport Road, west of Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Brandley Tanlus, 21, of Naples, Fla., was traveling south in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when it attempted a right turn and struck a stopped, eastbound 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Renee A. Burkholder, 34, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted. No injuries were noted.
Tanlus will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 18 along Heshbon Road, west of Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, left one vehicle in a snowbank, troopers noted.
No injuries were noted. A 2016 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Bruce L. Wolfe, 70, of Williamsport, was stopped and stradling the center line, troopers said, when it was struck by a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Michael A. Welch, 46, of Williamsport. After the collision, the Dodge struck a snow embankment.
Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:34 p.m. Dec. 18 along River Avenue at Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an unnamed person went into reverse and struck the front of a 2015 Lexus ES350, troopers said.
The driver of the Jeep was cited with failure to provide financial responsibility.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Kathleen A. Knyrim, Kathleen A. Auker and Joel Auker to Sean D. Funk and Morgan T. Plank, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Harry J. Miller to Steven C. Albright, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Dorothy R. Hower to Dorothy R. Hower, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jeffrey S. Warburton and Robin L. Warburton to MRG Real Estate LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Franklin Medina, Taryn Medina, Onemain Financial Group LLC, Onemain Financial of Pennsylvania Inc., Springleaf Financial Services of Pennsylvania Inc. and American General Consumer Discount Company to Streamline Property LLC, property in Milton, $25,000.
• Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Matthew Shultz and Leah Shultz, property in Turbot Township, $123,000.
• Santander Bank NA to Robert E. Krick, property in Delaware Townshi, $76,000.
• Ridgeview Evangelical Free Church, Joseph J. Dozpat III, Duwayne A. H aas and Stanley J. Shepski Jr. to Latsha Properties LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Ana Patricia Rodriguez to Hector Rafael Cruz, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
• Lynn E. Schwalm and Janet L. Schwalm to Lynn E. and Janet L. Schwalm Family Protection Trust and Michael Schwalm trustee, property in Jordan and Lower Mahanoy townships, $1.
• Shamokin City to David J. Madden Jr. and Holly A. Madden, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
• Travis K. Shipe and Siobhan E. Shipe to Siobhan E. Shipe, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Paul. D. Rockwell to Darwin J. Delker and Misty L. Betz, property in Point Township, $1.
• FOB6 LLC to Four Seam Academy LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $138,200.
• Violet Yanick estate and Catherine M. Bloom individually and executrix to Joseph Stelma, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Michael A. Catino and Kathryn Ann Catino to George L. Zalar, property in Coal Township, $48,000.
• Michael J. Guise and Kate Beishline to Kathleen M. Kelley, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Stefan Boysie Baggan to George Lawrence, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Debra A. Loy to Irene Wolfe, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Roland D. Deetz and Rhoda L. Deetz, property in Sunbury, $65,250.
• Thomas G. Harmon and Margaret E. Harmon to Richard J. Fabian and Kimarie J. Fabian, property in Ralpho Township, $32,000.
• Robert Blusius and Kimberly Martino to Robert Blusius, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Miriam E. Fultz to George Hale and Jennifer Hale, property in Upper Augusta Township, $138,000.
• Sherry L. Reader to Brian Stahl, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
