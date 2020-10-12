Northumberland County Sentences
• Tysheed T. Cooper, 27, of Coal Township, $200 fine plus costs for criminal mischief and harassment.
• Tricia A. Stank, 50, of Coal Township, six months probation, $50 fine plus costs for PFA violation; concurrent sentence of $50 fine plus costs for PFA violation.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• An allegation purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Benjamin T. Allen, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waive or had hearings held are next due Oct. 26 for formal arraignment in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Ebony S. Eury, 38, of New Columbia, waived a misdemeanor allegation of retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Justin J. Murray, 20, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol and DUI minor to court. Summary allegations of driving an unregistered vehicle, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and park improper on two-way highways were also waived.
• Tyler J.N. Kranz, 30, of Lewisburg, waived three felony counts of contraband controlled substance and a related conspiracy allegation to court. Misdemeanor counts of possession of instrument of crime with intent, intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also waived.
• Tristan Ryan Threet, 31, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Joseph Joshua Martin, 29, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and recklessly endangering another person and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
• Ray Edward Conrad Jr., 43, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
State Police At Milton PFA violation
TURBOTVILLE — Larry Tickle, 46, of Watsontown, allegedly attempted to contact a victim who had a protection-from-abuse order in place.
A warrant was issued for Tickle’s arrest, police noted. The alleged incident took place at 7:01 a.m. Oct. 8 in Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Danville woman reported $1,500 was stolen from her bank after someone accessed her computer through the internet, troopers noted.
The woman’s personal and financial account information was obtained, police added. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
The alleged incident took place at 3:57 p.m. Oct. 7 along Mooresburg Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Randi Dickinson, 36, of Milton, and Trent Zwatty, 35, of Milton.
• Dalton Mitchell, 23, of Milton, and Madalyn Woltz, 22, of Milton.
• Keith Martin, 61, of Coal Township, and Colleen Koharski, 53, of Coal Township.
• Kierra Glass, 28, of Locust Gap, and Thomas Rovinsky Jr., 28, of Locust Gap.
• Cassie Keesser, 28, of Shamokin, and Michael Mulholland, 39, of Shamokin.
• Eric Dietz, 36, of Riverside, and Desiree Swartz, 33, of Riverside.
• Andrew Leeman, 25, of Shamokin, and Shey Miller, 29, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Gerald L. Otterbein and Diane M. Otterbein to Jacob F. Welteroth and Michelle A. Welteroth, property in Lewis Township, $225,000.
• R. Fay Cotner estate, Linda D. Templin executrice, Judy L. Harris executrice and Judy L. Yeager to Alexander A. Adams, property in Lewis Township, $135,000.
• Joseph F. Agoglia Jr. to Joseph F. Agoglia Jr. and Carmen Agoglia, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Beverly K. Lacey to Jonathan R. Yoder and Karen D. Jows, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Alice W. Cotner estate, Alice W. Snyder, Thomas M. Moser executor, Diane L. Laidacker executor and Terry L. Moser executor to Frances E. Appleman, property in Turbotville, $95,000.
• Lori A. Gallagher and Lori A. Stroble to Amber Bogdanowicz, property in Watsontown, $165,000.
• Richard C. Scarantino to Wayne R. Jacobs Jr. and Samantha J. Jacobs, property in Milton, $1.
• Dorothy L. Leon to Dorothy L. Leon, Crystal D. Diehl, Barbara A. Boudman and Cindy Shrawder, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Crystal D. Diehl to Crystal D. Diehl and John F. Faubion Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• Brad J. Snook and Priscilla C. Leung to Snook Family Trust, Brad J. Snook trustee and Priscilla C. Leung trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Julie A. Blanton and Rodney W. Blanton to John R. Nebel, property in Milton, $1.
Union County Divorces granted
• Erin Abunassar, Anucha Elias Abunassar, 14 years
• Beth Kaszuba, David Kaszuba, 21 years
Marriage licenses
• Travis Nathaniel Reich, 30, Mifflinburg; Rachel Elizabeth Freeman, 26, Mifflinburg
• Rachael Lee Koch, 44, Watsontown; Joseph Eades Goode Jr., 57, Watsontown
• Julia Renea Grow, 21, Millmont; Andrew Patrick Murray, 28, Millmont
• Kyle Andrew Smith, 33, Lewisburg; Kirsten Leigh Hooper, 28, Lewisburg
• Cameron Blaise Susan, 21, Mifflinburg; Madison Rose Nachtway, 19, Mifflinburg
• Bethany Lin Russell, 46, New Berlin; William Franklin Stamm Jr., 48, New Berlin
• Matthew James Goff, 38, Lewisburg; Chazlyn Lean Garigan, 34, Lewisburg
• Stephanie Lyn Wallace, 38, New Columbia; Mark Benjamin Taylor, 44, New Columbia
• Kiona Sue Flory, 23, Lewisburg; Zachary Allen Kratzer, 24, Lewisburg
• Cassandra Laken Barrows, 30, Mifflinburg; Anthony Ray Shenck, 31, Mifflinburg
• Denise Lynn Rood, 29, New Columbia; Larue Harold Day Jr., 42, New Columbia
Deed transfers
• Lester N. Sensenig, Marilyn F. Sensenig to Craig A. Bennett, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• West Milton Memorial Park to White Deer Township, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Daniel Kile, Carol D. Kile to Brian E. Olewiler, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Craig R. Fought to ABC 23 LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Rita A. Hefty, John Hefty, Alicia M. Hefty, Nelle F. Rote to Robert L. Hamilton, Andrea S. Hamilton, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Roland P. Giuntini, Nancy V. Giuntini to Charles S. Smith, Nicole A. Smith, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carrie M. Greevy trustee, Carrie M. Greevy income only protector trust to Kim Diane Shuck, Scott Alan Shuck, property in White Deer Township, $208,500
• Kelly A. Cormell, Ria Cormell, Robert M. Cornell to H2O holdings LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Colby L. Hendrix to Colby L. Hendrix, Taylor K. Hendrix, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Abigail J. Bowersox, John R. Bowersox to Brenda M. Finucane, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Paula K. Sassaman, Larry J. Sassaman to Brenda M. Finucain, Deborah S. Rice, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Richard W. Standiford, Sharon L. Standiford to Randy E. Thompson, Karen L. Thompson, property in West Buffalo Township, $40,000.
• Conner Construction Corp. to Rod C. Elser, Mary Jane Elser, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Edith Forbes estate, Robert R. Forbes executor, Betty Jean Holtzapple to CWC Rentals LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• William J. Strickler, Angela K. Strickler to Jacqueline B. Sallade, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ronald J. Gower to Joshua Aikey, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• William L. Tallman Sr. estate, Timothy N. Tallman executor to Paul Z. Weaver, property in West Buffalo Township, $178,000.
• Seth r. Ziegler Jr., Vickie J. Zeigler to 44 Mrkt LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rebecca J. Mohr to Dianne E. Powers, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• James W. Weaver, Samuel F. Hoover, Loretta S. Hoover to James W. Weaver, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Luis R. Montesinos, Taylor L. Montesinos, Taylor L. Musser to Amy Bastian, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jennifer W. Snyder to Crystal L. Gnidovec, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Michael J. Kingston, Darlene M. Kingston to Bradley M. Sauers, Olivia P. Sauers, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Robert S. Fox, Heidi L. Fox to Joseph L. Strawser, Mary C. Strawser, property in White Deer Township, $175,000.
• Robert F. Albin, Mary Jane Albin to Justin K. Trahan, Bina B. Trahan, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Deborah M. Shambach to Matthew A. Johnson, Nicole R. Johnson, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Matthew A. Johnson, Nicole R. Johnson, Mona L. Hollenbach to Matthew A. Johnson, Nicole R. Johnson, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Alan M. Marchiori, Marian R. Marchiori to Michael F. Patterson, Ann M. Patterson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• William F. Criswell, Deborah E. Criswell to Lucas W. Criswell, Melinda S. Criswell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Levi M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy to Polly S. Patterson, Michael J. Patterson, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Karl R. Catherman executor, Carl R. Catherman estate to Karl R. Catherman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
