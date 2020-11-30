State Police At Selinsgrove
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:48 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 35, west of Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Ebbany B. Bell, 21, of Richfield, failed to avoid stopped and traffic and collided with a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Robert H. Delbaugh, 77, of Mount Pleasant Mills. Both drivers were belted and no serious injuries were noted.
Bell will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 10:52 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 522, west of 18th Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Jeffrey B. Smith, 53, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Stephanie M. Hawk, 27, of Northumberland, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted. Hawk sustained a possible injury, police added.
Smith will be cited with following too closely.
State Police At Stonington
State Police At Montoursville
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 14 along East Penn Street at Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1999 Dodge Ramp 1500 driven by Hunter D. Joe, 20, of Turbotville, attempted to cross the intersection when it was struck by a northbound 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Gary W. Yohn, 68, of Muncy. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Joe will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:58 p.m. Nov. 11 along Warrensville Road at Millwood Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Nissan Murano driven by Marie V. Lecrone, 50, of Montoursville, pulled in front of a 2006 Subaru Forester driven by Cindy L. Horn, 62, of Cogan Station, causing a collison. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Lecrone will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
State police said a 2015 Ford F-150XLT driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it crashed into a pole. Troopers said the driver was distracted when he reached for something on the floor.
Vehicle vs. deer
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 6:25 a.m. Nov. 23 along Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Jeromie L. Wolfe, 43, of Montoursville, was traveling west in a 2010 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Wolfe and a passenger were not injured. Both were belted.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A blue Huffy mountain bike was found in the grass at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 1000 block of Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
