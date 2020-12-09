District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a 21-year-old Allenwood man with DUI and related charges following a traffic stop at 8:22 p.m. Nov. 17 along Route 15 south, White Deer Township, Union County.
Isaiah Lee Branam, of 17041 Route 15, Allenwood, was charged with DUI (two counts) and exceed 55 mph by 20 mph. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Branam was stopped for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, at which time Branam showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed Branam’s blood alcohol content was .098%, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old commercial vehicle driver was charged after a traffic stop.
Troopers said Gurbir Singh, 31, of 521 Woodmont Circle, Easton, was charged with DUI (two counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane following a traffic stop at 7:59 p.m. Nov. 12 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers said the tractor-trailer was stopped for weaving in and out of its lane. Singh allegedly showed signs of impairment and later refused chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont woman’s blood-alcohol content was over three times the legal limit following a crash, according to court documents.
Betty E. Frey, 53, of 2610 Polly Pine Road, Millmont, was charged with DUI (two counts), restrictions on alcoholic beverages, careless driving, disregard traffic lane, and failure to use safety belt following a crash at approximately 9:54 p.m. Nov. 14 along Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County. Troopers said an open beer can was found in the car and while hospitalized, an odor of alcohol was detected. Later tests showed her blood alcohol content was .273 percent, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a Montoursville man with DUI and related charges following a traffic stop for speeding at 4:50 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 15 south, White Deer Township, Union County.
Jason I. Garg, 34, of 1920 Walters Road, Montoursville, was charged with DUI (two counts), exceed 55 mph by 5 mph and careless driving after a vehicle he was driving was stopped for traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, troopers noted. Garg allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .12 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 12.
Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Detroit, Mich., woman has been charged with misdemeanor possession and paraphernalia drug charges following a traffic stop.
Essa Mohamed Husain, 39, of 1328 Sparling St., Detroit, Mich., was charged after troopers said she was found in possession of 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana. Troopers said she was paid $1,500 to transport the drugs to New York.
The alleged incident took place Dec. 3 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 199, White Deer Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15
Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old White Deer man has been charged after a constable arrived to serve an eviction and discovered what troopers said were drugs in the residence.
Constables served the eviction at 9:48 a.m. Nov. 10 along Interstate Avenue, south of Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers later found a white powder on a table to be methamphetamine. Multiple items of paraphernalia were found as well, troopers noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Terroristic threats
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged stemming from allegations he threatened someone with a machete.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at 1304 Mountain Road, Limestone Township, Union County, the residence of Clarence William Rossman. Rossman allegedly brandished a machete and threatened someone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Corruption of minors
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a Mifflinburg woman with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors, stemming from allegations she provided marijuana to her daughter on numerous occasions.
Renee Lynn Wert, 39, of 10220 Route 304, Mifflinburg, was charged. She allegedly provided the victim with marijuana, allowing her to smoke several times a day at times, over the course of time. The alleged incidents took place at the home of the defendant, troopers noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Sexual assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Felony counts of sexual assault and corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above have been filed against Jacob E. Reedy, 38, of Danville.
Troopers were dispatched at 5:04 p.m. Dec. 4 to a Kelly Township address for a report that sexually explicit messages were sent to the Instagram account of a 14-year-old female.
Reedy, who was identified by his Instagram handle, allegedly said in the messages he was sexually aroused by thoughts of the female. The messages also contained images troopers called “unwanted content.” The images were blurred by investigators and never seen by the victim.
Reedy was a friend of the family, according to the complaint, and was once purportedly involved with the victim’s mother. Misdemeanor counts of stalking and harassment were also filed.
Defiant trespass
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 29 to the All Suites Inn, 4651 Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township, for a report of a hotel guest refusing to leave a room.
After an investigation, Pamela S. Poust, 39, of Sunbury, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, defiant trespass.
Papers filed indicated Poust would not leave the room after the 11 a.m. check-out time and allegedly barred the room door from entry by management. Police also allege that Poust yelled profanities at police and the hotel manager and was physically aggressive toward both in the process of being arrested.
Poust will also face summary charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Terroristic threats
LEWISBURG — Misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property were filed against Garrett J. McCloskey, 23, of Williamsport, after an alleged incident involving a Lewisburg woman.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that McCloskey threatened the woman with physical harm at about 5 a.m. Nov. 30 at an address on Brown Street, Lewisburg. McCloskey then allegedly left the residence with the woman’s phone and continued to call or text after being informed by police he would be arrested.
McCloskey also allegedly threatened to use nude photos of the woman from her phone and post them on Facebook.
Theft by deception
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State police alleged that about noon on June 6, Linton Hooper, 52, of Williamsport, sold a 2003 Suzuki Aerio to a female for three payments totaling $1,500.
However, the buyer did not receive a certificate of title and troopers alleged that Hooper could not produce one because the vehicle had been previously registered to another person and junked in April 2019 in Maryland.
Hooper was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception false impression and summary no title certificate.
State Police at Milton Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Kino Williams, 32, of Danville, grabbed Reginald Richardson, 63, of Danville, around the neck and choked him, police reported.
The alleged incident took place at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a reported physical altercation between a minor and her mother.
The alleged incident took place at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 6 at 102 Mooresburg Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Frank Bressel II, 61, of Milton, and Carol Curran, 70, of Milton.
• Deimaliz Diaz-Hernandez, 21, of Northumberland and Christian Salgado-Salgado, 26, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Becky Jo Lose to Zackery Newcomer, property in Delaware Township, $27,000.
• Louella G. Sheatler and David W. Sheatler to James L. Berger, property in Watsontown, $49,000.
• Lois H. Laver by agent and Saundra L. Lewis agent to David C. Neidig, property in Delaware Township, $42,000.
• Raymond C. Schell to Jeremy L. Snyder, property in Milton, $1.
• Peter M. Girr to Brian Arthur Ranck and Angela L. Ranck, property in Milton, $244,000.
• Betti I. Fogelman by agent and Norman H. Fogelman Jr. agent to Norman H. Fogelman Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• David C. Yetter and Catherine E. Yetter to David C. Yetter, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Kenneth L. Lyons estate and Kathleen J. Lyons administratrix to Rechele A. Robbins, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Rhonda L. Artley and Jeffery A. Artley to Jason Guthrie, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Irene G. Sherwood by agent and Pamela K. Yeo agent to Tom E. Ross and Tammy J. Ross, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $400,000.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
McCLURE — A vehicle was stopped for an alleged speed violation and the driver was taken into custody for suspected DUI, troopers reported.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at 4:42 p.m. Nov. 20 along Route 522 and Harvest View Lane, McClure, Snyder County. William Long, 28, of Belleville, allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol. Charges were filed.
