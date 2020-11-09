State Police At Stonington Burglary
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 33-year-old Shamokin Township man was taken into custody after allegedly being found inside the garage of a home he allegedly burglarized.
The man was taken into custody after troopers investigated the report of a protection from abuse violation along Lower Road, West Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
The man is accused of damaging a flat-screen television valued at $240, an antique car window valued at $150, a coffee maker valued at $35 and a wooden table valued at $25.
Victims are listed as a 59-year-old Shamokin man and a 56-year-old Shamokin woman.
Drug Possession
SHAMOKIN — Arrests of Coleen Lowry, 38, of Mifflin Township, Mifflin County, and Kendall Kehler, 41, of Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, for alleged drug possession were reported by troopers after a traffic stop.
The suspects were allegedly in a 2014 Mazda stopped for a traffic violation at 10:12 p.m. Nov. 2 along West Commerce Street, Shamokin. Troopers claimed an investigation determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of narcotics and narcotics equipment with the passenger. Charges will be filed through district court.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — An unnamed driver was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Troopers said the incident took place at 11:31 p.m. Nov. 6 along West and East Edwin streets, Williamsport. Charges are pending toxicology tests. A 2016 Subaru Forester was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a rear-end collision at 3:58 p.m. Nov. 5 along Route 405, south of Sawmill Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford F350 driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it rearended a 2016 Ford Focus.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9:09 p.m. Nov. 5 along Sulphur Springs Road, north of Skyline Drive, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said James E. Knight, 18, of Dresher, was traveling north in a 2015 Chrysler 300 when it overcompensated in a right curve, went into the left lane, left the roadway, struck a Chevron sign and came to a rest. Dresher exited the vehicle, at which time it became engulfed in flames, troopers noted. He was not injured. Members of the South Williamsport State 5 Fire Department extinguished the flames. Dresher will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 6:28 p.m. Nov. 6 along Lycoming Mall Drive, east of Hales Lyon Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Bethany L. Hamm, 45, of Muncy, was traveling east in a 2010 Nissan Murano when it struck the deer and pulled off the roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2002 GMC Envoy struck a deer at 10:29 a.m. Nov. 4 along Route 87, north of Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the vehicle was traveling south when it hit the deer and sustained minor front end damage.
Criminal trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a landlord-tenant issue at 1:53 p.m. Oct. 30 along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said the landlord entered the residence of a 20-year-old Williamsport woman without properly alerting the residents inside. The investigation is ongoing.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• John C. Timco estate and Timothy J. Timco execu tor to Michael Franks and Kathryn Franks, property in Coal Township, $22,500.
• John J. Yost to Sarah M. Fisher, property in Coal Township, $58,500.
• Margaret Valeiko to Jhonny Alexander Rodriguez, property in Kulpmont, $7,500.
• Shamokin DDP LLC to LJJ Homestead LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,795,000.
• Equity Trust Company FBO Fred Griffith IRA to Jorge Luis Guzman Javier, property in Mount Carmel, $14,000.
• Edward J. Shuder and Emma L. Shudder to Tiana L. Snyder, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Bernadine Chucoski, Cheryl Ann Chucoski, Cheryl Ann Lacy and Andrew Lacy to Andrea Roberts, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Benjamin D. Gerrity to Joseph L. Pearson, property in Mount Carmel Township, $4,000.
• Anthony J. Cornetti estate, Mary Anne Gillman co-executor, Jenny Lou Gennaria co-executor and Jenny Lou Berry to Cameron Turk, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Jenny L. Berry and William Berry to Cameron Turk, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Robert E. Rickard and Sonja M. Rickard to Robert E. Rickard, property in Riverside, $1.
• James J. Bressi to Chanel Green, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
• Thomas Grey Kunkel estate and Raymond L. Kunkel Jr. executor to GRJ Investments LLC, property in Northumberland, $70,000.
• Bruce J. Anskis and Cherie L. Anskis to Andrew Shebelsky, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• James C. Leib and Autumn Cotterall-Leib to Ironstone Investments LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Dennis W. Dyer and Linda I. Dyer to Darlene M. Johns, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Glen A. Retief and Peterson J. Toscano to Keil Troisi and Georgina Ferrandi, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Bonnie L. Maliszewski estate and Nicole Olearnick Belgio to Andrea D. Roberts, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Pamela Breeden to Francis W. Kelly and Kellyann N. Kelly, property in Shamokin, $7,900.
• Daniel L. Haas and Karen M. Haas to Steven M. Kitka and Marcie M. Kitka, property in Riverside, $5,000.
• Bernard Nally estate and Kevin Nally executor to Attalino Associates II LLC, property in Northumberland, $60,000.
• Timothy W. Clark and Susan M. Clark to Attalino Associates II LLC, property in Sunbury, $100,000.
• Derek A. Wolfe, Heather M. Moyer and Heather M. Wolfe to Albert E. Seidel III, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Janet Gulliver and Boyd S. Gulliver to Patricia A. Worhacz, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Sarah E. Ditty, Sarah E. Gresh and Jonathan T. Gresh to Michael D. Ross, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Robert J. Hayter to Mara Carpenter, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Bruce W. Killian and Yanez Killian to Bruce W. Killian and Yanez Killian, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Sarah E. Guiton and Jeremy W. Guiton to Brian P. Lesher and Christa L. Leighow, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• James F. Zimmerman estate, Jennifer A. Zimmerman individually and co-executor and Richard A. Zimmerman individually and co-executor to Jamie Gunther, property in Coal Township, $24,900.
• Jason A. Snyder and Kendra Snyder to Brian P. Anderson, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Richard W. Peck to David S. Briggs Jr. and Natalie Ann Briggs, property in Point Township, $1.
• Olga I. Rivera Ruiz to Michael J. Stockert and Edna G. Villafane, property in Coal Township, $3,000.
• Karen S. Stahl, Karen S. Fisher and Dean L. Fisher to Jayme L. Roush, property in Northumberland, $1.
• CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing DBA to Laural Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $11,000.
• John E. Starodoj to Larry R. Crable and Jacqueline A. Crable, property in Ralpho Township, $179,900.
• Grant E. Wetzel to Peter Supsic, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Joyce L. Farnsworth to James P. Roth and Kenda L. Roth, property in Ralpho Township, $30,000.
• Matthew R. Filarski and Megan Filarski to Patricia L. Filarski, propert in Coal Township, $116,000.
• Patricia L. Filarski to Matthew R. Filarski, Lisa M. Erdman, Lori A. Hoover and Michael C. Filarski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jeffrey D. Kurtz and Kathleen L. Kurtz to Oscar Reyes and Rachel Reyes, property in Shamokin Township, $184,000.
• Joshua Stansfield and Corin Stansfield to Melissa Anne Janis, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
• William S. Dorman Jr. and Helen L. Dorman to Glenn Moyer, property in Northumberland, $22,500.
• Meckley Irrevocable Trust and Todd A. Meckley to Arthur T. Th omas and Lynnette M. Thomas, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Christina M. Bucher to Christina M. Bucher and Barry D. Bucher, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
Union County Deed transfers
• Mark M. Kurtz, Darlene Kurtz to Mark M. Kurtz trustee, Darlene Kurtz trustee, Mark M. Kurtz and Darlene Z. Kurtz revocable living trust, Mark M. Kurtz revocable living trust, Darlene Z. Kurtz revocable living trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jesse D. Mattern, Jesse D. Mattern executor, Charles Edison Mattern Jr. estate, Charles Edison Mattern estate to Jesse D. Mattern, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Patricia M. Witmer, Terry A. Witmer, Kevin E. Long, Lynda S. Long to Travis S. Hill, Holly A. Hill, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Renna L. Mook trustee, Mook familiy trust to John A. Hockenbrock II, Amy M. Hockenbrock, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Timothy A. Zimmerman, Rose E. Zimmerman to David O. Zimmerman, Priscilla H. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Mary B. Suttles to John R. Waite, Martha L. Vaccarella, property in Limestone Township, $185,000.
• George W. Orren Jr., Gloria M. Orren to Dennis A. Spotts Jr., Nicole A. Spotts, property in Buffalo Township, $5,000.
• Old Town Apartments LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Terry F. Boos, Linda S. Boos, property in East Buffalo Township, $126,900.
• Brian Krolak Krow, Rene Marie Krolak Krow to Andrea M. Brockman, Harry W. Kline, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christine L. MacDonald, Steven J. MacDonald to Nathan Zimmerman, Christine Wetzel, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Janet M. Ranck to Bobbie Jo Trate, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Marjorie L. Gill to 1138 Prop LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Darlene Sue Wright Volchansky, Drew Wade Wright executor, Althea M. Wright estate to David D. Zelner, Thersa A. Zelner, property in East Buffalo Township, $250,000.
