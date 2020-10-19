State Police At Stonington Natural death
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported deceased male at BME Storage, 113 Miles Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
John Furdyn, 71, of Catawissa, was found deceased, and no foul play is suspected, police noted. The incident took place between Oct. 3-4. Troopers were assisted by medics and the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office.
Theft from building
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Fourteen steaks valued at $140 were taken Aug. 31 from The Den, Route 890, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
PINE TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run man sustained a suspected serious injury after being involved in a one-vehicle crash at 5:01 p.m. Oct. 15 along Route 287, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Zachary Rogers, 44, sustained a suspected serious injury after a 2007 Harley-Davidson he was driving went off the roadway and struck a stone embankment.
Rogers, who was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Memorial Hospital for treatment.
1-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:04 a.m. Oct. 7 along Jobs Run Road, east of Route 973, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
A 2006 Kia Sedona driven by Lacey Griffith, 32, traveled off the roadway, struck a mailbox, went down an embankment and struck several trees.
Troopers said Griffith was not belted, but escaped injury. She was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — Bethany Stephens, 24, of Williamsport, escaped injury after troopers said she was involved in a one-vehicle crash while driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla.
The crash occurred at 12:08 a.m. Oct. 16 along Route 87, east of Lower Manor Road, Plunketts Creek Township. Troopers said the Toyota hydroplaned and struck an emankment.
Assault
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — An arrest warrant has been issued for an unidentified 42-year-old Muncy man who allegedly assaulted three victims with his vehicle.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 10 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Muncy Creek Township.
The victims were listed by police as a 44-year-old Norristown man, a 42-year-old Muncy man and a 40-year-old Muncy woman. Vehicles involved were a 2006 Mercury and a Ford Fusion.
No further information on the incident was provided.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are reporting an assault involving an 18-year-old South Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, when police said the woman was assaulted by several juvenile females while in her apartment.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly stealing candy from Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Police said Gage Almedia, 19, of Montoursville, left the store without paying for a pack of Skittles and a pack of Sour Patch Kids Extreme. Benjamin Bateman, 18, of Montoursville, allegedly left the store without paying for one Kinder Bueno bar and a pack of Gushers Super Sour Berry.
Courthouse Union County Deed transfers
• Jack A. Egolf to Michael V. Egolf, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Timothy C. Running, Ann Marie Running to Thomas Andrew Wilson, Jennifer Sara Berg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Louis G. Palazzo, Rachael J. Palazzo to Cody M. Heidler, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Amos S. Wengerd to Fannie Wengerd, Joni Wengerd, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Justin A. Carr, Christina M. Carr to Briggon D. Bobb, Jill Bobb, property in Union Township, $1.
• Thomas A. Donofrio, Maureen A. Donofrio to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David R. Shoener, Jenifer R. Shoener to David R. Shoener, Jenifer R. Shoener, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kay Ann Shannon, Robert O. Pfleegor to Jeffrey Scott Bean, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Laverne M. Zimmerman, Miriam H. Zimmerman to Laverne M. Zimmerman, Miriam H. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
