State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
MIDDLEBURG — Troopers were dispatched to a domestic and arrested a 15-year-old Middleburg boy.
The alleged incident took place at 3:06 p.m. Nov. 27 along West Market Street, Middleburg, where the boy reportedly assaulted his brother, and an uncle who attempted to separate the two. Troopers said the teen also made threats of violence and made a reference to suicide. The suspect was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for further evaluation, it was noted.
Flrearm purchase false pretense
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Harry Maxwell, 31, of Sunbury, was charged following an alleged incident at 2:28 p.m. May 16 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Maxwell allegedly provided inaccurate information when attempting to purchase a firearm. No transfer of a firearm was completed due to the rejection of the application, police noted.
Scattering rubbish
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A black trash bag containing diapers was discarded onto the property of a Middleburg man, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place between Nov. 24-25 at 209 E. Market St., Franklin Township, Snyder County. Located in the bag, troopers reported, was a handwritten note wiht the name “Lilly Aucker” on it. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Minor damage was reported to two vehicles following a crash at 12:38 p.m. Dec. 2 along Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when failed to yield and struck a northbound vehicle. The driver of the Chevrolet was cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a commercial vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m. Dec. 2 along Route 15, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
A 2011 Freightliner driven by Amadou Mbodji, 27, of Leroy, N.Y., was attempting to merge onto Route 15 north when it went out of control on a snowy roadway, slid sideways and overturned, police reported. The driver was belted and was uninjured.
Harassment
MUNCY — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment of a Muncy man.
The alleged incident took place at 1:37 p.m. Oct. 31 along South Washington Street, Muncy, Lycoming County.
A 17-year-old Muncy boy was arrested, it was noted.
Harassment
MONTOURSVILLE — A suspicious person is sought after an alleged harassment Nov. 30 in Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Troopers said someone in an unknown vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway around 6:19 p.m. along Cherry Street, then followed a 24-year-old Hughesville woman to the state police barracks, before fleeing.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Williamsport woman attempted to purchase a dog online which she never received.
Troopers said the woman wired $1,055.40 and never received the dog. The alleged incident took place between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16 along Richard Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Raymond M. Nogle Jr. Mary L. Nogle to Wilpo REI LLC, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Andrea M. Brockman to James Hunter Kidd, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karen F. Johnson to Karen F. Johnson trustee, Peddy trust, property in Union Township, $1.
• Michael W. Smith, Ashley B. Smith, Ashley B. Uehling to Michael W. Smith, Ashley B. Smith, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Zelner Family Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jeremy A. Weaver trustee to Brian M. Popko, Stacey M. Popko, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ira W. Keister to Edmund L. Smeltz, Doris A. Smeltz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bradley M. Bilger to Andrey Kozlov, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Brian E. Harry, Sarah B. Harry to Gretchen A. Croteau, Brianne L. Croteau, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Amy B. Bastian to Dustin R. Trissler, Christin M. Ranck, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jack E. Harclerode, Jill D. Simone, Meredith c. Harclerode, Jolee H. Djaraher, Jan C. Arthur, James L. Arthur Jr. to Richard A. Diehl, Kelly L. Diehl, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David C. Kazuba, Beth F. Kazuba to David C. Kazuba, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Linda K. Hackenberg executor, Blanche L. McCormick estate to Doris M. Pick, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Fernando A. Blanco, Bernardita P. Llanos to Christine M. Sperling, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Marcia Culver to Wayne Culver, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Larry W. Platt, Jaye Ann Platt, Michael S. Platt, Olivia C. Platt, Erik M. Platt, Deborah A. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jack E. Solomon estate, Michael J. Solomon executor to Gay E. Melnick, Richard H. Melnick, Kathleen J. Roach, Donald W. Roach Jr., Michael J. Solomon, Lori A. Solomon, properties in Lewisburg, Limestone and Buffalo townships, $1.
• Miranda W. McGinnis to Mark J. Mahosky, Gretchen Heuges, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Steven Vanhorn, Ann Vanhorn, Karen Hartman, Thomas Hartman to Christopher Stevens, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Brian D. Yost, Barbara A. Yost to Mifflinburg Innovation Works LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $ 1.
• Janet Petery Dyszel executor, Evelyn B. Petery estate to Daniel J. Doskocil, Leilani S. Doskocil, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Craig S. Troup, Tammy L. Troup to Patrick M. O’Connor, Kaitlyn E. Lotti O’Connor, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Lucas S. Flickinger, Amanda J. Flickinger, property in Mifflinburg, $60,369.
• Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to Donald G. Eckrod Jr., property in Hartley Township quit claim, $1.
• David H. Bowersox estate, Michael E. Bowersox executor to Brooke Kaylee Loss, Jeffrey Wayne Loss, Deitre Reed Loss, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Karen P. Connolly trustee, Peters irrevocable grantor trust to Wilmer S. Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen Stoltzfus, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Stephanieann A. Dibello, Stephanie Ann A. Farnsworth, Dean P. Farnsworth to Nicholas Gwozdziewycz, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,000.
• Cynthia P. Lindner, John Lindner, Connie P. Aucker, Gregory A. Aucker, Cathy A. White, Curtis R. White to Carolyn P. Herman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Classic Quality Homes Inc. to Pacific Premier trustee custodian, Francis A. Olmor III IRA by custodian, two properties in East Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• Donald E. Miller by agent, Donna L. Kenamond agent, Donna L. Kenamond, Deborah L. Duryea, Bruce H. Duryea, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jamie L. Anderson, Jamie L. Morris, Arthur L. Morris IV to Lisa Ellis, Alicia Graybill, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Leroy Sauder Rissler, Elise Sadler Rissler, Elsie Sadler Rissler to Leroy Sauder Rissler, Elsie Sadler Rissler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kyle A. Lynn, Crystal M. Laubach to Kayla M. Vincent, property in White Deer Township, $140,000.
• Luanne M. Kerlin to Ian Buskill Dye III, Amanda Catherine Dye, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Betty J. Leighow to Darryl Bittner, property in White Deer Township quit claim, $1.
• Janet L. Wolyneic, Heather M. Williams to Benfer Realty LLC, property in Gregg Township, $625,000.
• Zamir Sabanovic to Lacey M. Balliet, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Gary L. Hardcastle, Steva Stowell Hardcastle to James Lawson, Amber Lawson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Max E. Heiss to Heather H. Tawney, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Seneca S. Foote, Rebecca I. Foote to Kathryn Mary Marinos, property in East Buffalo Township, $305,000.
• Sheldon R. Nissley, Angela Y. Nissley to Sheldon R. Nissley, Angela Y. Nissley, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Evelyn D. Weikel executor, Helen E. Boney estate, Helen E. Bortner estate, property in Limestone Township, $86,000.
• Donna Kenamond executor, Deborah Duryea executor, Donna L. Kenamond, Deborah L. Duryea, Donald E. Miller estate to Elvin Z. Zimmerman, Mary Ella Zimmerman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Elvin Z. Zimmerman, Mary Ella Zimmerman to 1138 Prop LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Craig A. Cian to William A. Lasansky, Jeanette Lasansky, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Irene A. Shirk estate, Thomas L. Shirk executor to Kevin L. Warren, Wendy A. Warren, property in Limestone Township, $1.
State Police At Bloomsburg Criminal mischief
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to a vehicle crash at 4:28 a.m. Oct. 31 along Snake Road and Route 61, Conyngham Township, Columbia County.
Following an investigation, troopers said Darris Herrold, 23, of Kulpmont, intentionally crashed a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, which belonged to Skylar Figard, 19, of Kulpmont. Herrold was suspected to be under the influence and charges are pending, troopers noted.
Drug possession
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was arrested for possession and determined to be wanted out of Philadelphia following a traffic stop, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 10:03 p.m. Sept. 30 along I-80 westbound, South Centre Township, Columbia County.
John Nields, 26, of Williamsport, was arrested and charged. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stopped.
DUI
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Reading man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 4 along I-80 westbound, Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2010 Buick Lucerne was stopped and Matthew Haas was arrested for DUI.
