State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Two unaccompanied girls allegedly stole makeup valued at $7.50 from a Dollar General in Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident took place between 3:55 and 4:44 p.m. Oct. 28 at Dollar General, 19655 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of dozens of items from the Walmart near Selinsgrove.
The alleged incidents took place between 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 and 6:45 p.m. Oct. 20 and the suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 45 and 60 with wavy red/auburn hair and an average build.
Troopers said the suspect changed bar codes on several items prior to using the self-checkout, where a significantly lower price was paid for items. The suspect left in a white 2014 to 2017 Mazda 6 sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Sunbury City to John T. Poplaski and Brenda J. Poplaski, property in Shamokin, $450.
• Shamokin City to Lee Hopewell and Susan Hopewell, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Shamokin City to Lee Hopewell and Susan Hopewell, property in Shamokin, $800.
• Gary F. Hummel to Gary F. Hummel Family Protection Trust and Carole Ann Troutman trustee, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Justin Miscavage and Lori L. Miscavage to Aimee J. Layport and Kyle W. Willits, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Karen K. Zartman to Ronald C. Kerstetter and Erin I. Kerstetter, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Norman A. Weikel estate and Matthew A. Weikel administrator to Joseph Weikel, property in Coal Township, $1,100.
• Bernadette S. Smiller to Elizabeth B. Vittorio and Kaleb R. Lahr, property in Shamokin, $23,000.
• Barbara Filarski to Ronald J. Filarski and Donna M. Filarski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Andrea Worhacz, Andrea Lupotsky and Matthew Lupotsky to Andrea Lupotsky and Matthew Lupotsky, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Equity Path LLC to Derek E. Baker and Shannon M. Baker, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
• Sunwest Mortgage Company Inc. to Jonathan Feliciano-Negron and Cristina Torres Maldonado, property in Sunbury, $94,000.
• Deanna L. Ciotti to Justin A. Colyer and Steffanie M. Colyer, property in Point Township, $1.
• David A. Woodring estate and Karen Michaels Executrix to Brooke Lynn Woodring, property in Sunbury, $300,000.
• Brian Brudnicki and Jennifer Brudnicki to Sameh Mohamed and Sabah Rizek, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Jarrett S. Heitzman, Tricia M. Higgins and Tricia M. Heitzman to 18 Bucks Road LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $68,000.
• Bonnie Sue Springer and David A. McMichael to Jeremiah Z. Gallant, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Walter Fidler Jr. estate and Walter E. Fidler III executor to Darlis D. Fidler, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Service 1st Federal Credit Union to Tabitha Shambach, property in Sunbury, $106,500.
• Joshua S. Newbury and Tonia L. Newbury to Nicholas W. Kovaschetz and Amanda R. Kovaschetz, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Douglas W. Ammon and Carol R. Ammon to Benjamin A. Swinehart and Marissa J. Parsons, property in Point Township, $70,000.
• Jackie L. Kerstetter and Kay L. Kerstetter to Karen A. Yeager, property in West Cameron Township, $35,600.
• Edward E. Schlegel to Edward Mayo, property in Shamokin, $22,900.
• Kalterra Properties LLC to Wicks Investors LLC, property in Shamokin, $24,000.
• Anne Polifka and Robert Polifka to John Brennan , Francis P. Brennan, Anne Polifka, Colleen Johnson and Karen C. Shannon, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Alan W. Ditty and Susan L. Ditty to Amanda J. Neidig and Ronald H. Neidig, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Philp A. Stroup and Donalee Stroup to Mark W. Fausey, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Fred Seroski and Elizabeth I. Seroski to John Hoffman, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joshua S. Newbury and Tonia L. Newbury to JB Rental and Power Washing LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Stanley W. Piaskowski and Angel M. Piaskowski to JB Rental and Power Washing LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Richard D. Jilinski, Annette L. Jilinski and Stephanie E. Hurlburt, property in Shamokin City, $31,000.
• Samuel L. Fleming Jr. to Dennis M. Morgan and Diane B. Morgan, property in Sunbury, $1.
• William P. Dunn Jr. and Cynthia A. Dunn to John D. Leshock, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Connie R. Duncan Frey and James E. Frey Sr. to Connie R. Frey, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Todd E. Leighow to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Northumberland, $55,000.
• Matt Smith to Daria Larned and Eleni Larned, property in Shamokin, $19,800.
• AMC Vision V LLC and Atalaya Fund V Reit Inc. to William Young and Rhonda Young, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Harry Reed and Jennifer Reed to Jennifer Reed and Harry Reed, property in Coal Township, $1.
• New Heights South LLC to Marie Troncoso and Eruin Troncoso, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Donald Earl Nilson by agent and Donald Earl Fultz to William Henry and Jodi Henry, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Richard L. Kitchen Sr. estate and Ruth A. Forbes executrix to Ruth A. Forbes, property in Point Township, $1.
• Marilyn J. Olin to David W. Mowry II and Rebecca L. Mowry, property in Northumberland, $195,000.
• Natalie Osepovich by agent and Florence Ann Baxter agent to Mary S. Dales, property in Shamokin, $33,000.
• Daniel D. Honaberger and Jean R. Honaberger to Jesse W. James and Daisy M. James, property in Ralpho Township, $186,000.
• Joann M. Dobeck to Lindsey A. Dobeck, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James R. Miller Jr. and Patricia Miller to Catherine Kitzmiller, property in Mount Carmel, $33,000.
• Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Jason Benner and Rachel Weist Benner, property in Sunbury, $34,000.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A 31-year-old Montoursville woman was cited following a traffic stop at 3:10 a.m. Aug. 15 along Riverside Drive and Linden Street in the borough.
Danielle Trimble was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. A 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped.
Vehicle vs. deer
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 9:22 p.m. Oct. 31 along Warrensville Road, north of County Farm Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a southbound 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 struck the deer in the roadway.
HarassmentARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old South Williamsport woman was cited following an alleged incident at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 30 along Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged victim was a 30-year-old man.
Child custody order violation
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an investigation into a child custody incident is ongoing.
The alleged incident took place at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 31 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township.
Criminal mischief
McHENRY TOWNSHIP — Someone fired multiple shots and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle, troopers reported.
The incident took place between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 31 along Truman Run Road, McHenry Township, Lycoming County.
The damaged car was a 2016 Ford Escape. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
