State Police At Stonington Death investigation
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — Troopers and the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Joseph J. Collier at his residence.
The death was reported at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 7 at 253 Collier Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. Collier was found death in his residence. Troopers from the Stonington barracks responded and are being assisted by the county coroner’s office with the investigation.
No further details were released.
3-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when three vehicles collided at a low rate of speed at 5:21 a.m. Dec. 8 along Route 61, south of Route 487, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
A 1997 Ford Escort driven by Ulyssess Wilson, 43, of Shamokin, was traveling north when it went out of control and was struck by a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Jennifer L. Johnson, 38, of Shamokin, which had gone out of control in a curve. A 2013 Ford Edge driven by Michele M. Shulski, 53, of Paxinos, went out of control in a curve and struck the Escort. Each vehicle was traveling at about 15 mph. No one was injured and all were belted.
1-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:17 a.m. Dec. 8 along Route 61, west of Costa Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, at the entrance to the state police barracks.
Dennis J. Kiernan, 76, of Canton, was traveling south when the 1999 Ford Econoline 350 he was driving went out of control due to road conditions and struck an embankment in front of the barracks, where it then rolled and came to rest against the “Do Not Enter” signs, troopers noted.
Kiernan was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to multiple 911 hang-ups and allegedly discovered a physical domestic had occurred Nov. 27 at 559 Fir Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Eric Gammon, 23, of Sunbury, and Kenneth Gammon, 58, of Shamokin, were cited. Eric allegedly struck Kenneth in the right ear, causing an injury that required medical attention. Kenneth allegedly shoved Gammon several times.
Eric was cited with simple assault while Kenneth was cited with harassment.
Burglary
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into an unoccupied shed and stole three Stihl chainsaws valued at approximately $1,600, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place between Nov. 27 and Dec. 11 along Schwaben Creek and Cherry Town roads, Washington Township, Northumberland County. Someone entered the shed by prying apart a wooden exterior wall. The Stihl chainsaws were described as models MS362C, MS261 and MS170.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft from motor vehicle
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A gym bag and related items were taken from a 2013 Hyundai Sonata after the front passenger window was smashed, troopers reported.
The incident took place at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 1 at 370 State St., Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The bag was valued at $25 and also stolen were Beats By Dre headphones valued at $300 and a TimTam muscle massager valued at $200. The victim was Judd Long, 48, of Sunbury.
Theft
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — A 22-caliber rifle and a Bowie knife were stolen from a residence in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County, troopers noted.
The alleged theft took place between Nov. 1 and 29 at the home of a 68-year-old man along Route 125, East Cameron Township. The bolt-action rifle was valued at $400 and the Bowie knife with a white handle was valued at $100.
State Police At Montoursville DUI/drug possession
Troopers stopped a vehicle for multiple alleged violations Nov. 20 at an unspecified location.
Troopers said drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and the driver was found to be under the influence.
DUI
A suspect was transported for a blood test after being suspected of driving under the influence, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place Nov. 24 at an unspecified location.
DUI
A traffic stop was initiated Nov. 23 at an unspecified location for multiple alleged violations.
An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 11:13 a.m. Dec. 14 along Quenshuckney Road, west of Myers Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
Donovan L. Ferguson, 19, of Williamsport, was reportedly driving west in a 2005 Toyota Sienna when the vehicle left the roadway to the south, struck a fence post, re-entered the roadway and came to a rest. Ferguson was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Williamsport man escaped injury when his vehicle went off the roadway, rotated, went down an embankment and overturned.
The crash occurred at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 10 along Cemetery Road, west of Circle Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said Ryan P. Kimble was traveling west in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer when the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise in a left curve, traveled across both lanes of travel, went down an embankment, struck a tree, continued rotating clockwise and overturned.
Kimble was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Waterville woman was not injured when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 5:57 p.m. Dec. 8 along Route 287, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Tammy L. Emery was traveling north in a 2019 Mazda CX-5 when it struck the deer. Emery was belted and was not injured.
Felony warrant
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Philadelphia man was taken into custody on an active full extradition felony warrant through Philadelphia probation following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2011 Dodge was stopped for numerous alleged traffic violations and Ishmael Ash-Shaheed was taken into custody without incident. Ash-Shaheed was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $85,000 bail.
PFA violation
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — An arrest warrant was issued for an unnamed 27-year-old Ralston man following an alleged incident at 1:05 a.m. Dec. 11 along Old Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said an investigation into an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation was initiated and noted a violation occurred. The victim was a 30-year-old Trout Run woman.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Hughesville man was cited following an alleged incident at 12:04 a.m. Dec. 14 at 626 Crawley Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Daniel Ammerman was charged after the alleged incident with Austin Straub, 23, of Hughesville.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a male screaming and discovered a male had been pepper sprayed in the face by a known, unnamed, female.
The alleged incident took place at 2:19 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 1400 block of Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Troopers responded to an alleged physical altercation at an unspecified Lycoming County location.
The alleged incident took place Nov. 16 and involved two persons alleged to have been involved in a verbal argument that turned physical with shoving, slapping and striking.
Harassment
Troopers responded to a reported domestic at 5:55 a.m. Nov. 12 at an unspecified location.
Both parties were cited.
Trespass
A suspect was charged after they allegedly trespassed at 1:53 p.m. Nov. 16 at an unspecified location.
Theft
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two roosters and a hen were stolen from a chicken coop in Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the theft took place between 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at 113 Person Road, Washington Township. Eight chickens were left in the coop, police noted.
The victim was Jennifer Pryor, 46, of Montgomery.
Theft
Someone used the Home Depot credit card information of an unnamed person to fraudulent obtain $644.55 in merchandise, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 10:26 a.m. Nov. 21 at an unspecified location.
