HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A York man was charged after he allegedly defecated on carpeted and rugged areas of Boomerang’s in Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 14 at Boomerang’s, 17705 Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township. Shane Lee Knight, 44, of 275 W. Cottage Place, York, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after he allegedly defecated in an unattended dining area, troopers noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Roaring Branch man was cited when he was stopped for speeding, troopers reported.
Jeff Allen Stahl, 42, of 1135 Yorktown Road, Roaring Branch, was cited with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and exceed 55 mph in other location by 20 mph. A vehicle driven by Stahl was stopped for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and during the stop, troopers said a sandwich-style bag containing marijuana was seen. During a search of the vehicle, troopers said a rolled foil “cigarette” containing burnt marijuana was located.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Following a vehicle stop, a Johnstown woman was charged when troopers said they found cannabis edibles in the vehicle.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Whylia Khadija Thornton, 29, of 30 Oakhurst Home, Apt. B, Johnstown, was stopped at 4:28 p.m. Oct. 13 along I-80 westbound, White Deer Township, Union County, for following too closely. Troopers said cannabis edibles were in plain view and that Thornton did not have a medical marijuana license. Thornton was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and following too closely.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are due to appear April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Aubree Michelle Noble, 20, of Gettysburg, waived the right to a hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary counts of exceed 55 mph by 17 mph.
State Police at Milton DUI crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly crashed his vehicle and fled the scene.
Troopers charged Charles Reynolds, 29, after he allegedly crashed his 2000 Jeep and fled the scene. Troopers later located Reynolds and took him into custody, it was noted. The alleged incident took place at 12:36 a.m. Dec. 31 at 1000 William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
DUI crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a Winfield man after a pursuit and crash at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 19 at 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Jadrick Haines, 28, was charged with DUI, fleeing an eluding, reckless endangering and several other traffic offenses, police said. Troopers said a traffic stop was attempted, however the 1996 Ford Mustang failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens. During the pursuit, Haines crashed his car in the area of Ridge and Tower roads, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 10:54 a.m. Jan. 16 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 227.3, West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
Kayla A. Lavery, 19, of Flanders, N.Y., was traveling west in a 2007 Honda Accord when the vehicle went out of control as it passed a tractor-trailer, troopers noted. The vehicle went across the right lane, off the roadway, rotated clockwise and struck a culvert and fence. Lavery was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Strangulation
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after troopers responded to a domestic at 10:59 p.m. Jan. 16 along Meadowbrook Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Nabir Huffin, 21, was charged after he allegedly placed his hands around the neck of a 27-year-old Danville woman and restricted her breathing during an argument over Facebook posts. Huffin was jailed in Montour County.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville man and woman were charged after an alleged altercation that turned physical.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 18 along Queen Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County. Richard Umstead, 60, and Sharon Sampsell, 47, were cited. They shoved one another and one punched the other with a closed fist, police noted.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man has been charged after he allegedly punched another person several times.
Donald Shaffer Reidell, 69, of Mifflinburg, was cited after he allegedly punched someone with a closed fist around 5:03 a.m. Jan. 17 at 238 Harveys Lake Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville man and woman were cited following an alleged domestic that turned physical.
Stephanie Barlett, 28, and Dakota Barlett, 30, both of Turbotville, were cited after they pushed one another during an argument, police noted. Both had minor red marks, police said.
Disorderly conduct
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport teen was cited after she allegedly threw a soda at a Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident took place at 6:06 p.m. Jan. 18 along Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP —A Milton woman has been charged after she allegedly stole beer from Weis, Lewisburg.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:37 p.m. Jan. 15 at Weis, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Diandra Washington, 27, of Milton, was charged after she allegedly admitted to taking the beer and was consuming it while speaking with police.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a fraud involving $1,993 worth of Best Buy gift cards.
A 41-year-old Mifflinburg woman was victimized, troopers noted. The alleged incident took place at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 along Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Paint was thrown onto the porch, siding and front door of a Danville woman’s home.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident between 2 and 6 a.m. Jan. 17 along Church Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. The victim was a 56-year-old Danville woman.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating damage done to the door-side handle of a 2014 Ford Fusion.
The alleged incident took place at 3:54 p.m. Jan. 18 at 736 Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County. Damage was estimated at $85. The vehicle belongs to Viriginia Vonneida, 57, of Beaver Springs. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg teen allegedly broke a commercial glass door at Best Western.
Troopers said a 17-year-old Lewisburg boy was charged for the alleged incident at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 16 at Best Western, 7701 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. The door was valued at $2,000. A white television remote valued at $20 and a dumbbell valued at $15 were allegedly stolen.
Northumberland County Sentencings
• Logan Keiser, 26, of Milton, has been sentenced to one-year probation on a paraphernalia charge, and one-year probation on a possession charge. He must also pay fines of $100, plus costs of prosecution.
• Ahkil Lee, 27, of Kulpmont, has been sentenced to 12-months probation on a possession charge. He must also pay a $100 fine, plus the costs of prosecution.
• Patrick Gurdak, 24, of Sunbury, has been recommitted to the Northumberland County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and simple assault. He may apply for re-parole, and may not reside with any female, unless and approved significant other.
• Thomas Morrison, 37, of Milton, has been sentenced to one to two years in a state correctional institute on a simple assault charge, and one to two years on a strangulation charge.
• Jessica Cull, 33, of Mount Carmel, has been sentenced to two to four years at the Muncy State Correctional Institute on charges of criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver.
• Michelle Martinez-DePinillos, 45, of Mount Carmel, has been sentenced to one month probation on a disorderly conduct charge, and 18 months probation on a resisting arrest charge. She must also pay a fine of $250, plus the costs of prosecution.
• Kevin Reynolds, 30, of Sunbury, has been sentenced to three days to six months in the Northumberland County Jail on a driving under the influence charge. In addition, his license will be suspended for one year, and he must pay a fine of $1,000 plus the costs of prosecution.
• Rusell Lee, 65, of Milton, has been sentenced to five years probation on a charge of criminal use of a communication facility. In addition, Lee can have no contact with anyone under 18, he cannot access the internet, and he must abide by all sex offender conditions. Lee must pay a fine of $50, plus the costs of prosecution.
• James Kosmer, 28, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to one year probation on a charge of criminal trespass. He must also pay costs of prosecution, and may not consume, purchase or possess alcohol.
• Jasmine Jackson, 27, of Sunbury, has been sentenced to 30 days house arrest with electronic monitoring and six months probation on a driving under the influence charge. Her license will also be suspended for one year, and she may not consume, purchase or possess alcohol. In addition, Jackson must pay a fine of $1,000 plus the costs of prosecution.
