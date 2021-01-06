Northumberland County Sentencings
• Christopher Drumheller, 34, of Sunbury, has been sentenced to two years probation on a driving under the influence charge, plus 90 days probation on a separate driving under the influence charge. His drivers license has also been suspended for one year, he must spend 120 days in alcohol monitoring and pay $1,500 in fines, plus court costs.
• Michelle Rhoads, 25, of Mount Carmel, has been sentenced to 30 to 60 months incarceration in a state correctional institute on an aggravated arson charge. She must also pay $13,335 restitution to Jason Dillow, $35,000 restitution to Edward Koblinski and $58,247 restitution to National Subrogation Services. Rhoads must also pay a $100 fine, plus costs of prosecution.
• Eric Venema, 35, of Hughesville, has been credited with 72 hours served in the Northumberland County Jail on a driving under the influence charge. His license has also been suspended for 12 months, and Venema is prohibited from purchasing, possessing and consuming alcohol. He must pay a $1,000 fine, plus the costs of prosecution.
• Christopher Estep, 28, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to 15 to 30 months in a state correctional institute on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He was also sentenced to concurrently serve 36 to 72 months on a charge of person not to possess firearm. In addition, Estep must pay $300 in fines, plus the costs of prosecution.
• Louis Kroh, 74, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to three years probation on a driving under the influence charge. In addition, his license will be suspended for 18 months, and he must pay a $1,500 fine plus prosecution costs.
• Quin Oday, 23, of Danville, has been sentenced to 12 months probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance. In addition, he must pay a $100 fine, plus the costs of prosecution. Oday has also been sentenced to six months probation on a driving under the influence charge. He must also pay a $300 fine, plus prosecution costs.
• Christopher Guinther, 34, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to 30 months probation on a charge of possession with intent to deliver. He must pay a $250, plus court costs. In addition, Guinther is to not use drugs, consume alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man has been charged with DUI following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Timothy Scott Shirk, 55, of 124 Airport Road, Sunbury, was stopped for an alleged violation. Shirk allegedly showed signs of impairment and was transported for suspicion of DUI. Shirk allegedly refused chemical testing and was charged with DUI, duty of driver in emergency response areas and careless driving.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man has been charged after police responded to a report of a man passed out inside a vehicle.
Troopers said contact was made with Steven Todd Meacham, 28, of 8435 Route 44, Williamsport, at around 10:40 a.m. Nov. 25 at Dollar General, 16786 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Meacham allegedly showed signs of intoxication and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .198 percent. Meacham was charged with three counts of DUI.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New York man was charged with DUI and related charges following a traffic stop at 7:37 a.m. Dec. 9 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 203.5, White Deer Township, Union County.
Grant Ross Monohon, 37, of New York, N.Y., was charged with DUI (two counts), careless driving, disregard traffic lane and follow too closely. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Monohon was stopped for alleged violations when an open bottle of whiskey was observed on the floor. Monohon allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .127 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are due for formal arraignment Jan. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Steven Wayne Grove, 62, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (four counts) and summary counts of driving unregistered vehicle and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Wayne F. Brazzle, 33, of Milton. Misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of temporary registration card violation, location of registration permit, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and careless driving were held for court.
• Isaiah Lee Branam, 21, of Allenwood. Two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of exceed 55 mph by 20 mph were held for court.
• Gurbir Singh, 31, of Easton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Angela R. Reamer, 18, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges including driving under the influence were filed against a motorist after a December traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Nicole N. Mironenko, 23, of Lewisburg, after observing her vehicle allegedly traveling erratically at about 3:34 a.m. Dec. 12 northbound on Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township.
Police said they detected a strong odor of a presumed alcoholic beverage on Mironenko’s breath and other evidence of alleged alcohol use. Their report claimed Mironenko failed a preliminary breath test, coordination tests and denied consuming alcohol.
Police said Mironenko also remained silent when asked to submit to a chemical blood test and declined written acknowledgment of warnings issued. Misdemeanor DUI (alcohol or controlled substance) and summary violations were filed.
Assault
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Misdemeanor allegations including simple assault were filed against Andrew J. Groat, 35, of Lewisburg, after police responded to a report of a domestic incident in progress.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed charges which claimed at about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 27 at 21 E. Cardinal St, East Buffalo Township, Groat grabbed his wife by the wrists in an attempt to retrieve a bag of marijuana. He then allegedly shoved her into a wall and placed her in a headlock. Police observed redness on the alleged victim’s upper arms, wrist and side of her neck.
Groat will face misdemeanor counts of simple assault, simple assault fear of serious injury and harassment, physical strike or kick.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An investigation of under-ringing retail items has led to a felony filing against a man and woman from Columbia County.
State Police alleged that Shane M. Temple, 33, of Bloomsburg, and Amanda R. Temple, 21, of Bloomsburg, switched bar code labels on items at the Lewisburg Walmart. Troopers were called at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 8 to 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Upon interviewing the two the following day, troopers said they cited hard times after Shane lost employment. Amanda allegedly admitted to stealing essential household goods, but the filings claimed the practice escalated to more expensive items.
The store’s loss prevention officer indicated there were a series of under-rings, which allegedly included using the labels from 25-cent tumbler cups on items totaling $1,636.22. A power drill, Amanda claimed to troopers, was sold on an online marketplace so that rent could be paid.
Both face separate felony counts of retail theft alter label, price marking.
State Police at Milton Vehicle into parked car
MOUNT CARMEL — Troopers from Milton investigated a collision involving a state police cruiser which occurred at 1:49 p.m. Dec. 28 along South Hickory Street, south of East Third Street, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Jessica A. Donlin, 51, of Mount Carmel, was driving a 2005 Kia Sorento as it was leaving a bank parking lot. The vehicle turned right and struck the driver’s side rear corner of a legally parked 2016 Ford Police Interceptor. No injuries were noted.
Hit and run
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An unidentified vehicle struck the mirror of a disabled vehicle along Route 44 and fled without stopping, troopers reported.
A disabled 2009 Nissan Altima was struck by a vehicle at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 44, east of Mill Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was charged after allegedly using obscene language and throwing a bottle at an employee.
Troopers charged Desiree Harvey, 23, of Williamsport, following an alleged incident at 11:47 a.m. Dec. 31 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. The victim was reportedly a 62-year-old Allenwood woman.
Overdose
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Danville woman was found unresponsive in a bathroom and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 31 along Valley West Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Troopers are investigating, it was noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove teen was allegedly under the influence and in possess of a small amount of a controlled substance when troopers responded to a report of a disabled motorist.
Troopers said the 17-year-old Selinsgrove teen was found to be under the influence after 7 p.m. Dec. 13 along Stetler Avenue and Pine Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.