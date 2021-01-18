Union County District Judge Jeffery A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Jeremy L. Welch, 24, of Selinsgrove, had two felony counts of aggravated assault attempt to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, single counts of felony robbery inflict threat of immediate bodily injury and robbery take property from other by force held for court. Multiple misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, a single count of theft by unlawful taking moveable property and summary harassment were also held. A single felony count of aggravated assault attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals was dismissed.
• Alexander R. Apgar, 21, of Lewisburg, waived counts of misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. A summary count of careless driving was also waived.
• Shelby K. May, 19, of Hawthorne, Calif., waived misdemeanor allegations of receiving stolen property and retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Tyler J. Bean, 23, of Milton, waived a misdemeanor allegation of retail theft take merchandise and a driver’s license suspended count to court.
Summary trials
• Jenine A. Welker, 30, of New Berlin, entered a guilty plea to failure to carry license.
• John P. Cole, 20, of Washington, D.C., entered a guilty plea to purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor.
• Jeremy G. Graber, 20, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor.
• A summary allegation of harassment subject other to physical contact filed against Darryl E. Bittner, 49, of New Columbia, was dismissed.
• Vincent Campbell, 44, of Allentown, entered a guilty plea to driving with license suspended pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1.
State Police at Milton DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported.
A 2008 Ford Fusion was stopped and Matthew Mummey, 43, of Millmont, arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police noted.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man was charged after his vehicle was stopped for an alleged violation.
Troopers said the stop of a 2012 Jeep took place at 9:36 p.m. Nov. 13 along Broad Street and Route 15 south, Kelly Township, Union County. The 58-year-old man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2011 Subaru Impreza for an inoperable headlight and arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.
The stop occurred at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 9 along Route 405 and South Drive, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and that the unnamed driver showed signs of impairment. Charges are pending chemical testing.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 15 along Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by John A. Ruhl, 32, of New Columbia, was traveling east, just east of Four Bells Church, when it hydroplaned, rotated clockwise, struck an embankment and overturned several times. Ruhl and his passenger, Megan L. Hackenberg, 31, of Mifflinburg, were belted and no injuries were reported.
Ruhl will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville man and woman were cited following an allegedly physical altercation at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 13 along Meadowbrook Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
A 27-year-old Danville woman and 21-year-old Danville man were arrested.
Drug possession
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male and charged Ryan Engleman, 30, of Watsontown, with possession of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:26 a.m. Jan. 14 in a parking lot at 759 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2007 Audi was involved. Engleman was responsive when troopers arrived and allegedly admitted to using a narcotic prior to arriving at the parking lot. Additional charges are pending, police noted.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a wallet, cash and more from a 71-year-old Watsontown woman while at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
The alleged theft occurred at 4:53 p.m. Jan. 15. The wallet contained $80 to $100 and miscellaneous debit cards, credit cards and a drivers license.
Theft from a motor vehicle
UNION TOWNSHIP — A backpack was stolen from a parked vehicle at the Shikellamy State Park overlook.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 11:20 and 11:45 a.m. Jan. 13 along County Line Road at the park, Union Township, Union County. The pack belonged to William Ladd, 35, of Northumberland, and contained black Pug sunglasses valued at $10, black hairbrush valued at $5, Axe body spray valued at $3, Gray Swiss shoulder bag valued at $20 and a personal journal valued at $1.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Nelu Negra, 44, New Columbia; Megan Betty Pandolfini, 29, Berwick
• Paige Anne Rishel, 24, Mifflinburg; Eric Earl Rothermel, 26, Mifflinburg
• Yost Joas Speicher Jr., 18, McClure; Emma Ruth Yoder, 18, McClure
• Gloria Terase Minella, 36, Lewisburg; Adam Jacob Kichler, 36, Lewisburg
• Austin Gregory Walter, 23, Mifflinburg; Sydnee Montana Baldwin, 22, Springfield, Mo.
• Daniel George Hubb le, 41, New Columbia; Rosanna Marie Nissley, 29, Middleburg
• Steven Blaine Silverman, 30, Lewisburg; Nicole Marie Beaver, 29, Lewisburg
• Marlene Fleites-Cipriani, 46, Lewisburg; Joseph Francis Cipriani, 68, Lewisburg
Divorces granted
• Thomas E. Harvey, Leisha Marie Johnson-Harvey, 22 years
• Michael Hoskins Jr., Jodie Hoskins, 20 years
Deed transfers
• Irene A. Shirk estate, Thomas L. Shirk executor to Kevin L. Warren, Wendy A. Warren, property in Limestone Township, $185,000.
• David Jay Beachy Jr. to Brian B. Ciotti, Heidi M. Ciotti, propert y in Union Township, $199,000.
• William E. George, Nancy R. George to Brian E. Rowe, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cody D. Conklin, Gina R. Conklin to Daniel Joseph Bratton, Carlotta Hope Bratton, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Christine R. Swartz executor, Angela Olenick executor, Arliss J. Zwally estate to Dora D. McIlvaine, property in East Buffalo Township, $136,000.
• Paul J. Feist estate, Amy J. Bingaman administrator to Nathaniel B. Rehm, Lauren A. Rehm, property in Buffalo Township, $165,000.
• David L. Shively, Sandra M. Shively to Duane L. Shively, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Charles D. Bolton, Janice N. Bolton to George R. Exner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kirt W. Mabus, Stephanie L. Mabus to Nathaniel W. Reiff, Lanell J. Reiff, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Wendy L. Snyder, Robin M. Deitrich to Wendy L. Snyder, Robin M. Deitrich, property in Union Township, $1.
• Joseph R. Leshock to Troy P. Whitesel, Crystal A. Whitesel, George T. Rudy, Penny S. Rudy, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Barbara R. Devries Woodson to Richanne Sniezek, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Adam D. Wolfe, Stephanie R. Wolfe to Adam D. Wolfe, Stephanie R . Wolfe, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Pamela R. Foster, John R. Foster to David K. Zimmerman, Karen A. Zimmerman, property in Hartley Township, $625,000.
• David K. Zimmerman, Karen A. Zimmerman to David Z. Hoover, Ruth Ann Hoover, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• David Z. Hoover, Ruth Ann Hoover to Burnell W. Hoover, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Janet D. Wolfe estate, Cathy Ann Foust executor, Jennifer J. Sheets executor, Jennifer J. Persun executor to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Joseph A. Snyder to Fremont Realty Company LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Terry K. Merrifield Sr., Terry K. Merrifield Sr. agent, Joan S. Merrifield by agent to Terry K. Merrifield Sr., property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Anna E. Hartman irrevocable grantor trust, Alice P. Reitenbach trustee, Susan M. Hartman trustee to 1795 Investments LLC, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott A. Fritz, Colleen A. Fritz to Scott A. Fritz, Colleen A. Fritz, property in Union Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Danowsky by agent, Lori A. Hummel agent to Kelsie Murray, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• William M. Bradley, Adrianne R. Hoffman, Adrianne R. Bradley to Logan T. McKenzie, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Karen L. Patterson to Autumn Shaffer, property in Watsontown, $118,400.
• Stevia Marie Cloud, Robert J. Cloud individually and Rene L. Corradetti by agent to Andrew M. Erb and Samantha J. Erb, property in Delaware Township, $133,000.
• Clifford K. Melberger and Ruth B. Melberger to Clifford A. Melberger and Erica R. Romanowski, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Clifford K. Melberger and Ruth B. Melberger to Clifford A. Melberger and Erica R. Womanowski, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Gregory J. Lamprinos Revocable Grantor Trust and Alexandra L. Muscarella trustee to Alexandra L. Muscarella, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Travis W. Rehm and Kristin A. Rehm, property in Delaware Township, $47,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.