Northumberland County Sentences
• Austin Britton, 22, of Coal Township, $300 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Steven Wambold, 30, of Minersville, two years supervised probation including the first six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension; one-year supervised probation including the first six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs, $3,000 restitution to Scott Shupe Jr. for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; six year’ supervised probation including the first six months on house arrest, $250 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Logan Hartman, 30, of Mount Carmel, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• James Gromiller, 57, of Williamsburg, three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Nathaniel Mitch, 26, of Milton, 12-months probation, no contact with the victim, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Thomas Bonner, 45, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Brock Guffy, 22, of Milton, six months supervised probation with the first 30 days on house arrest, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Raymond Wolever, $1 fine for disorderly conduct.
• Kelly Whitmer, 36, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for retail theft.
State Police at Milton Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two men were charged following an alleged fight in the parking lot at Walmart.
Troopers said the incident took place at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 1 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township. Daryl Bittner, 49, of New Columbia, and Russell Bastian, 52, of Milton, allegedly engaged in a fist fight where each was struck about the head and face. Both men were cited.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Terry Swartzlander, 28, of Montandon, allegedly pushed Nikita Bastian, 27, of Montandon.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at 131 Vindale Ave., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic at 3:27 a.m. Dec. 1 at 298 Rhoads Hill Road, Derry Township, Montour County, and arrested a Danville man.
Tye Holloway, 29, allegedly struck Jan Brosius, 58, of Danville and Jacqueline Brosius, 35, of Danville, then fled the scene. Charges were filed.
Harrassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Harassment charges have been filed against a 41-year-old Shamokin man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at North Central Secure Treatment Services, Kirkbride Drie, Mahoning Township.
Troopers said the unidentified man was arrested as the result of an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old Danville boy.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a Children and Youth referral involving an incident in which an 8-year-old New Columbia boy is listed as the victim.
The alleged incident occurred at midnight Nov. 22 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Milton girl was arrested following an alleged incident which occurred at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 3 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers said the Milton girl caused a disturbance during a verbal altercation. Victims were listed as an 18-year-old Lewisburg girl and a 20-year-old New Columbia girl.
Burglary
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unknown suspect attempted to enter a residence at 10:36 p.m. Nov. 27 at 5090 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The suspect allegedly attempted to enter via the back door and when the homeowner, a 76-year-old Milton woman, yelled the suspect fled.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A handgun was allegedly taken from a residence in Union County.
The reported theft occurred between 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 along JPM Road, Kelly Township. The gun, a 9mm Smith & Wesson was taken from a 39-year-old Lewisburg woman, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
LEWISBURG — A Williamsport man has been charged stemming from allegations he sold a vehicle he did not own.
Troopers said the incident occurred at noon June 6 at 33 N. Third St., Lewisburg, where Linton Hooper, 52, sold a 2003 Suzuki for $1,500 to a Mifflinburg woman, who later discovered she could not properly title or register.
Theft by deception
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to open a fraudulent credit card account.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:32 a.m. Nov. 30 at 110 Hartman Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County. Someone attempted to use the information of an 87-year-old Danville woman to open an account, troopers noted.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Mifflinburg woman attempted to purchase an iPhone 11 through Facebook Marketplace and never received the phone.
Troopers said the incident took place at noon Nov. 6 from Route 104, Limestone Township, Union County. The woman lost $225.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 67-year-old Lewisburg woman was scammed out of $2,000 through an Amazon scam.
The victim allegedly received an email from what she believed to be Amazon requesting she contact the provided phone number and provide $2,000 in Google Play gift cards. The woman purchased the cards and gave the card numbers to an unknown suspect, police noted.
Retail theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Montgomery woman was cited after she allegedly took merchandise without paying at 2:41 p.m. Dec. 2 at Dollar General, 4935 Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Rebecca Aikey was cited.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 11:36 p.m. Dec. 4 along Pine Brook and Middle Creek roads, Penn Township, Snyder County.
A 2018 Hyundai Tucson was stopped for an alleged moving violation and the man was arrested. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
DUI
FREEBURG — A 34-year-old Middleburg man was allegedly found passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle which was parked on a sidewalk and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Troopers said the incident took place at 9:07 p.m. Dec. 4 along North South and West Market streets, Freeburg, Snyder County.
A 2005 Toyota Corolla was allegedly involved and charges are pending toxicology test results.
DUI
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Millmont man was arrested for DUI after he was allegedly found to be intoxicated inside his running vehicle at Bald Eagle State Park property.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:08 p.m. Nov. 21 at 7821 Route 235, Adams Township, Snyder County. A 2016 GMC Sierra was allegedly involved. Gregory Boop was arrested.
Harassment
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Middleburg woman was arrested after she allegedly shoved a 53-year-old Middleburg woman during a domestic dispute.
The alleged incident took place at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 2 along East Ridge Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Ashley Burlew was cited.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Bronson Stone, 38, of McClure, allegedly took his father’s vehicle without permission.
Troopers said the incident took place at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at 12547 Stage Road, Spring Township, Snyder County, when Stone took a 2017 GMC Sierra belonging to John Stone, 78, of McClure.
Criminal trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Connel Drumm, 28, of Selinsgrove, was arrested following an alleged incident at 2:58 a.m. Dec. 3 at Turkey Hill, 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drumm was allegedly told to stay out of the store. Charges were filed, police noted.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Frank Bressel II, 61, of Milton, and Carol Curran, 70, of Milton.
• Deimaliz Diaz-Hernandez, 21, of Northumberland and Christian Salgado-Salgado, 26, of Northumberland.
• Vincent Bonaventura, 36, of Northumberland, and Sammi Jo Zeigler, 36, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Becky Jo Lose to Zackery Newcomer, property in Delaware Township, $27,000.
• Louella G. Sheatler and David W. Sheatler to James L. Berger, property in Watsontown, $49,000.
• Lois H. Laver by agent and Saundra L. Lewis agent to David C. Neidig, property in Delaware Township, $42,000.
• Raymond C. Schell to Jeremy L. Snyder, property in Milton, $1.
• Peter M. Girr to Brian Arthur Ranck and Angela L. Ranck, property in Milton, $244,000.
• Betti I. Fogelman by agent and Norman H. Fogelman Jr. agent to Norman H. Fogelman Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• David C. Yetter and Catherine E. Yetter to David C. Yetter, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Kenneth L. Lyons estate and Kathleen J. Lyons administratrix to Rechele A. Robbins, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Rhonda L. Artley and Jeffery A. Artley to Jason Guthrie, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Irene G. Sherwood by agent and Pamela K. Yeo agent to Tom E. Ross and Tammy J. Ross, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $400,000.
