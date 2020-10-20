State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Distracted driving caused a Toyota Tundra to hit a guide rail and spin, troopers noted.
The accident took place at 9:11 a.m. Oct. 15 along Route 147 north, south of I-80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Tanner L. Shade, 26, of Northumberland, was distracted by his phone, police said, causing the truck to hit a guide rail and rotate clockwise off the roadway.
Shade will be cited with prohibited text-based communications. He was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 6:48 a.m. Oct. 13 along Mexico Road, west of Shin Street, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Yong O. Plotts, 63, of Milton, was traveling west in a 2011 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Plotts was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Sugarloaf woman was not injured after a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan she was driving struck a deer at 6:33 a.m. Oct. 18 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township.
Troopers said Amy Rader was belted and not injured in the crash.
False reports
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Allenwood woman has been charged with false reports after allegedly falsifying the report of a sexual assault.
Troopers charged Haley Keiser after the said an investigation revealed a sexual assault she reported did not occur.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Berwick woman was arrested for harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:13 a.m. Oct. 16 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Caitlin Whitenight, 26, of Berwick, was arrested as the result of an altercation involving Lakisha Wiley, 41, of Danville, who troopers listed as the victim.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Padro Hernandez, 34, of Danville, struck Joel Silberman, 35, of Danville, several times.
Charges were filed after the alleged incident at 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at 200 State School Road, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said someone sprayed plants with a chemical, causing over $1,000 in damages at a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The alleged incident took place between Aug. 1 and Oct. 14 at the home of Lyle Horn, 77, 1485 Vincent Ave., Watsontown. Damages included $500 to a Thuja, $400 to a Vanderwolf pine, $250 to a maple and $50 to a fence. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A political sign was damaged at the home of Cassandra DeLong, 69, of 1455 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said $100 worth of damage was done to the sign. The damage was reported at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 18.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Four Joe Biden signs were taken from the home of a 67-year-old Watsontown woman, troopers reported.
The alleged theft took place Oct. 5 along Turbot Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Trump political signs were taken from several properties in and around Montandon, troopers reported.
The alleged thefts took place Oct. 5 along Ridge Road, West Chillisquauque Township, Northumberland County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the theft of $600 cash from a vehicle, which occurred sometime between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 at 404 Yarger Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said someone entered a 2007 Honda Civic owned by Collin Napolitano, 21, of Lewisburg, and removed the money. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to open a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claim in the name of a 58-year-old woman, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 4:37 p.m. Oct. 12 along Pine Street, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Assault
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Criminal charges will not be filed after a patient allegedly grabbed an EMS worker who was providing treatment.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:14 p.m. Oct. 13 in an ambulance along Interstate 180 eastbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Danielle Hagerman, 32, of West Milton, was working as an EMS provider when troopers said a patient grabbed her by the throat and shoved her.
The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office advised that criminal charges will not be filed as the incident occurred due to the patient’s medical condition.
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft
SELINSGROVE — More than $2,000 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 486 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident occurred between noon and 3:52 p.m. Sept. 5 when a man entered the store, removed the heads and shafts from golf clubs and concealed them in his pockets.
The man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise, valued at $2,899.94.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Luis Fernandez-Figueroa, 40, of Northumberland, has been charged as the result of an alleged retail theft.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:14 a.m. Oct. 16 at 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
No further details on the incident were given.
Theft
WASHINGTON
TOWNSHIP — Mriam Steffen-Roush, 69, of Middleburg, reported a Biden/Harris political sign valued at $1 was stolen from her yard.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 7:30 and 7:46 p.m. Oct. 18 at 45 Gravel Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Cruelty to animals
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an animal cruelty report and found a cat had been shot and killed.
The shooting occurred between 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 8:06 a.m. Oct. 14 along Hill Top Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 570-346-8145.
Disorderly conduct
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Tiffany Everly, 36, of Middleburg, was charged with disorderly conducted after failing to keep her dogs contained on her property.
The charge was filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at 1237 Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Courthouse Union County Deed transfers
• Jack A. Egolf to Michael V. Egolf, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Timothy C. Running, Ann Marie Running to Thomas Andrew Wilson, Jennifer Sara Berg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Louis G. Palazzo, Rachael J. Palazzo to Cody M. Heidler, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Amos S. Wengerd to Fannie Wengerd, Joni Wengerd, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Justin A. Carr, Christina M. Carr to Briggon D. Bobb, Jill Bobb, property in Union Township, $1.
• Thomas A. Donofrio, Maureen A. Donofrio to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David R. Shoener, Jenifer R. Shoener to David R. Shoener, Jenifer R. Shoener, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kay Ann Shannon, Robert O. Pfleegor to Jeffrey Scott Bean, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Laverne M. Zimmerman, Miriam H. Zimmerman to Laverne M. Zimmerman, Miriam H. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
