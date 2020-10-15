State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A Dornsife man was extricated from a box truck after a one-vehicle crash at 1:57 p.m. Oct. 9 along Brush Valley Road, west of Tressler Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Jason L. Neidig, 46, was traveling west in the International truck, taking a left turn, swerved to avoid traffic and an oncoming vehicle, turned into an embankment and overturned. Neidig was extricated and transported by ambulance to a local hospital with a possible injury, it was noted.
Neidig will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a 1997 Ford F250 left the roadway at 3:17 a.m. Oct. 11 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, struck two mailboxes and a tree, then fled the scene.
Juan R. Dockey, 31, of Sunbury, will be cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Drug possession
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Trevorton boy was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:48 p.m. Oct. 11 at 809 W. Coal St., Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Joshua House, 35, of Williamsport, was charged with DUI and other charges following a stop at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 19 along I-180 eastbound in Muncy Township, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
House was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance while operating a vehicle, in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a loaded firearm without a concealed carry license. Troopers said House refused chemical testing. Charges were filed.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 19-year-old Nisbet woman was charged following a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m. Aug. 18 along I-180 eastbound, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Anna Dempsey was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia with a 4-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old Hughesville man sustained a suspected minor injury following a crash at 3:38 p.m. Oct. 10 along Route 864, west of Simpler Hollow Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by William H. Gensel was traveling east when it went out of control and onto its side. Gensel was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
3-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a three-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 5 along East Third Street, east of Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Rahkee D. Connelly, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2013 Buick when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Ryan T. Mahoney, 20, of Williamsport, which was pushed into the rear of a 2015 Ford driven by Jennifer L. Berry, 47, of Cogan Station. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Connelly will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
2-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a crash at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 11 along Route 87, north of Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Brendt M. Kling, 32, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2019 Subaru Impreza driven by Morgan E. Bauder, 21, of Williamsport.
Kling will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 11:48 a.m. Oct. 13 along Route 864, south of Lower Rynearson Road, Wolf Township.
Troopers said an unnamed 16-year-old Muncy girl was traveling west in a 2004 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle spun clockwise in a right curve, struck a rock embankment and came to rest in the middle of the roadway. The girl was belted and was uninjured.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Strangulation
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Hughesville man was jailed in Lycoming County, charged with strangulation, following an alleged incident at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 11 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Starr allegedly choked a 38-year-old Hughesville woman and threatened to burn the house. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of bail, police noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone calling from a blocked number alleged repeatedly called a 42-year-old Williamsport woman and said nothing.
The incident took place at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Harassment
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported altercation between drivers at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 10 along Mosteller Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a vehicle passed a vehicle driven by Kenneth Bower, 71, of Cogan Station, then came to an abrupt stop in front of him. There was an exchange of words, which caused concern and police response, it was noted.
Harassment
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to Ashlor Manor for a reported assault and found a pair of 13-year-old girls attacked a 17-year-old girl.
No one was injured. The two suspects were notified the issue would be handled in house.
Firearm not to possess
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers were requested to assist Lycoming County Bail Release regarding a suspected marijuana grow in a basement.
The alleged incident took place at 6:35 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1573 Northway Road Extension, Loyalsock Township. A search of the residence produced numerous unsecured firearms, marijuana plants and altered consumer explosives considered offensive weapons, police reported.
Justin Applegate, 35, and Leanne Applegate, 36, both of Williamsport, were arraigned on charges, troopers noted.
Theft from motor vehicle
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Prescription medication was taken from a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to Bethany Beachum, 32, of Linden, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 at 3183 Daughtertys Run Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Stacy Clees, 34, of Williamsport was charged after allegedly taking items valued at $8.46 without paying.
The alleged incident took place at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A FedEx delivered cell phone was taken from a mailbox at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 1501 Oakes Ave., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
The cell phone was delivered to Michael Hammer, 55, of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Anna L. Krankowski by agent and Barbara T. Cake agent to Alexander Lopez, property in Coal Township, $37,000.
• Francis David Cimino and Susan L. Cimino to Francis David Cimino and Susan L. Cimino, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Stone Fortress Homes LLC to Steven M. Benfer and Michele D. Benfer, property in Upper Augusta TOwnship, $178,000.
• Danson Enterprises LLC to Michael Bingaman and Lynn Bingaman, property in Ralpho Township, $79,900.
• Travis K. Sh ipe to Brandon N . Neumeister and Ashley N. Neumeister, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Robert A. Miles estate and Doris G. Miles individually and executor to Kali Holdings LLC, property Shamokin Township, $340,000.
• Daniel J. Wilk and Taryn L. Wilk to Lori M. Leibig, Kelly Leibig L ynch and Kaila Marie McManus, property in Coal Township, $72,500.
• Aleksey Litvinov to Aleksey Litvinov and Marina Litvinov, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Daniel D. Honaberger and Jean R. Honaberger to Natural Tranqulity LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $225,000.
• Dorothy G. Graboski estate, Patricia Ann Marie Holland co-exeuctor and Randy David Graboski co-exeuctor to Patricia Ann Marie Holland and Randy David Graboski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joshua S. Newbury and Tonia L. Newbury to Donald Robert Simpson II, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Justin T. Martina and Jennifer E. Martina to Joseph Marczyk and Sherry Lee Marczyk, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Raymond L. Bowers Jr. and Tammi M. Bowers to Michael J. Shewmaker, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Penn A. Seiple estate and Jeffrey Apfelbaum executor to Penn A. Yerger, property in Rush Township, $1.
Northumberland County Sentences
• John Greisinger Jr., 27, of Shamokin, one-year probation with restrictive conditions including family/drug treatment court, $100 fine plus costs, $50 restitution to Kulpmont Borough for possessing a controlled substance.
• Nicole A. Hare, 31, of Shamokin, one-year probation with restrictive conditions including family/drug treatment court, $100 fine plus costs, $50 restitution to Kulpmont Borough for possessing a controlled substance.
Bad checks
MIFFLINBURG — A 53-year-old Clearfield woman was charged following an alleged incident Sept. 2 at Mifflinburg Auto Sales, 1001 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Tracy Lee Webster, 53, of 1978 Lick Run Road, Clearfield, was charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking bad checks and receiving stolen property stemming from allegations she issued a bad check in the amount of $7,154 toward the purchase of a vehicle. The check was returned due to insufficient funds.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
