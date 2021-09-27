State Police At Milton Two-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Three people sustained suspected serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 24 along Buffalo Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2018 BMW M3 driven by Maxwell Schlossberg, 21, of Weston, Conn., was traveling east on Buffalo Road at an apparent high rate of speed when it spun and hit a westbound 2007 Subaru Forester driven by Christopher MacNeal, 62, of Philadelphia.
Both drivers, as well as a passenger in Schlossberg’s car, John Paul, 20, of Bethesda, Md., sustained suspected serious injuries in the crash, troopers said.
Schlossberg was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
UNION TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected serious injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 24 at Route 304 and Stein Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Saturn Aura driven by John Bowman pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2006 Ford F350 driven by Christopher Stevens, 31, of New Berlin.
Bowman sustained a suspected serious injury in the crash, while troopers said Stevens sustained a suspected minor injury.
Fleeing and eluding
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident which unfolded at 9:26 p.m. Sept. 24 along Route 15 northbound, Gregg Township, Union County.
During a traffic stop, an unidentified operator fled at a high rate of speed, turning right onto Route 44 and continuing into Dewart, Northumberland County.
The suspect made a right-hand turn onto Turbot Avenue and a right on Cherry Street before stopping the vehicle and allegedly fleeing on foot.
Troopers said the suspect is known, and not considered to be a threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was arrested for DUI after allegedly being found under the influence of a controlled substance following a one-vehicle crash that resulted in a 50-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman being flown by helicopter to a hospital.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 4:02 p.m. Aug. 10 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County. The driver of a 2019 Ford F-150, Harld Flora, 66, was arrested, police noted.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — An 80-year-old Middleburg woman sustained a suspected serious injury after being struck by a Ford Ranger at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 23 along Erdley Church Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Randall Kratzer, 61, of Middleburg, was traveling north on Erdley Church Road when it struck Joyce Kratzer, whom Randall could not see due to fog on the road.
Randall was belted and not injured, while troopers said Joyce was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Randall was charged with windshield obstruction and wipers.
2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — One minor injury was reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 23 along Route 104, at Flint Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Matthew Gemberling, 50, of Middleburg, was delivering newspapers when it was struck by a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Jarett Wenrick, 37, of Mount Plesant Mills, as the Renegade attempted to turn left and realized the Dodge was not turning, but traveling straight while delivering papers.
Both Wenrick and Gemberling were belted and not injured. A passenger in Gemberling’s vehicle, Carol Rearden, 50, of Middleburg, was also belted. Troopers said she was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Wenrick was charged with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Port Trevorton man was transported for a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 8:26 a.m. Sept. 21 along Route 522, east of Pennsylvania Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1998 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Christina D. Varner, 33, of Montandon, was making a left turn when it turned into a northbound 2020 Nissan Kicks driven by John E. Hendricks, 47, of Port Trevorton. Hendricks was not belted, police noted.
Varner will be cited with vehicle turning left, police said.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:39 p.m. Sept. 23 along North Susquehanna Trail at Ninna Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A vehicle driven by an unknown person backed into a 221 Freightliner driven by Boukari Mahama Zouga, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, then fled south, police reported.
Theft
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 50-year-old Mount Carmel man has been charged after allegedly stealing multiple items from a 2011 Dodge and a 2015 Durango.
Geraldo Cruz has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 18 along South Old Trail, Shamokin Dam. A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both of Shamokin Dam, are listed as victims.
The following items were listed by troopers as stolen: Knoebels ride tickets, $30 value; makeup, $15 value; purse, $60 value; wallet, $15 value; battery charger, $50 value; hand gun, $300 value; inhaler and Aleve, $20; and prescription Aleve, $20 value.
Cruz was locked up in the Snyder County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Possession
SELINSGROVE — An unidentified 31-year-old Sunbury man was charged after allegedly being found in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 26 at Route 11 and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove.
Harassment
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — An 11-year-old McClure boy has been listed as the victim of a harassment incident which troopers said occurred at 7:06 p.m. Sept. 19 along Ulsh Gap Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Karen Schneble, 65, of McCLure, was listed as being cited with harassment.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 56-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported that someone opened an unemployment claim in her name.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:53 p.m. Sept. 24 along Banyan Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
