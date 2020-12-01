Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Tuesday: Traffic warning, 12:32 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 1 a.m., North Derr Drive; motorist assist, 3:02 a.m., Fairground Road; assist fire/EMS, 9:41 a.m., Field of Dreams Lane, East Buffalo Township; domestic, 12:44 p.m., Harscrabble Lane, East Buffalo Township; assist other agency, 1:29 p.m., Route 15 north, Winfield; complaint, 1:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 5:48 p.m., South Third and Market streets; hit and run, 6:58 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 7:28 p.m., Route 15 and Moore Avenue; welfare check, 8:55 p.m., St. John Street.
• Monday: Complaint, 12:39 a.m., Westbranch Highway; building/business check, 1:54 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 2:45 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Davis Gym Lane; traffic complaint, 10:03 a.m., West Market at North 11th streets; be on the lookout, 11:24 a.m., Shamokin area; traffic arrest, 11:28 a.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; PFA, 12:41 p.m., Hardwood Drive; vehicle lockout, 12:58 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious person, 1:13 p.m., Brown Street; complaint, 5:43 p.m., South Water Street; reckless oepration, 7:44 p.m., Old Turnpike Road.
• Sunday: Public service, 9:48 a.m., police headquarters; burglar alarm, 11:18 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; motorist assist, 12:43 p.m., Farley Circle, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 4:05 p.m., Moore Avenue at South Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 5:13 p.m., South Second Street; pursuit, 7:40 p.m., Market at North Second streets; shots heard, 8:24 p.m., South Seventh Street; information, 9:03 p.m., Lawton Lane, Milton; be on the lookout, 9:10 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; phone call request, 10:25 p.m., police headquarters.
State Police At Stonington Drug possession
RUSH TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a Dodge and arrested the driver for DUI, drug possession and an outstanding warrant.
The alleged incident took place at 11:17 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 200 block of Elysburg Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Robert Ryson, 46, of Minersville, was arrested, state police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 2013 Nissan Murano was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and a 21-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
The stop occurred at 2:45 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 400 block of Market Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
2-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 26 along Route 220, north of Bartlow Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Dodge 1500 driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it attempted to pass a 2000 Ford F-150XLT and struck the front left of the Ford truck. No one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 10:29 a.m. Nov. 25 along Northway Road at East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Amanda L. Ulmer, 38, of Cogan Station, was traveling east when it struck the front driver’s side of a northbound 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by Karen L. Bower, 66, of Montoursville. Both drivers and several passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Ulmer will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Hit and run
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 3:27 p.m. Nov. 27 along I-180 westbound, north of Lime Bluff, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Buick Verano driven by Ronald E. Ulmer, 54, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it went out of control, veered to the right and struck a bridge. Ulmer was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with duty to give information and render aid, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Williamsport woman was cited following a one-vehicle crash at 11:19 p.m. Nov. 20 along Northway Road, south of Harvey Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Delia A. Probst was traveling south when it went across the northbound lane, struck a posted traffic sign and went into a ditch. Probst was not belted and was not injured. She will be cited with careless driving.
Hit and run
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Trout Run woman is suspected following an alleged hit and run at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 29 along Trout Run Mountain Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Marylou Cooley, of Trout Run, was driving a 2004 Jeep that veered right, struck a mailbox, veered back onto the road and continued to a residence at 330 Myers Road, Trout Run.
Vehicle vs. deer
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 7:59 p.m. Nov. 28 along Route 118, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Malakai Cakau, 44, of Pittsburgh, was traveling west when it struck the deer, troopers noted.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood man and a Williamsport woman were cited following an alleged argument that became physical.
Troopers said the incident took place at 9:23 p.m. Nov. 29 at 1778 Gap Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Cheyenne Kunzman and Joseph Diehl were cited after they allegedly pushed one another.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Williamsport woman was cited following an alleged argument with a 32-year-old Williamsport man during which she struck the man several times in the face.
The incident took place at 10:33 p.m. Nov. 24 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Felicia Lore was cited.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A boy allegedly assaulted another boy at 3:02 p.m. Nov. 27 at 45 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 13-year-old Montoursville boy was cited. No injuries were noted.
Trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Williamsport man was arrested following an alleged incident at Best Wester, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Nicholas Harman was arrested for an alleged trespass between 1 and 2:22 a.m. Nov. 26 at Best Western, 1840 E. Third St., Williamsport.
Drug possession
MONTGOMERY — A 26-year-old Montgomery man was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine during a warrant arrest.
Troopers said Brandon Snyder was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during the warrant service at 9:14 a.m. Nov. 24 at 60 N. Main St., Montgomery, Lycoming County. Troopers were requested to assist contables during the service, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident involving damage to two light fixtures at the end of a driveway.
The alleged incident took place between 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and 9 a.m. Nov. 25 along Quail Lane, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. Damages were estimated at $80.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone discharged a BB gun, which caused damage to a window, siding and flashing on a home, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 6:33 p.m. Nov. 28 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A window screen valued at $50, glass window valued at $200, vinyl siding valued at $25 and metal flashing valued at $50 sustained damage, police noted. The victim was a 67-year-old Muncy man.
The alleged suspect(s) fled west on Brouse Road and north on Route 54.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Donna Frost, 48, of Coal Township, and George Heverly Sr., 47, of Coal Township.
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft from motor vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to attempt to locate a juvenile and when the juvenile was found, it was discovered the juvenile was involved in a theft from a motor vehicle.
The alleged incident took place at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 30 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
An investigation continues, police noted. Victims included a 42-year-old Middleburg woman and a 36-year-old Middleburg woman.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP —No one was injured following an alleged hit and run at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 30 along Nina Drive, east of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said an unidentified vehicle was backing from a parking stall in the Harbor Freight parking lot when it struck the front driver’s-side bumper of a parked 2015 Jeep Renegade, then fled the scene.
No one was reported injured.
