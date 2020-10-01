State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 3:58 p.m. Sept. 29 along Route 235, north of Spillway Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
A southbound 2012 Mazda 2 driven by Jarred S. Covert, 18, of Three Springs, went out of control in a right curve, crossed the oncoming lane of travel, left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers noted. Covert was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Selinsgrove man was suspected of DUI following a traffic stop at 1:32 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 1800 block of South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The stop was made due to alleged violations. Troopers said Alec Koch was suspected of DUI-controlled substances and charged with multiple drug and traffic violations and endangering the welfare of a child. A 6-year-old girl was in the vehicle at the time of the stop, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers said a 2018 Subaru Legacy was stopped for speeding, at which time Crystal Applegate, 48, of Hughesville, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.
The stop occurred at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 5 along Route 2200 south in the city.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 25-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop for alleged violations.
The incident took place at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 7 along Wyoming and Almond streets, Williamsport. A 2015 Ford Fusion was involved.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Hughesville man was charged with DUI following an alleged incident at 7:15 p.m. July 12 along Block Green Valley Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was involved.
DUI crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a crash and arrested an unnamed person for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
The alleged incident took place at 4:54 p.m. Sept. 25 along Antlers Lane and Route 220 northbound. Vehicles involved included a 2006 Jeep and 2018 Ford Focus.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 13 along Route 15, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Larry G. Cook Jr., 33, of Virginia Beach, Va., was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed after his 2017 Nissan Altima went off the right side of the roadway, where it struck a road sign, police noted. Cook was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Linden man sustained facial injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 21 along Allenwood Camp Lane at White Deer Golf Course Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Peter A. Geanacopoulos, 40, was traveling south in a 2018 Jeep Latitude when it went into a ditch on the north side of Allenwood Camp Lane, troopers said. Geanacopoulos was not belted, police noted. He will be cited with careless driving.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Greensboro, N.C. man was charged after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at his fiance.
Troopers said the incident took place at 9:53 p.m. Sept. 15 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Wesley Robertson was charged. The victim, a 39-year-old woman from Greensboro, ran from a hotel room to get away from Robertson, troopers noted. Robertson was apprehended and a gun recovered, troopers noted.
Endangering the welfare of a child
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating allegations a suspect put eye drops into the drink of a 14-year-old Montoursville boy in an attempt to get him sick.
The alleged incident too place Aug. 30 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
False identification
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop for alleged violations, troopers said Eric Berkheiser, 19, of Muncy, was identified as a defendant in a protection-from-abuse order case and taken into custody.
The victim, a protected person troopers said, was a 20-year-old Williamsport woman.
Theft from motor vehicle
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident Sept. 17 along Clarence Fry Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Items were taken from a 2018 Chrysler, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, 1998 Nissan Maxima and 2000 Nissan Sentra, police noted. Victims included a 65-year-old woman, 40-year-old woman and 43-year-old man, all of Montoursville.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of stolen political signs from the yard of a 68-year-old Montoursville man.
The alleged incident took place at 2:28 p.m. Sept. 21 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of an Eppi Card account of a 31-year-old South Williamsport man.
Mutiple transactions valued at $114.52 were taken between Sept. 7-15 along Riverview Drive, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a welfare check and allegedly discovered a 54-year-old Donaldson man in possession of a controlled substance.
The incident took place at 10:16 p.m. Sept. 25 along Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 2020 Subaru Legacy was stopped for multiple stop sign violations, troopers noted, and the driver was found to be under the influence of controlled substances.
Troopers said the stop took place at 8:14 p.m. Sept. 5 along Pearson Avenue and Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township. Sandra Lander, 52, of Montoursville, was allegedly found in possession of medical marijuana without proper documentation.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Billy Joe R. Gordon to Daniel K. Machesic and Amy E. Machesic, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Melitta K. Hagenbuch to Hagenbuch Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Melitta K. Hagenbuch and Daphine Fritz trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Christine L. Dubendorf and Paul S. Dubendorf to Jefferson Wiley and Stefanie Wiley, property in Lewis Township, $305,000.
• Miles J. Reynolds to Joshua C. Sims and Jamie L. Sims, property in Delaware Township, $160,000.
• Donald J. Bogle and Ronda J. Bogle to Samuel D. Taylor and Jill S. Taylor, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $200,000.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Seth R. Ziegler Jr. and Vickie J. Ziegler, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $44,900.
• Harry L. Kerstetter Jr. and Heather R. Kerstetter to Harry L. Kerstetter Jr., property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Sheila Smithey and Matthew Smithey Sr. to Laura Margarito, property in Shamokin, $14,500.
• Helen S. Gorant estate and William T. Bacas executor to William T. Bacas, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jason J. Bower and Deborah J. Bower to Tyler-James R. Horan, property in Point Township, $170,000.
• Christopher M. Wegg to Rodney Aikey, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
• Mark Kline estate, Rodney Kline Sr. co-administrator and Pamela Luhrman co-administrator to Total Property Services LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Harry A. Kline and Warren B. Kline to LSF 10 Master Participation Trust, property in Shamokin, $5,279.86.
• Crystal Davis and Adrianne Davis to Joel E. Contreras, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• Castle 2020 LLC to Eirm LLC, property in Marian Heights, $10,500.
• Daniel Shingara and Tehani M. Shingara to Derek Shingara and Keena Shingara, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Carl N. Rohrbach and Sara F. Rohrbach to Carl M. Rohrbach, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Assurant Holdings LLC to Paul A. Mangini and Donna Mangini, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Stacey A. Derck and Sheldon A. Derck to Scott Shaffer, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joseph Person to Kevin Tomaszewski, property in Mount Carmel, $13,500.
• William G. Golden Jr., Jamie L. Golden, William G. Golden Sr. and Shirley M. Golden to Richard E. Mitchell Jr. and Melissa Miller, property in Coal Township, $149,000.
• Darnell Renn to Callie A. Martin and Cody A. Ebersole, property in Zerbe Township, $123,497.
• Jeffrey A. Evans and Kelly Melchercik to Michael Slakovich, property in Kulpmont, $120,000.
• Alphonse J. Sieklicki estate, Kennth J. Sieklicki executor and John S. Sieklicki to Barry E. Getchey and Denise M. Getchey, property in Coal Township, $170,000.
• Roy Troutman to Daniel M. Davis, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Vanessa M. Katalinas, Vanessa M. Saweikis and William Saweikis to Edwin J. Klase, property in West Cameron Township, $135,000.
• One Way LLC to Misael Santana Pena, property in Shamokin, $500.
District Judge Micahel Diehl, Milton DUI
McEWENSVILLE — A Sunbury man has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts after troopers said they spotted his Kia traveling southbound in a northbound lane of travel.
Alexander Gay, 20, of 110 Overlook Road, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving vehicle at safe speed, maximum speed limits and careless driving as the result of the incident which occurred at 1:25 a.m. July 5 at Church and Walnut streets, McEwensville.
Troopers clocked Gay’s Kia traveling at 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .140%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 4.
State Police At Milton Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop for alleged violations, Zachary Schaffer, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, troopers noted.
The stop occurred at 2:33 p.m. Sept. 25 along I-80 westbound, at which time indicators of criminal activity were noted by state police. A 2020 Ford Escape was allegedly involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.