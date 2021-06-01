PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Ashley man has been charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding and numerous traffic offenses following an alleged incident at 11:30 a.m. May 30 along Route 11, just north of the Route 29 off ramp, Plymouth Township, Luzerne County.
State Police At Laporte reported Robert Marvin Conklin, 25, was traveling north in a 2006 Ford pick-up truck when it struck a guide rail, then fled north while being pursued by a state police cruiser. The Ford became disabled just north of Dehaven Street, police reported.
Conklin allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to being under the influence of marijuana.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 30-year-old Larksville man, was treated at the scene for a burn to his arm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.