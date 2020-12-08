State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — One suspected minor injury was reported following a one-vehicle crash at 6:47 a.m. Dec. 5 along Route 104, south of Bickel Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2004 Chrysler 300 driven by Danielle A. DeLong, 25, of Middleburg, was traveling south when it failed to take a right curve and struck a guide rail, went through the guide rail, became airborne and began to roll mid-air and came to rest on its roof. DeLong was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
DeLong will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft of vehicle parts
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2013 Ford Econoline E-450 belonging to Rabbitransit, Lewisburg.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone stole two bottles of men’s cologne from Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A male and female are suspected, troopers noted, and a 2007 Nissan Murano is allegedly involved. The alleged theft occurred at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 5.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole several political signs belonging to Steven Graffunder, 60, of Selinsgrove.
Troopers said the alleged incidents took place from 5 a.m. Oct. 26 through 5 a.m. Nov. 19 at 739 App Road. Once Graffunder took steps to hinder the thefts, trash was thrown onto his yard, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a Samsung Galaxy Not 9 which belonged to a 52-year-old Bloomsburg woman.
The alleged incident took place at 1:54 p.m. Nov. 27 in the bathroom of Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The phone was in a hard pink case with a credit card holder and belonged to Lisa Newman, 52, of Bloomsburg.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A mailbox belonging to a 75-year-old Selinsgrove woman was smashed.
The alleged incident took place at 10 p.m. Nov. 20 at 5841 Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Damage to the mailbox was estimated at $20. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Stonington Theft from motor vehicles
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Items were stolen Friday and Saturday from unlocked vehicles in the Hamilton and Oaklyn neighborhoods of Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the thefts occurred between 11 p.m. Friday and 4:03 a.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State police urged members of the public not to leave money, electronics, weapons or other valuables in unoccupied vehicles, even if the vehicle is locked.
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A 33-year-old Linden man was allegedly under the influence when troopers stopped his vehicle at 10:59 p.m. Nov. 27 along South Maynard Street and Phillips Park Drive, South Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Kevin Banks was charged after a stop of his 2002 Toyota Tacoma.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Following a traffic stop for multiple alleged violations, John Hill, 32, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence, troopers noted.
Troopers stopped at 2003 Hyundai at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 800 block of Second Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
DUI/drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers said a 25-year-old Williamsport woman was charged following a traffic stop for multiple alleged violations.
The stop occurred at 10:03 p.m. Nov. 27 along West Fourth and Court streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Hadiya Bell-Evans was allegedly under the influence and drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized. A 2008 Chevrolet was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Williamsport man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:31 p.m. Dec. 2 along Route 973 east, east of Hocker Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Alan E. Frantz, of Williamsport, was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 when it struck the left side of a disabled trailer of a 2012 Freightliner driven by Michee Michaud, 54, of Saint-Lonard, Quebec, troopers noted. Frantz sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted. He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police said.
1-vehicle crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:20 p.m. Dec. 2 along Sulphur Springs Road, South of Main Street, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it accelerated too fast and went out of control, across both travel lanes and into a stone ditch. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted when a vehicle swerved to miss a deer and struck a guide rail.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:52 p.m. Dec. 1 along Route 864, west of Lower Rynearson Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Ford Escape driven by Anthony L. Romania, 38, of Muncy, was traveling west when swerved across the east lane of travel, onto the south berm and into a guide rail, police reported. He was belted and was not injured.
A warning was issued for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A motorist was issued a warning after a vehicle allegedly turned around and was damaged in the process.
Troopers said the incident took place at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 5 along Eastern Mall Drive at Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
While traveling over the median, the motorist reported hitting an unknown object, however troopers said no such object was found. The driver was issued a warning for turning movements and required signals.
Vehicle vs. deer
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A vehicle struck a deer at 10:08 p.m. Dec. 5 along Route 287 in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County, police noted.
A 17-year-old Jersey Shore was traveling north in a 2016 Dodge Durango when it struck a deer in the roadway, police noted.
Fleeing and eluding
WILLIAMSPORT — A vehicle pursuit Nov. 27 in the city was terminated due to safety concerns by state police.
Troopers attempted to stop a Buick for allegedly violations, including an unknown registration and other violations. The stop was attempted at 9:25 p.m. Nov. 27 along Washington Boulevard and Market Street, Williamsport, when the vehicle fled north at a high rate of speed.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Assault
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unnamed Cogan Station man was arrested following an investigation into a domestic.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:22 a.m. Dec. 5 along Main Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. The 39-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 40-year-old Trout Run woman.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Williamsport woman was charged following an alleged domestic at 1 a.m. Nov. 22 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 41-year-old Williamsport man, police noted.
Assault
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy at 1:27 p.m. Nov. 23 along Pleasant Stream Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Cogan Station man was taken into custody after an alleged incident at the emergency room of the hospital in Jersey Shore.
Troopers said the incident took place at 10:38 p.m. Dec. 4 along Barts Drive, Anthony Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 19-year-old Cogan Station man.
Criminal trespass
PENN TOWNSHIP — James Corey Hotchkiss, 54, of Muncy, allegedly trespassed on posted property belonging to Thomas M. Smith, 69, of Hughesville, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 4 at 2775 Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a suspect obtained three money orders from a 35-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both of Williamsport, and cashed them without autorization.
The amount of the money orders was listed at $330, $150 and $447.20, troopers noted. The alleged incident took place at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Lycoming Creek Road Lot 14, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a white, pink and purple blow-up Christmas decoration.
The alleged incident took place between 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. Dec. 5 at 2201 Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The decoration, valued at $100, belonged to Todd Paronish, 43, of Williamsport.
Criminal mischief
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A black-colored SUV pulled in front of a property along Meadowview Drive and three males exited and smashed a mailbox, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 12:02 a.m. Dec. 4 in Eldred Township, Lycoming County. The three males allegedly used a baseball bat to inflict the damage, then fled at a high rate of speed.
An investigation is ongoing and damage to the mailbox was estimated at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.