ALLENWOOD — Acting US Attorney Bruce Brandler announced Monday the Department of Justice has charged two inmates at FCC Allenwood with possessing contraband in prison.
John Townsend, 40, and Geraldo Rodriguez Diaz, 27, were charged after each was found in possession of cell phones on May 10. The investigation was conducted by FCC Allenwood officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The defendants face a maximum of a year incarceration and a fine, Brandler noted.
