State Police at Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Florida man sustained an unspecified injury following a two-vehicle crash at 2:26 p.m. Dec. 30 along Route 45, east of Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Wayne W. Hoffman, 65, of West Melbourne, Fla., was operating a 2018 Nissan Sentra which turned in front of an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Daryl L. Weaver, 35, of Milton. The force of the impact flipped the Impala onto its driver’s side, troopers noted.
Hoffman was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He will be cited with turning movements and required signals, troopers noted. Weaver was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle slid in icy conditions and struck a bridge rail and guide rail.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 1 along Stump Road, south of Mauger Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
A 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Amanda S. Horky, 34, of Sunbury, was traveling south in the right lane when it went out of control in icy conditions, slid off the east shoulder, struck a bridge rail, rotated counter-clockwise and hit a guide rail. Horky was belted and was not injured.
She will be issued a warning for driving on right side of roadway.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Two persons escaped injury when the vehicle they were in slid in icy conditions and stuck a guide rail.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 2:23 p.m. Jan. 1 at mile marker 217.1 along I-80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County. Daniyar Akmetov, 23, of Pittsburgh, was traveling west in a 2011 Lexus RX350 when the vehicle went out of control on an icy bridge, struck a guide rail, crossed both travel lanes and struck the opposing guide rail. Akmetov and passenger Aktoty Kalmazhit, 27, of Pittsburgh, were belted and were not injured.
Akmetov will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Jennifer M. Hunt, 30, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it slid into a guide rail. Hunt was belted and was uninjured. She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Chevy S10 Blazer was traveling along Route 405, south of Houser Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, when it struck a utility pole and fled the scene, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 3.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman was charged after she allegedly struck another Milton woman.
Troopers said Tee-j Carter, 38, of Milton, struck Talee Carter, 26, of Milton, at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 3 at 864 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Milton man and New Columbia woman were cited after an alleged incident at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 31 along Foresman Circle, White Deer Township, Union County.
The 28-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were allegedly engaged in a loud argument.
Theft from a building
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man has bee arrested in the alleged theft of several electronics between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1 at 2504 Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
Michael Camp, 23, was arrested for the alleged theft of a Samsung tracphone valued at $15, Emerson tablet valued at $75, Verizon LG flip phone valued at $10, Samsung tracphone valued at $15, Emerson tablet valued at $75 and Verizon flip phone valued at $10.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a trail camera in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
The camera, valued at $100, was taken from a wooded area behind the residence at 676 Showers Road, Muncy. The camera belonged to Paul Huffman, 64, of Muncy, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly received benefits that belonged to a New Columbia woman.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 12:38 p.m. Dec. 11 at 581 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Brandie King, 37, was the alleged victim. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Middleburg woman was taken into custody and charges of DUI are pending toxicology tests.
Troopers said a 2019 Honda Ridgeline was stopped at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 7700 block of Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. The woman was taken into custody after allegedly displaying signs of impairment.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Burglar alarm, 9:33 a.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; domestic, 11:53 a.m., West Market Street; traffic stop, 2:27 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 4:08 p.m., Moore Avenue at Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; domestic, 7:10 p.m., East Cardinal Street.
• Saturday: 911 accidental call, 5:42 a.m., East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 12:15 p.m., Selinsgrove; assist police agency, 5:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; complaint, 5:32 p.m., South Water Street; dispute, 7:20 p.m., South Fifth Street.
• Friday: Assist fire/EMS, 12:23 p.m., James Road; traffic warning, 2:31 p.m., St. Mary and North 15th streets; complaint, 7:07 p.m., South Seventh Street; assist police agency, 10:25 p.m., Market Street.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Foreman Farms LP to Thomas E. Flick and Audrey M. Dean, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Marlin K. Geib to Joshua Nyman, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Elizabeth Orner and Kayla Ann Ramer, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $47,900.
• Bonnie J. Erb to Chris E. Johnston and Edward S. Johnston, property in Milton, $1.
• Joyce A. Wesner estate and Donaud A. Wesner executor to Katelyn R. Williams and Blake R. Snyder, property in Milton, $1.
• David A. Yocum Jr. and Debra K. Yocum to Keith A. Houtz, Kyle W. Houtz and H&W Repairs, property in Milton, $1.
• Frances E. Appleman to Abigail F. Appleman and Daniel C. Schrack, property in Lewis Township, $650,000.
• Patrick Mitchell Hann, Alexa Debaro Hann and Alexa Elizabeth Debaro to Joseph R. Stahley and Taylor Stahley, property in Delaware Township, $210,000.
• Erb Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Bonnie J. Erb and Richrad G. Scheib trustee to Wendy Erb, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Raymond Allen Oberdorf, Nichold J. Oberdorf and Nicole Jenette Patterson to Dalton C. Engel, property in Delaware Township, $189,900.
• Douglas R. Diven and Christy E. Diven to Isaiah L. Croll and Madison P. Croll, property in Milton, $141,000.
• Vinny Clausi and Deborah Clausi to William R. Bridgeford and Rose M. Bridgeford, property in Coal Township, $235,000.
• Keith R. Miller and Shelbi L. Miller to Karen Miller, property in Coal Township, $51,000.
• Scott A. Wilson Jr. and Carrie J. Wilson to Justin M. Casey, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Sunbury Textile Mills Inc. to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Tyrone S. Wehry and Margaret A. Wehry to David Oberholtzer and Kelly Oberholtzer, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $70,000.
• Kenneth J. Adams, Deborah Wolfe-Adams and KD Investors LLC to Michael S. Kramer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Madeline B. Wolfe by agent, Bonita M. Muldowney agent, Bernadtte G. Petruskevich agent, Bonita Muldowney individually, Robert E. Muldowney, Bernadtte Petruskevich and Francis J. Petruskevich to Harpers Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Sunbury Textile Mills Inc. to Drive, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mary Rita Leshinskie estate, Paul M. Leshinskie executor, Maryclaire A. Warwick and Joseph R. Warwick to Michael D. Curran Jr., property in Coal Township, $43,000.
• T&D 415 Surzheim St. LLC to Buddy Boy Enterprise LLC, property in Shamokin, $31,428.
• 30 N. Shamokin St. LLC to Buddy Boy Enterprise LLC, property in Shamokin, $31,428.
• 32 N. Shamokin St. LLC to Buddy Boy Enterprise LLC, property in Shamokin, $31,428.
• 331 W. Seventh St. LLC to Buddy Boy Enterprise LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $31,428.
• Barry B. Bordner and Linda L. Bordner to Ginger A. Aikey, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Cheryl L. Malick, Cheryl L. Bailey and Brian K. Bailey to David W. Malick Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
• James M. Johnson Jr. and Laura M. Johnson to J&L Johnson Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $42,500.
• Katie L. Carnuccio, Katie L. Shiko and John D. Shiko to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $21,000.
• Todd A. Lepley to Herman D. Thurman Jr., property in Shamokin, $26,900.
• Lori L. Martin to Craig Edson, property in Point Township, $130,500.
• James D. Shaffer Jr. to Rachel L. Curran, property in Marion Heights, $85,000.
• Natural Hope Herb Farm LLC to Sylvan Lee Stoltzfus, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $255,000.
• Fidelity National Title Insurance Company to Timothy J. Cortelyou and Joan E. Cortelyou, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $35,500.
• Joseph F. Mroz II and Karen Mroz to Christian J. Dabrowski, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Michael Dibonaventura and Cathy Jo Dibonaventura to Christopher M. Dibonaventura, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Matthew R. Follmer and Rebecca L. Follmer to Matthew R. Follmer, property in Riverside, $1.
• Teresa A. Dobson to Gary Lee Laudenslager, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Catherine Labosky to Christine Labosky, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
