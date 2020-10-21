State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old McClure man escaped injury after being involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:17 a.m. Oct. 14 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Ethan Gesford was driving a 2007 Sierra north on Route 522 when troopers said the vehicle exited the roadway, traveled through a parking lot and struck a utility pole.
Gesford, who was not belted, was not injured and was cited by troopers with drivers required to be licensed.
Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills man has been charged with drug possession as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 7 at H and S Drive and Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Kenneth Kuster, 54, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence after a 2011 Ford Focus he was operating was stopped for a traffic violation, troopers reported. Drug possession was listed on the incident report filed by troopers, however no further information was released.
Charges are pending the results of blood tests.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of 40 sheets of plywood and 11 boards from the rear of Susquehanna Valley Preschool and Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Oct. 15 and 6 a.m. Oct. 16. Anyone with information on the incident should call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Merchandise valued at $57 was destroyed by three children who entered Dollar General, 19655 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 when a 12-year-old McClure girl, a 12-year-old Beavertown boy and a 13-year-old Middleburg boy entered the store. The three have been cited with criminal mischief.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Dornsife teenager sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 6 along Route 225, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Adam Malafi failed to negotiate a curve and struck a utility pole.
Malafi, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. He was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
COAL TOWNSHIP — During a welfare check, troopers said Lauren Kern, 31, of Coal Township, and Brett Landau, 32, of Shamokin, were found to be in possession of narcotics.
The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16 at Big Mountain Road and Shamokin Street, Coal Township, Northumberland County. A 2005 Nissan Altima was reported to be involved in the incident.
Drug possession
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — While investigating the report of a suspicious person, troopers said Matthew Yohe, 35, of Bloomsburg, was found to be in possession of drugs.
The incident occurred at 6:16 p.m. Oct. 15 along Marina Road, Susquehanna State Park, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Yohe was also found to be wanted for shoplifting in Luzerne County.
Trespass
RIVERSIDE — Troopers reported a trespass incident which occurred as individuals arrived at 1271 Sunbury Road, Riverside, and removed items discarded into a municipal waste container.
A 2019 Honda is suspected to have been involved in the incident.
Theft
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 18-year-old Shamokin man had money extorted from him via social media, troopers said.
The incident occurred at 8 a.m. June 19 along Route 125, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo struck a bridge and guide rail Oct. 14 along Route 220, just past the Fourth Street exit, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:59 p.m. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed in the crash, in which no further information was released.
Vehicle vs. bear
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Trout Run man escaped injury after the truck he was driving struck a bear.
Troopers said Todd Sweeney was driving a 2016 Freightliner along Route 14, north of Slacks Run Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County, when the Freightliner struck a bear, which crossed into the roadway.
Disorderly conduct
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and truspass as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Trina Boagert, 41, drove with a suspended license through the Boak Avenue Mobile Home Park, causing a disturbance to the residents, troopers said.
An unidentified 60-year-old Montoursville woman was listed as a victim in the report released by troopers.
