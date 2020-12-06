State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A Pennsdale woman sustained a possible injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 2 along Route 220 at Beacon Light Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Mary L. Lowe, 78, of Pennsdale, was turning left in a 2015 Toyota Sienna when it struck the rear driver’s-side door of a 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Carla S. Auten, 74, of Pennsdale, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and Auten was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a possible injury.
Lowe will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a hit-and-run crash at 4:57 p.m. Dec. 2 along Sheridan Street at Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a silver pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue and attempted to pass a stationary 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Shabnam S. Losch, 52, of Montoursville, when it struck the Cruze and fled the scene.
No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 5:45 a.m. Dec. 3 along Route 442, north of Rock Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopes said a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by an unnamed woman was traveling east when it struck the deer. The vehicle was towed, however the woman was not injured.
Theft of scrap metal
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone stole brake drums valued at $243.50 from Wade Shaner, 57, of Unityville, troopers noted.
An investigation is ongoing. The alleged incident occurred between 5 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at 1445 E. Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of a lost/stolen phone.
The alleged incident took place between 11 p.m. Nov. 24 and 6 a.m. Nov. 25 at 2406 Ritchey St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An Apple iPhone 11 valued at $600 belonging to Kevin Rupert, 36, of Montoursville, was lost. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft/fraud
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Muncy woman was allegedly scammed out of $2,995 in a transfer via a ConFlip Bitcoin kiosk.
The alleged incident took place between noon and 3:29 p.m. Dec. 2 along Tebbs Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
State Police At Bloomsburg Possession of marijuana
BRIAR CREEK — A 19-year-old Nescopek man was cited after allegedly causing a disturbance at Sheetz, 2100 W. Front St., Briar Creek, Columbia County.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 3. Joshua Jay Snyder was cited after he allegedly bothered customers and would not leave when asked. Snyder allegedly handed troopers a clear bag containing multiple personal items including suspected marijuana.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Richard L. Kitchen Jr. and Barbara A. Devlin to Dillon F. Heiser, property in Point Township, $1.
• Brock J. Marshalek and Crystal S. Marshalek to Drew A. Reich, property in Sunbury, $175,000.
• Karen M. Wiest estate, Elisabeth Johanna Wiest Grimm co-executrix and individually, Steven L. Grimm, Joel Machtley Wiest co-executor and individually, Stacie D. Wiest, Rachel Annie Wiest co-executrix and individually, Jason P. Benner, Chad Andrew Zak Wiest and Patrick Wiest to Joel M. Wiest and Stacie D. Wiest, property in Rockefeller Township, $330,000.
• Howard L. Bu rge and Judith A. Burge to John Enck and Mary Enck, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Duwayne Haas and Nancy E. Haas to Haas Irrevocable Trust and Wayne R. Haas trustee, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Raymond D. Kraynak to Raymond D. Kraynak and Stephanie A. Kraynak, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• James T. Weikel and Brenda Weikel to Lawrence F. Polek and Anthony T. Polek, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Anthony T. Polek and Lawrence F. Polek to Anthony T. Polek and Lawrence F. Polek, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joseph J. Stutz III to Melissa R. Swaboski and John J. Bartol, property in Mount Carmel Township, $461,500.
• Tomothy A. Boetsch and Jade R. Boetsch to Keri A. Rearick and James P. Kerber, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Patricia A. Bartello executrix and Harry A. Taglieri estate to Adam R. Renn and Abrana Renn, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Michelle L. Morgan to James Eric Frank, property in Point Township, $145,500.
• Lorraine M. Criniti to Daniel Mckimm, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Arthur J. Feudale to Rodney Hughes and Donna Hughes, property in Coal Township, $100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Keith A. Schell to SEA Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $180.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Charles Bump to Sea Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $180.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Dawn M. Fegley to James R. Snyder Sr., property in Shamokin, $100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to Alice Flickinger, property in Shamokin, $101.
• Darlene M. Sedor estate, Michael Sedor administrator, Brandy M. Long and Bruce L. Long Jr. to Michael Sedor, property in Zerbe Township, $25,000.
• Ambrose Robinson and Davide Clarke to Clyde C. Davenport and Jennifer L. Davenport, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Joshua S. Newbury and Tonia L. Newbury to Jace Cresswell and Amanda Cresswell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Patricia E. Fidelman to David Paul Bowman and Heather A. Bowman, property in Shamokin Township, $252,000.
• Maxie L. Billmeyer and Susan M. Smith to Brosious Rental LLC, property in Riverside, $102,000.
• William V. Carvell III to Kayann E. Busshaus and Kay ann E. Carvell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• William V. Carvell III to Kaynn Busshaus and Kayann E. Carvell, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William V. Carvell III to Kayann E. Busshaus and Kaynn E. Carvell, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William V. Carvell III to Kaynn E. Busshaus and Kaynn E. Carvell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Denise Giacomini to Agnes McGinley-Horan, property in Mount Carmel Township, $42,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Davide Morgan and Elizabeth Morgan to John Poponiak, Darlene Straub and Mark Poponiak, property in Shamokin Township, $200.
• Forrest J. Curran to John K. Hollenbach and Niki Hollenbach, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Rosa J. Hernandez by agent and Juan Ramos agent to Crissy Ieece Lamson and Jesus M. Cordero Soto, property in Shamokin, $3,500.
• Tracey L. Shingara and Frederick D. Shingara to Katie L. Shingara, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Janet L. Grinaway by agent and Dennis L. Crespodi agent to Vincent T. Poplaski and Regina A. Poplaski, property in Shamokin, $65,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.