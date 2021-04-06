Watsontown Police Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — A 25-year-old Northumberland woman has been charged with terroristic threats as the result of an alleged incident which occurred in Watsontown.
Police said Courtney Whipple was charged after allegedly making threats via phone to a Watsontown resident.
Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone.
Police said the charges were filed through Northumberland County Juvenile Probation as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:30 p.m. March 24 in the 200 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — A 59-year-old Watsontown woman has been charged after allegedly yelling obscenities while at the U.S. Post Office, 316 Main St., Watsontown.
Julie Bakley was charged after police said she started yelling obscenities at a postal employee and several other people. The alleged incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. March 20.
Narcotics arrest
WATSONTOWN — Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Lindsay Lea Smith, 33, of Milton.
An arrest warrant for Smith has been issued in relation to a recent narcotics arrest.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact police at 570-538-2773 or emergency dispatch at 570-742-8771.
Animal noise disturbance
WATSONTOWN — Matthew Stamm, 32, of Watsontown, has been charged with an animal noise disturbance as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5 p.m. March 29 in the 500 block of Liberty Street, Watsontown.
Police said the charges were filed after they received reports of a dog constantly barking, causing a nuisance.
Identity theft
WATSONTOWN — Police are investigating an incident in which a bank account was fraudulently opened using someone’s identitiy.
The victim was listed as a 38-year-old Watsontown resident.
State Police At Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 8:53 p.m. April 3 at Mahoning Street and Eastern Avenue, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Todd Deitrick, 60, of Milton, has been charged after he was pulled over while driving a 1999 Buick.
DUI
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old man from Detroit, Mich., has been charged after troopers said he was found to be driving while under the influence of marijuana.
The chargers were filed against Victor Navarro Bultron as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 9:16 a.m. April 2 along Interstate 180, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Peter Holmes, 56, of Lewisburg, has been charged after police said he was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson while under the influence of marijuana.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 4:-7 p.m. April 3 at Broad Street and River Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
2-vehicle hit-and-run crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle struck a bus, then fled the scene.
The crash occurred at 3:37 p.m. March 30 along Apple Street at Yager Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
An unknown vehicle was traveling east on Yarger Road when it struck the crossing arm of the school bus, which was stopped with its red signals flashing, troopers noted. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.
No injuries were noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
2-vehicle crash
HARTLETON — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:39 a.m. April 1 along Main Street, Hartleton.
Troopers said a 2014 Ram 2600 operated by Benjamin Martin, 33, failed to stop and struck a 2018 Nissan Titan driven by Steven Pletcher, 51, of Markleton as the Nissan was stopped for another vehicle turning.
Martin was cited by troopers with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP —No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 2:10 p.m. April 5 along JPM Road at Lamplight Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
An unnamed driver was stopped at a stop sign when they drove a 2013 Subaru Outback in front of a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, police noted. The Ram struck the rear of the Outback.
The driver of the Outback will be cited with turning movements and required signals.
1-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 8:58 a.m. March 27 along Hoffa Mill Road, south of Creekside Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills girl was allegedly driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu southbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guiderail. The driver and a teen passenger were belted.
The driver will be cited with careless driving.
Endangering welfare of child
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Watsontown man has been charged after allegedly being found to have been driving under the influence with two young children in the car.
Doug Guthrie was charged with driving under the influence and endangering welfare of child as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 8:33 p.m. March 31 in the 15500 block of Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Drug possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Ehramis Chism, 29, of Williamsport, has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which troopers said occurred at 2:36 p.m. April 1 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an incident in which one consumer pulled another’s hair at the Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
An unidentified 29-year-old Danville woman was charged with harassment after allegedly pulling the hair of a 32-year-old Danville woman.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old West Milton man has reportedly been scammed out of an undisclosed amount of money.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 1:29 p.m. April 1 along Bossert Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
W. Bossert, of West Milton, was scammed as the result of checks which troopers said were sent by him.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 37-year-old Watsontown man reported to troopers that a package containing prescription medication was missing from his mail.
The incident occurred at 10:37 April 2 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jamie L. Weeder to Gregory A. Hoover, Debra A. Hoover, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carol J. Keefer to Robert F. Farrell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• William F. Keifer estate, Pamela R. Keifer Russell administrator, Charles E. Keifer II administrator to Stone Fortress Residential II LLC. property in Kelly Township, $1,
• Joseph T. Bucher, Jennifer L. Paroli to Andrew C. Keister, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Lance Pardoe trustee, Pardoe irrevocable residential and income trust to Tina Miller, Robert G. Miller Jr., property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Amber J. Ferdinand, Aaron N. Ferdinand to Silva Thiago Serra Azevedo, Sabrina Harris, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathy E. Kroepil, Sue E. Gross, Jay L. Gross, Debra E. Norcross, Michael E. Norcross, Lucy E. Brookens, Jerry L. Brookens to Lucy E. Brookens, Jerry L. Brookens, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jessica R. Brown, Glen Russell Brown to Jessica R. Brown, Glen Russell Brown, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Megan S. Susko executor, Helen S. Snook estate to Nancy S. Snook, Helen S. Snook estate, property in West Buffalo Township, right-of-way, $1.
• Kassandra S. Keister, Kassandra E. Geiswite, Ronald J. Keister to Rebecca L. Vonneida, Austin M. Vonneida, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Marla J. Held, Frank H. Held, Frank H. Held Jr. to M and T Bank, property in Union Township, $1.
• Carol S. Florey estate, Thomas E. Florey executor to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $160,000.
• Edward S. Florey to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $120,000.
• Gwen Iris Reich to Gwen Iris Reich, Gwen Iris Melissa Reich, property in Hartley Township, 41.
• Eleanor Maher Wiggins, Eleanor W. Rawitz, Michael Rawitz to Dustin W. Eberhart, Emily G. Barben, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Hazel A. Newton to Song Chen, Xiyun Liu, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mauch Chunk Trust Company guardian, Virginia M. Herman Emery estate to Woodlands Bank guardian, Virginia M. Herman Emery estate, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Leah F. Gaugler estate, Tiffany A. Hall administrator, Tiffany A. Hall, Melissa J. Hall administrator, Melissa J. Hall to Melissa J. Hall, property in White Deer Township, no cash consideration given.
• Luke A. Newquist, Whitney L Newquist to BGRS Relocation Inc., property in Lewisburg, $242,000.
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Clayton King, property in Lewisburg, $242,000.
• Sharon B. Houseknecht, Sharon B. Rein, John H. Rein to Carissa A. Wagner, property in Kelly Township, $210,000.
• Heartland Building and Development Co Inc. to Levy M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy, property in Kelly Township, $1.
