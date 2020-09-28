State Police At Milton Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone entered an unoccupied shed belonging to a 49-year-old New Columbia woman and took various tools and other items.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:08 p.m. Aug. 31 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Stolen items included a Botitch Coil roofing nailer valued at $339, Botitch nailer valued at $139, Dremel tool set/accessories valued at $104, Sabre saw valued at $180, table saw valued at $400, jigsaw valued at $55, assorted jigsaw blades valued at $95, finish nailer valued at $98, drill driver combo set valued at $229, Dewalt batteries valued at $180 and Dewalt screw gun valued at $120.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Selinsgrove woman was processed for DUI after she allegedly crashed her 2007 Toyota Highlander at 11:47 p.m. Sept. 22 along North Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Lynn L. Glick was traveling north near Ninth Street when the vehicle rapidly accelerated through the intersection, struck a curb, over-compensated, went across both southbound lanes and hit a concrete barrier. Glick allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and was not belted. She allegedly refused treatment and was processed for DUI. Charges are pending blood tests, police said.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One person was reportedly injured in a hit-and-run crash at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 22 along North Susquehanna Trail at Lori Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a vehicle described as a maroon/dark red Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by an unknown person was traveling south when it stopped in the left turn lane, turned left and was struck by a 2012 Kia Soul driven by Michelle White, 42, of Northumberland. Troopers said White braked and sounded the horn as she approached the intersection.
The suspect vehicle completed the turn and fled the scene.
White was belted and reportedly sustained minor injuries.
Hit and run
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information about a truck that was traveling east on Troxelville Road when its tire came off and the truck struck a residence.
The incident took place at 10:18 a.m. Sept. 22 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County. Damage was reported to the residence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone believing to have received a legitimate check in the amount of $3,592.69 deposited the check at Fulton Bank and collected the money, troopers noted. The check turned out to be fake.
The incident took place some time Sept. 16 at 7 Weikel Road, Center Township, Snyder County. A total of $1,600 was stolen, troopers noted.
Theft of scrap metal
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly entered a fenced area at a communications tower owned by Verizon Wireless, or Pittston, and American Tower Corporation of Woburn, Mass., and took approximately 20 feet of copper wire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash (injury)
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a suspected DUI crash in which a 34-year-old Montoursville woman sustained a suspected minor injury.
The crash allegedly occurred at 4:54 p.m. Sept. 25 along Route 220 north between the Woodward Township fire hall and the Reach Road exit, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A northbound Jeep Laredo driven by Nicole G. Koch, 34, of Montoursville, struck the rear of a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Michaela R. Schmouder, 21, of Trout Run, police noted. The Jeep flipped onto its roof and spun, then went over an embankment.
Koch was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. The crash remains under investigation and troopers noted Koch is suspected of driving under the influence.
DUI crash
OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Williamsport man was charged with DUI, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding and summary traffic violations following an alleged incident at 9:04 p.m. Aug. 8 along Route 15 south and Mill Lane, Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
Michael Diggs was allegedly driving a 2004 Buick Century southbound at a high rate of speed when a stop was made by troopers. Diggs allegedly refused to lower his window, then attempted to flee by driving forward and hitting the trooper’s patrol vehicle. Troopers said the window of the Buick was broken and Diggs was taken into custody.
DUI/drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop, troopers reported.
A 1999 Chevrolet was stopped for an alleged violation at 7:29 p.m. Sept. 19 along I-180 eastbound in Loyalsock Township when the man was taken into custody, police noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 23 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 16-year-old Williamsport girl was traveling south in a 2014 Subaru Outback when it struck the rear of a 2012 Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old Williamsport girl. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
The driver of the Subaru will be cited with following too closely.
Vehicle vs. bear
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2008 Mazda 3 struck a bear along Route 15 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Bryce C. Zirkle, 25, of Manchester, was driving south in the right lane when it struck a bear. Zirkle was belted and was not injured. The vehicle was disabled.
Vehicle vs. deer
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Muncy Valley man sustained serious injury when his vehicle struck a deer while traveling east along Beaver Lake Road in Penn Township, Lycoming County.
The crash occurred at 8:33 p.m. Shawn M. Jones was traveling east when it struck the deer. Jones was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what troopers said was a suspected serious injury.
Harassment
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported altercation at Halls Sub Shop, 273 Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township, and cited a 42-year-old Muncy man.
Troopers said the incident took place at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 24, during which Richard King shoved Albert Crain, 72, of Muncy, to the ground.
King told Crain to back away because he did not have a mask, troopers reported.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, were cited following an alleged domestic incident at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 23 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged domestic altercation and charged a 16-year-old Montgomery girl.
A 37-year-old Montgomery woman was the victim, police noted.
The alleged incident took place at 3:48 p.m. Sept. 25 along School House Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash and charged a 46-year-old Muncy Valley man with possession.
The alleged incident took place at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 23 along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
A 1988 Suzulight was involved, troopers noted.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — An 18-year-old State College woman was arrested following a traffic stop.
Troopers said the incident took place at 6:48 p.m. Sept. 22 along West Fourth and Campbell streets, Williamsport, when a 2005 Ford Focus was stopped. Drug possession was cited,by troopers.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Controlled substance act
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 7:42 p.m. March 7 at 1131 Webster St., Coal Township.
Bryan Hornberger III, of 116 Tioga St., has been charged with the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act (three counts).
The charges were filed after police responded to reports that someone was being chased by three men. Hornberger allegedly told police that he was being chased because he owed $1,200 to the men.
While police were investigating, Hornberger was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and a glass smoking pipe.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 28.
Access device fraud
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man has been charged with access device fraud, identity theft and theft by unlawful taking after allegedly using his father’s ATM card to withdraw $817.50 on 17 different occasions.
The charges were filed against Derrick Paul, 32, of 102 S. Fourth St., Sunbury, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7 p.m. June 3 at 176 Witmer Drive, Point Township.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Bobbisue Shingara to Shingara Properties LLC, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Cheyenne A. Dewald and Stephanie A. Dewald to Cheyenne Dewald and Stephanie A. Dewald, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• David L. Manney and Rosemarie V. Mannie to Regina M. Lauer, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Point Township, Township of Point and The Township of Point to The Township of Point, property in Point Township, $1.
• Christina L. Barnes, Brian N. Barnes and Jane A. Shultz to Christina Louise Barnes and Brian Neil Barnes, property in Riverside, T1.
• Karen S. Ranck to Kristopher Eshenaur and Christian Kern, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Barry E. App estate, Roger V. Wiest executor and Sheila L. Boyer executor to Zane R. Metzger and Karen L. Metzger, property in Rockefeller Township, $24,348.
