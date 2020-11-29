State Police At Stonington Drug possession
RUSH TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a Dodge and arrested the driver for DUI, drug possession and an outstanding warrant.
The alleged incident took place at 11:17 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 200 block of Elysburg Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Robert Ryson, 46, of Minersville, was arrested, state police noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:48 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 35, west of Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Ebbany B. Bell, 21, of Richfield, failed to avoid stopped traffic and collided with a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Robert H. Delbaugh, 77, of Mount Pleasant Mills. Both drivers were belted and no serious injuries were noted.
Bell will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 10:52 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 522, west of 18th Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Jeffrey B. Smith, 53, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Stephanie M. Hawk, 27, of Northumberland, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted. Hawk sustained a possible injury, police added.
Smith will be cited with following too closely.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 2013 Nissan Murano was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and a 21-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
The stop occurred at 2:45 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 400 block of Market Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
2-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 26 along Route 220, north of Bartlow Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Dodge 1500 driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it attempted to pass a 2000 Ford F-150XLT and struck the front left of the Ford truck. No one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 10:29 a.m. Nov. 25 along Northway Road at East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Amanda L. Ulmer, 38, of Cogan Station, was traveling east when it struck the front driver’s side of a northbound 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by Karen L. Bower, 66, of Montoursville. Both drivers and several passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Ulmer will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Williamsport woman was cited following a one-vehicle crash at 11:19 p.m. Nov. 20 along Northway Road, south of Harvey Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Delia A. Probst was traveling south when it went across the northbound lane, struck a posted traffic sign and went into a ditch. Probst was not belted and was not injured. She will be cited with careless driving.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Williamsport woman was cited following an alleged argument with a 32-year-old Williamsport man during which she struck the man several times in the face.
The incident took place at 10:33 p.m. Nov. 24 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Felicia Lore was cited.
Trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Williamsport man was arrested following an alleged incident at Best Western, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Nicholas Harman was arrested for an alleged trespass between 1 and 2:22 a.m. Nov. 26 at Best Western, 1840 E. Third St., Williamsport.
Drug possession
MONTGOMERY — A 26-year-old Montgomery man was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine during a warrant arrest.
Troopers said Brandon Snyder was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during the warrant service at 9:14 a.m. Nov. 24 at 60 N. Main St., Montgomery, Lycoming County. Troopers were requested to assist contables during the service, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident involving damage to two light fixtures at the end of a driveway.
The alleged incident took place between 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and 9 a.m. Nov. 25 along Quail Lane, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. Damages were estimated at $80.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone disposed trash illegally between 10 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Nov. 25 along Maybee Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 26 along Lincoln Drive at Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nicholette M. Montgomery, 37, of Williamsport, stopped at a stop sign, then entered the intersection without clearance and struck an eastbound 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Neal B. Singer, 19, of Williampsort. Both drivers and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Montgomery will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Frances L. Glessner to Stephanie Somers and Donna C. Somers, property in Rockefeller Township, $285,000.
• Tiffany L. Reichenbach to Anthony F. Coyer, property in Shamokin, $29,900.
• H. Eugene Wynn and Ruth Ann Long to Neil Long and Ruth Ann Long, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Neil Long and Ruth Ann Long to Long Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Neil Long, Ruth Ann Long, Steve W. Long trustee and Jason H. Long trustee, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Truist Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company to Sheldon L. Kowaleski and Debra A. Kowaleski, property in Kulpmont, $32,000.
• Suzanne L. Smallets to Thomas A. Shaffer, property in Shamokin, $114,000.
• Robert Gilligbauer to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Eugene J. McClafferty and Cynthia Jean McClafferty to Michael P. Garcia and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Coal Township, $40,500.
• Wilbert C. Smeltz and Marlene L. Smeltz to Wilbert C. Smeltz and Marlene L. Smeltz, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Leon R. Burns estate, Robert L. Burns executor and Sheryl L. Bordner to Adam R. Turner and Tiffany Myers, property in Shamokin Township, $115,000.
• Robert V. Wiest to Roger V. Wiest and Roger V. Wiest II, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Michael L. Walburn to Alexandra Balavage, property in Coal Township, $70,000.
• Scarlett A. Erdman estate and Robert Ashley Erdman executor to Robert P. Schu and Rachael M. Schu, property in Riverside, $295,000.
• Stephen J . Castor to Kang Youg Sheng, property in Mount Carmel, $26,000.
• Albert A. Duncheskie and Sherry M. Duncheskie to Gladys Rivera and Mickey Rivera, property in Coal Township, $29,000.
• Janet A. Dailey estate, Ralph J. Dailey Jr. co-exeuctor and individually and Linda K. Fowler co-executor and individually to Kristynn Riley, property Riverside, $120,000.
• Louis S. Morris, Gina Morris, Carol J. Bainbridge, Robert W. Bainbridge Jr. and Louanne L. Drumheiser to Shakira Polanco, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Debra Ann Lamb, Debra Ann Savitski and Charles J. Savitski to Ben Trefsgar, property in Mount Carmel, $14,000.
• Impact Investment Properties LLC to Ginacarlo Medina Narcisco to Paola Del Pila Arce, property in Mount Carmel, $17,000.
• Jill M. Shirk to John J. Sh irk to Gregory S. Shaffer and Carol A. Weikel, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Darrol L. Koch and Jan K. Koch to Jansen Alexis Bordell, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
• Irene Brennan individually and guardian and James F. Brennan to Irene M. Brennan, property in Shamokin, $1.
• George H. Foulke and Kathleen Foulke to Samph Martinelli Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $55,000.
• Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home to Gerald P. Delaney Jr. and Jessica M. Delaney, property in Mount Carmel Township, $57,500.
• Barbara E. Kline estate and Melodie A. Ford administratrix to Larry S. Bohner, property in Northumberland, $87,000.
• Robert J. Kaminski to Jason Burkholder, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Helen E. Gallagher by agent and Kenneth J. Gallagher agent to Samantha Arbogast, property in Coal Township, $38,900.
• Alicia Stabinski to Kairos Home Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $31,000.
• Paul Bartholomew and Tinamarie F. Bartholomew to Renee Elliott and Barry Elliott, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Bernadette A. Merlo, Michael P. Merlo and Amanda A. Yuskoski to Mark Merlo, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Robert E. Spotts estate, Donna Eversole executrix and Angela Spotts to William J. Lynd III and Brenda Lynd, property in Coal Township, $175,000.
• Terry R. Miller to Carlos Rivera, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Susan G. Shipe to Rendell Laverne Good, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Lisa Karlovich and Thomas Karlovich to Kerry Troutman, property in East Cameron Township, $20,000.
• Jeffrey J. Lyash and Tracy L. Lyash to Richard L. Graham Jr. and Toni L. Graham, property in Ralpho Township, $240,000.
• Joseph Francis Karpinskie and Deborah Karpinskie to Robert A. Scandle and brenda L. Scandle, property in East Cameron Township, $5,000.
• Black Diamond Associates Inc. to Dean A. Moyer and Carol S. Moyer, property in Shamokin, $17,833.
• Dean S. Lacrosse and Jane H. Lacrosse to Dean A. Moyer and Carol S. Moyer, property in Shamokin, $35,667.
• David Graham and Yumika Graham to Josefina Almonte, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
